If you're not shopping Glossier's 30% off Black Friday sale, then WYED?

Glossier's Black Friday sale has landed, people, and already we have scouted out the best products to shop in this year's extravaganza.

Emily Weiss (a.k.a Glossier's founder and living legend) knows how to do BF right. While November 24 is still a day away, for Glossier, Black Friday has come early: right now the entire site is reduced by 25%. But if you rack your basket up to £100 (which, TBF, is rather easy to do) 30% will be removed from your haul. 👌

This once-a-year sale is the best opportunity to stock up on some Holy Grails or to treat yourself to a few newbies you've had on your eye on (like the Stretch Foundation, hint hint).

So, to point you in the right direction, see our edit of the best Glossier products to inspire your shopping (and Xmas gifting). Debit cards at the ready!

What to shop in Glossier's Black Friday sale 2023

Glossier Black Friday: 'You'

Any Glossier fan will be very familiar with You. Perhaps what's most appealing about this fragrance is that it's neither overpowering nor opinion-dividing, but has a universally adored aroma that feels oddly familiar. We see it as the déjà vu of fragrances – after one whiff you'll question where you've smelled it before.



And if you haven't heard already (genuinely, if you haven't, where have you been?), Glossier has a candle iteration of 'You'. Like the perfume, the candle smells individually unique to each sniffer. It throws a cosy, powdery aroma that creates a comforting atmosphere in any space you light it in.

Glossier Black Friday: Skincare

If you’re hitting the sales to update your skincare routine, let us introduce you to the holy trinity, Glossier-style. Used together on a daily basis, the Milky Jelly Cleanser, Solution acid exfoliator and Priming Moisturiser (or the oil-control version if you're acne-prone) work to deliver a clear, balanced complexion without any unnecessary strain on your skin (or bank balance).





Glossier Black Friday: Make-up

Next up in this love letter to Glossier is, of course, make-up. We don't think you'll find a beauty writer in town who won't make use of this sale to stock up on some all-time faves. So, to make things easy, let's fill you in on what we're shopping...



Glossier Black Friday: Body

Pretty much any beauty fanatic will have this famous pink and red bottle sitting in their shower cubby. There's no denying; Glossier's Body Hero collection really makes our morning routines feel a little more special.

The Exfoliating Bar is the perfect non-scratchy skin softener, while the Dry-Touch Oil Mist delivers deep moisture. And if you want to know what is sitting on every Cosmo beauty ed's desk, it'll be the beloved Glossier Hand Cream.

What is Black Friday?

First up, what actually is this mythical shopping event? While its origins are disputed, we know that Black Friday was born in the US, with phenomenal discounts causing the kind of scenes in Walmart that nightmares are made of. Have you ever seen two women fight over a 50-inch telly? That’s Black Friday... the early years.



Fast forward to today, and these deep discounts have firmly crossed the pond, with a whole host of retailers from Charlotte Tilbury to GHD slashing prices to celebrate the season of shopping in style. Of course, all the smartest shoppers know to tackle Black Friday online, from the comfort of their own homes.

Does Glossier take part in Black Friday?

All hail Emily Weiss, because in 2018 she blessed us with the very first Glossier Black Friday sale, taking a very generous 20% off the entire site. Fast-forward to today and the tradition is going strong.

Expect to be spoiled with mighty savings on our favourite serums and cleansers, make-up and even the brand’s signature perfume, You. (Which is incidentally also the signature scent for half the Cosmo beauty team.)

When is Glossier’s Black Friday sale?

It's live right now people! So drop everything you're doing and head straight to the Glossier website. This is where Christmas begins.

How much is Glossier's delivery on Black Friday?

Let's run over the question that's really on everyone's mind: what's the delivery sayin'? Thankfully, it won't break your budget. Standard costs £4 and your order should arrive within 3-4 working days. For expedited delivery at £6, your order will arrive within 1-2 days. And, if you spend £30 you get free delivery (now that shouldn't be too hard).

