Glossier recruits WNBA stars to celebrate body positivity in powerful new campaign

Ahead of the July 25 start of the 2020 WNBA season, hundreds of players packed their things and settled in the “Wubble,” with hopes of eventually leaving the Bradenton, Florida retreat as this year’s Finals champion. Only one team succeeded in doing so, but months of practice and competition defined them as true heroes on and off the court.

To help promote two new products in their Body Hero collection, NYC-based beauty company Glossier recruited eight ladies in the league to share their stories on self-love Stefanie Dolson and Gabby Williams of the Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever’s Natalie Achonwa, Amanda Zahui B. of the New York Liberty, Los Angeles Sparks’ Seimone Augustus, Lexie Brown of the Minnesota Lynx and 2020 WNBA Finals champion Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm were all tapped to be the faces behind this campaign.

“Athletes. We aren't necessarily the standard of beauty,” the players said in the video. “But if I can embrace my body and tell you I'm beautiful, then that means I'm a Body Hero. You're a Body Hero.”

Glossier kicked off the series with Bird, but in the coming weeks will debut more videos of the ladies walking fans through their self-care routine and daily ritual.

“Indulging in body care just means listening to your body and mind,” Brown explained to Marie Claire. “I really think that mental health is the most important overall. If you make sure you are taking care of that, then taking care of your body is that much easier. Your body is your temple and it is our responsibility to take care of it. That could mean daily exercise, weekly massages, meditation, bike rides, or whatever your body, mind, and spirit need to radiantly go through life. For me personally, it is working out and keeping my peace.”

Praising the Body Hero Oil Wash for rehydrating her skin as she showers, Williams also lauded the brand’s Daily Perfecting Cream for its pleasant smell and the shine it leaves on her skin following application.

“It’s important for me to be a part of this campaign because I get to share my experience with self acceptance and body image,” the 24-year-old said. “It has been a long journey for me so I’m glad I have the opportunity to share my story and hopefully help others.”

