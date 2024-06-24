Glory days? Open your eyes, they're upon us

Jun. 24—Us young people have long been told we missed the boat on Cumberland's glory days. These young men and women are proving otherwise.

In a city of fewer than 20,000 souls, we lay claim to a National Football League player, an Olympic swimming contender, a national champion track and field athlete and the Gatorade softball Player of the Year.

Take a short stroll over the Blue Bridge to Ridgeley, and one of our own was a conference Player of the Year in a Division 1 basketball league.

With the exceptions of Ty Johnson's continued marvelous success — the Fort Hill alum is entering his sixth year at the highest level of professional football — all of that was achieved this year.

How many cities of Cumberland's size could possibly compete with that?

There are none. There can't be. I don't even know how it's possible and I saw it with my own eyes.

Well, for the most part.

Cumberland swimming phenom Daniel Diehl, an Allegany grad and just 18 years of age, was part of arguably the most exciting spectacle of the U.S. Olympic Trials last week, and they didn't even show it on television.

Some context for those who live under a rock. Diehl tied Aaron Shackell for the eighth spot in the semifinals of the 200-meter freestyle, and as only the Top 8 advance to the finals, it forced a high-stakes swim-off.

After two hours of waiting with no mention of the one-on-one race during the NBC broadcast, they made a vague reference to it and then streamed it on Peacock.

They couldn't extend the program two more minutes?

Luckily my coworker Kyle Bennett was working that night, and I could leech off his subscription that he has surely to watch The Office. I'm sure others weren't so lucky.

Diehl ended up losing the race, but he rebounded later in the week to place sixth in the 200-meter backstroke.

Just hearing Diehl announced as "Daniel Diehl from Cumberland, Maryland" was enough to make us proud, and he made us even prouder in the pool.

The nation's sixth-fastest swimmer in an event is from here.

I have no doubt that he'll be pushing for a bid to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Just one day before the Olympic swimming trials began, another sensational Camper garnered national acclaim.

Avery Miller, a junior at Allegany High, captured the New Balance national championship in the heptathlon, edging the under-18 Belarus national champion Yuliya Maslouskaya from IMG Academy.

Think about that for a second.

Miller made All-Area first-team eight straight times across soccer, basketball and softball, only ending the streak when she elected not to play softball this spring to focus on track — the first time she's had a full outdoor season.

And she defeated a girl who trains full-time at a school that sold for $1.25 billion last June and self-identifies as a "sports academy."

It's scary to think how good she can become with another year dedicated to the sport. By the time it's over, Miller could have more state championships than anyone in the history of Maryland scholastic track and field.

A week before Miller's triumph, recent Allegany graduate Abi Britton became the area's first softball player to be honored as the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year.

In her three-year varsity career, Britton led the Campers to two state championships, compiled a 46-2 record in the circle and allowed just 10 earned runs in 264 innings for a 0.26 ERA with 629 strikeouts.

At the plate, she batted .599 and belted 29 home runs, tallied 56 extra-base hits and drove in 118 runs.

Only one other area pitcher, Southern great Jennifer Bosley, had a career that can rival Britton's statistically.

Bosley, a four-time Player of the Year from 1999-2002, had a 63-7 record, also winning two state titles, with a 0.37 ERA, 40 career shutouts and 918 strikeouts in 459 innings.

It must be stated that until the 2010-11 school year, the pitching distance was 40 feet compared to the 43 feet it is now.

If the rubber was 40 feet from home with Britton pitching, by my math, her 66 mile per hour heater would be equivalent to a 99 mph Major League fastball.

I'm sure Keyser's Tayler Likens would still find a way to get a barrel to it.

Just a stone's throw over the Potomac River, Ridgeley's own Abby Beeman capped a historic collegiate basketball career — one in which she scored more than 2,000 points between her time at Marshall and Shepherd — by winning Sun Belt Player of the Year.

Not too long after, the Dapper Dan club honored her with the Top Award, something given to the Allegany countian who brings the most positive attention to the area.

Beeman's achievement was so exceptional an exception was made for the Frankfort alumnae.

It was also a landmark honor because other than children in national contests or local lady golfers of 70 years ago, Beeman is the first women's athlete to win the Top Award.

Remarkably, the five aforementioned athletes who are uplifting this area's national profile are doing so in five very different disciplines.

Sure, there aren't a pair of Allegany football players going to Georgia like Randy Wolford and Grover Stevens, a two-headed backfield monster of Steve Trimble and Lyle Peck at Fort Hill going to Maryland, a Steve Francis or Eric Mobley gracing the Trojan Square Garden floor for Bob Kirk, or any other number of fabled legends playing before nightly capacity crowds.

Lefty Bruce, Steve Vandenberg, Marc Firlie, Mark Manges, Greg Hare, Sam Perlozzo, Aaron Laffey. You could name Cumberland sports greats for an hour and still miss dozens who have become a part of this city's sporting folklore.

There's no denying that the Golden Age of Cumberland sports is long gone.

If that era is behind us, then I dub the present period the Heroic Age, to draw from another stage of Greek mythology's Ages of Man.

The poet Homer wrote of super humans he called heroes in the 8th century BC who performed extraordinary feats of skill and courage during the Trojan War.

Instead of Heracles, Achilles, Theseus, Hector and Perseus, we have Johnson, Diehl, Miller, Britton and Beeman.

The most exciting part? They author their own journeys, and their stories are far from finished.

It's fine to reminisce about Cumberland's glory days (God knows I do and I wasn't even alive), but pay attention to what these young people are doing.

If you don't, you just might look back in 20 years and realize it was you who missed the boat.

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.