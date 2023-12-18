The glorious southern French town where Latin life is lived loudest

The Halles market, one of the liveliest markets in the French south

It was blue-sky sunny and brisk. I ask little more of winter weather. We walked the broad avenues beneath plane trees on both sides of the canal, and soon were before the soaring stone and metal of the Halles market. And then we snaked inside, engulfed at once in the red-blooded cacophony of sensual abundance. The entire cornucopia of southern French wine and vittles – oysters through olives to wild boar – was spread out across dozens of stalls, each one a full-frontal celebration of fleshly pleasures. The weak-willed might never get out of what is the liveliest market in the French south. I only just made it.

As so much else worthy of note, this happened in Narbonne, crossroads of the French south. It’s been that way since the Romans established it as capital of their first province north of the Alps. Positioned where the French Med coast dips south, Narbonne sends the Via Domitia – you may still see a bit of the ancient road in front of the cathedral – off to Spain, and the Via Aquitania north-west towards what is now Bordeaux.

'The entire cornucopia of southern French wine and vittles – oysters through olives to wild boar – was spread out across dozens of stalls' says Peregrine - alamy

That’s why it’s such a fine all-seasons base. It’s not just the market. Once sated, you may go off pretty much anywhere. The sea’s but a bound a way. So are the Corbières hills, the Minervois up-country, the Canal du Midi, Carcassonne and more vineyards (Corbières, Minervois, Limoux, Fitou, Cabardès) than you could get round in a lifetime of endeavour.

But first you should, as we did, stay right where you are, in Narbonne itself. Latin life lived loud courses through a past both prodigious and conspiratorial. The stupendous masonry of southern France’s greatest Gothic cathedral, and attendant archbishop’s palace, tells you all you need to know about the city’s medieval status. About its limits, too. Only the choir and the transept were finished – either because they ran out of cash or because completion would have meant partial demolition of city walls, and they were scared to death of the marauding English. Or both, of course.

At any event, it’s still a fair old visit. The choir reaches some 130 feet for the sky. Proportions and ornamentation suggest builders shared both overarching ambition and an awareness of the sublime. They just lacked foresight. The magnificence ends at a back wall, where the rest of the church should have been. A tunnel-cum-corridor got us back to our starting point. Outside, I spent almost as many minutes as a monk in the cloisters. When I win the lottery, I shall have a set built at our house. It’s the only luxury I crave.

Narbonne is home to one of southern France’s greatest Gothic cathedral - Alamy

We made for the house, by the railroad track, where, on May 18, 1913, Narbonne’s most famous son was born. For some 60 years, Charles Trenet epitomised the French chanson. He wrote and performed around 1,000 songs, and was certainly the most influential popular artist in mid 20th-century France. If you’re under 40, you may never have heard of him – but you’ll likely know his most celebrated song, La Mer (Beyond the Sea, in English). It sold 70 million copies and has been recorded by almost everyone. Robbie Williams sang it for the soundtrack of Finding Nemo. Bing Crosby, Django Reinhardt, Bobby Darin (and Kevin Spacey as Darin in the 2004 Darin bio-pic), plus Stevie Wonder all had a crack at it. You can’t say that of many ditties.

The house-museum is impressively unimpressive, kept as the neat petit-bourgeois home where his mum lived until her death in 1979. Dotted around the lounge, dining room, bedrooms and furniture from the 1950s are details of Trenet’s life, friends, music, joie de vivre – he favoured lunches lasting between six and 12 hours – and talent. (If in doubt, dial up Que Reste-t-il De Nos Amours? on Youtube.) Unmentioned, though, is the fellow’s war record, which – in common with those of other French light entertainers – wasn’t quite as glorious as we fans might have liked. But there’s a slice of French culture to the visit that I rarely find elsewhere (narbonne.fr/maison-natale-charles-trenet; £3.40).

Visitors can tour the former home of Narbonne’s most famous son Charles Trenet - Alamy

As mentioned, Narbonne was a key Roman provincial capital – and port – but there’s not much left to prove it. No arenas or amphitheatres, as at Nîmes or Arles. What there is fills the Narbo Via museum. Fills it splendidly, too. Norman Foster’s people designed the place – it opened in 2021 – to tell all the tales of the Roman Narbonne in gripping fashion. We were there so long we almost missed lunch.

Arriving at 462 AD – when the Visigoths had rampaged in, ruining everything – we took off back to the centre, the swirl of the market and the second-loudest of the lunch counters. (The loudest had no stools available.) Steak, black pudding, chips and salad came at a zing across the zinc. So did a carafe of La Clape rouge. The fortunes of RC Narbonne XV – once champions, presently topping French rugby’s third division – were discussed at decibels. Locals have been uppity since 13th-century Cathar heretics took on king and pope and lost. They still play rugby as if exacting revenge. It’s a serious business. RC Narbonne may have dipped recently, but the place remains more raucously a rugby town than almost anywhere in Britain.

Picturesque Narbonne sits in the crossroads of the French south - Universal Images

Over other days, we bussed out to the three-mile beach at the rickety seaside resort Narbonne Plage (N°8, £1). Ours were almost the only footprints in the winter sand. Way off-season, it was like being backstage after the show. Bussed, too, to Fontfroide Abbey (N°407, £2). Backed into wooded hills, it’s a magnificent set-up, another place to which Cistercians withdrew to do God’s work of producing alcohol in beauty spots. The brothers are long gone, but the wines remain fine (fontfroide.com; £11.50).

The landscape – hot, rocky, dry and combustible in summer – had calmed down but remained unyielding. We went to see France’s leading musical impressionist (Michaël Gregorio, since you ask), then settled for a scotch or two in a city centre bar. We raised the average age by around 93%. You should really see Narbonne. Drop me a line and I’ll join you.

Essentials

Ryanair (ryanair.com) flies to Béziers from Luton, and to Carcassonne from Stansted and Manchester. Take the bus or train to Narbonne from either airport in an hour or less.

The central, family-run Hôtel La Résidence has doubles from £82 (00 33 4 6832 1941; hotelresidence.fr).