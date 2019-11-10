Globetrotters teach Russell Wilson new dance before 49ers-Seahawks game

There is a lot to look forward to when the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks for "Monday Night Football." Why not add something else? A new touchdown celebration perhaps?

You won't be seeing this celebration from San Francisco, however. Pay attention to the Seahawks side.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was joined by the Harlem Globetrotters to figure out the perfect way to end a score -- and it looks like a lot of work:

The Harlem Globetrotters visited the Seattle Seahawks and taught Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner a new TD celebration 🏈 🏀



(via @Globies) pic.twitter.com/vJLRKv9dwk



— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 8, 2019

The Globetrotters are historically creative with their moves, so the choreography might be a lot for one to take in after a touchdown.

We'll see if he implements this against the 49ers. That is, if he's given the opportunity ...

