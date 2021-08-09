Global Zero Trust Security Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring Key Innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Trust Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), by Security Type (Network, Endpoint), by Application Area, by Organization Size, by Authentication, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global zero trust security market size is expected to reach USD 59.43 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is driven by the need to protect enterprise digital environments by averting lateral movement, leveraging network segmentation, simplifying granular user-access control, and implementing layer 7 threat prevention. The robust solutions for implementing a zero-trust security environment ensure the protection of computers, programs, and networks from unauthorized access.

Moreover, preventing unwarranted access to critical data, as the adoption of technologies, such as cloud computing, Wi-Fi, and Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with outsourcing service, is increasing, is driving the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has further acted as a catalyst for market growth with enterprises investing in securing their networks, endpoints, and IT infrastructure with a zero-trust security framework.



The threat to digitally stored information from unauthorized access is also driven by changing technological landscape. While technology revolutionizes a business process, it also creates vulnerabilities in online protected data. In addition, while internet connectivity improves the operational task of the business by speeding up the process and improving accessibility, the risk of cyber attacks also increases rapidly.

Moreover, the rapid expansion of operational data exposed to cyber adversaries through mobile, other edge devices, and IOT and the dependence of companies on third-party vendors and service providers are some of the prevailing supply chain trends increasing the risk of cyberattacks to access information. Therefore, the implementation of a security solution ensures a zero-trust security environment in the organization to mitigate the risks arising from various business activities and internet connectivity.



The application of the zero trust model is parallel to the concept of cybersecurity as it focuses on preventing intrusion by securing the digital network. Several countries across the world introduced laws to prevent cybercrime and data theft, which is vital for safeguarding the BFSI, IT, telecom, defense, and healthcare, other major sectors.

The increasing internal and external threat of unauthorized data accessibility and cybercrime due to the political and personal interest of hackers or intruders for earning easy money further pressurizes governments to update their policies regularly.

Zero Trust Security Market Report Highlights

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness and threat of unauthorized access during cyber attacks

The multi-factor authentication segment led the global market in 2020 and will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The growth can be attributed to the need to overcome the challenges of revenue loss and data loss risks in the era of confidential and vulnerable data, as multi-factor authentication presents multiple layers of identity verification to grant access to an authorized individual

North America led the global market in 2020 and will remain dominant even during the forecast years

The growth is credited to the high-security investment from the large enterprises across the regional industries, such as BFSI, that are at constant risk of cyber attacks as well as internal fraudsters

