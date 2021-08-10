Global Yeast Derivative Market

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Report Scope: This report studies the global yeast derivative market with 2020 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2021 to 2026, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yeast Derivative Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127793/?utm_source=GNW
The scope of this report covers markets for yeast derivatives that are used globally.

The market is broken down by type, form, application and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining the growth in the overall yeast derivative market; growth in the individual segments of the yeast derivative industry, as well as the subcategories within those segments; new developments in the market; and current research and future opportunities in the yeast derivative industry.

The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market in terms of regional competitive advantages, the competitive landscape among the key players in the yeast derivative industry and market dynamics. A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market.

There can be a large number of yeast derivative categories depending on who is doing the categorizing, and no report can attempt to cover them all, especially low-volume yeast derivatives with small markets. In this study, the focus is on the most important types of yeast derivatives, both the older and mature products.

The report also analyzes the global yeast derivative market in terms of type, application, form and region.The different types of yeast derivatives covered are extracts and autolysates, beta-glucans, mineral yeasts and proteinates and yeast as a by-product, among others.

The forms covered are dry and wet.The applications covered are food and beverage, feed and others.

The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional yeast derivative market.It explains the main market drivers of the global yeast derivative market, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics.

The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the yeast derivative industry.

Report Includes:
- 39 tables
- A brief general outlook of the markets for yeast derivatives within the global food industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for the global yeast derivatives market, and their corresponding market share analysis by product type, form, application and geography
- Discussion of the changing global food industry and its business climate, including data relating to and discussion of the food distribution systems and major factors that affect markets for yeast derivatives
- Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for yeast derivatives, food industry regulations and regulatory approvals, and impact analysis of COVID-19 crisis on the growth of this market
- Information pertaining to market potential for yeast derivatives in food manufacturing, animal feed, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, pharmaceuticals industry, value chain analysis, technology updates, and market growth drivers within the segment
- Outlining details of important factors in the marketing of yeast derivatives, including distribution channels, the impact of large food processors and end-user selection criteria
- An insight into the current and new developments in yeast derivatives R&D, and reviews of important new technology areas
- Elaboration on the competitive atmosphere among yeast derivative suppliers, both basic producers and formulators/distributors, including their relationships with end-user food processor companies
- Company profiles descriptions of the major producers of yeast derivatives including Ajinomoto USA Inc., Angel Yeast, Associated British Foods PLC, Lallemand, Novus, and United Animal Health Inc.

Summary:
The 2020 global yeast derivative market was valued at $REDACTEDbillion, with sales reaching $REDACTED billion.The market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion through 2026.

Europe holds the largest global market share with REDACTED%, along with 2020 revenue of $REDACTED million.

Yeast is primarily a food product, although a growing demand for yeast for animal feeding purposes and for industrial uses such as ethanol production has resulted in high demand for yeast derivative products.The market for yeast extracts and autolysates is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Estimates of future growth rates vary, but they are consistently greater than 8% per year.Leading yeast manufacturers are expanding their production capabilities in several countries to meet the growing demand.

The economic attractiveness of yeast extract and autolysate production is further enhanced when spent brewer’s yeast is used as a starting material. Taking these facts into account, BCC Research projects that global extract and autolysate consumption will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2026.

Reasons for Doing This Study
This study was conducted to provide vital and detailed information regarding the use of yeast derivatives.This industry is primed for growth, as the demand for yeast derivatives is increasing.

Changing consumer preferences, increasing health concerns and a growing trend among customers to purchase products with natural ingredients are driving the global market demand for yeast derivatives.Rising consumer demand for yeast derivatives has spurred market players to launch various new and innovative products to better position themselves in the global market.

Regulatory authorities in many countries are taking initiatives to set standards and regulations for the promotion of safe usage of yeast derivatives. This report provides a clear overview of the supply and demand scenario and evaluates technological and investment opportunities in the yeast derivative market.

Acquisitions, mergers and alliances by companies and global organizations are also covered in this report. The study also discusses new technologies and developments, manufacturer and supplier competition, and the changing environment of the market due to the increasing demand for commercial yeast derivatives.
This report covers yeast derivative types, forms, applications, demand trends and opportunities. It also examines the overall global yeast derivative market and the market penetration of yeast derivatives in different regions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127793/?utm_source=GNW

