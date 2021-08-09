Global Yacht Industry Report 2021: Market to Reach $84.7 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
Global Yacht Industry Market to Reach $84.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Yacht Industry estimated at US$64.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Yacht Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Yachts: Floating Luxuries and More!
Key Trends in Yachting Industry - In a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW Individuals
Yachting: A Leisure Activity for Billionaires
Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts
Yachting Set to Make Substantial Gains in Developing Regions
Decoding the Yacht Customer in Developing Markets
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Growth
Positive Tide in Global Ship & Boat Building Sector Generates Opportunities
Competitive Scenario
European Players Dominate the Global Yacht Market
American Companies Aim to Expand Operations
Asian Yacht Builders Emerge in the Market
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Global Yacht Market (2014-2017)
Yacht Industry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Azimut Benetti (Italy)
Baglietto s.p.a (Italy)
Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH (Germany)
BENETEAU (France)
Brunswick Corporation (USA)
Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited (Hong Kong)
Christensen Shipyards Ltd. (USA)
Dyna Craft Ltd. (Taiwan)
Feadship (The Netherlands)
Ferretti S.p.a (Italy)
FIPA Group (Italy)
Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Blohm+Voss Shipyards (Germany)
HanseYachts AG (Germany)
Horizon Yacht Company (Taiwan)
Kingship Marine Limited (Hong Kong)
Oceanco (The Netherlands)
Overmarine Group (Italy)
Perini Navi S.p.a (Italy)
Princess Yachts International Plc (UK)
Sanlorenzo S.p.a (Italy)
Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht Co., Ltd (China)
Sunbird Yacht Co., Ltd. (China)
Sunrise Yachts (Turkey)
Sunseeker International (UK)
Trinity Yachts (USA)
Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard Limited (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Superyachts Triggers Stellar Growth
Steady Growth in Superyacht Sales
Superyachts: New Orders and Build Projects
Superyachts Continue to Get Bigger!
Toys & Accessories Enhance the Entertainment Quotient in Superyachts
Additional Thrust on Advanced Safety & Security Features
Luxury Car Brands & Aerospace Companies Foray into Superyacht Vertical
Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Yacht Market Expansion
Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels Growth
Yacht Owners Warm up to Chartering
Yacht Customers Largely Brand Oriented
Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury Yachts Market
Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
Aging Population - A Barrier to Growth?
Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience
Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario
Solar Yachts: An Ideal Alternative to Diesel Engine-Power Yachts
Support Yachts Find Favor
Sports Yachts: The Latest Design Trend
Straight Line Yachts Find Favor
Promising Opportunities for Little Ships
Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers
Hybrid Propulsion Systems
Hydrofoils Technology
Nature-Inspired Designs & Colors
Innovative Eco-Friendly Features
Design Changes Influence Performance Yachts Market
Carbon Fiber: Emerging as a Preferred Material for Yachts
Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise
Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry
Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts
Online Marketing Gradually Gains Momentum among Suppliers
US and European Yacht Brokerage Market - A Synopsis
Environmental Regulations: An Overview
MARPOL Regulation 12A
The Annex VI of MARPOL
Delay in Adoption of IMO's Stringent Emissions Standards for Yachts
Ballast Water Convention
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 214
