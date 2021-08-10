Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report 2021

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents), End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water treatment chemicals market size is projected to grow from USD 39.1 billion in 2021 to USD 61.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%

Increasing demand for chemically treated water from various end-use segments and stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment is driving the market for water treatment chemicals. However, alternative water treatment technologies are expected to restrain this market.

Rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and an increase in demand for specific formulations are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of water treatment chemicals. The major challenge faced by players is the need for eco-friendly formulations and vulnerability regarding the copying of patents.

In terms of value, the corrosion inhibitors segment is projected to account for the largest share of the water treatment chemicals market, by type, during the forecast period.

Corrosion inhibitors are projected to be the largest type segment in the water treatment chemicals market. The use of poor quality water in cooling systems and increased water recycling will boost the market for corrosion inhibitors during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand from the oil & gas industry will propel the market for this type of water treatment chemicals.

Industrial is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for water treatment in the industrial sector is increasing due to rapid industrialization in developing countries and substantial growth in several key markets. Every industry consumes water for a variety of applications in include metal & mining, chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, paper & pulp, and power generation that require water treatment chemicals to treat the usage of essential water.

The APAC region leads the water treatment chemicals market in terms of value.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for the water treatment chemicals market. The growth in demand for water treatment chemicals in the region can be largely attributed to factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and stringent environmental norms. Moreover, the rising number of end-use industries in the region is also leading to innovations and developments in the field of water treatment chemicals, thereby fueling the growth of the APAC water treatment chemicals market.

Major players operating in the global water treatment chemicals market include BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Baker Hughes (US), Lonza (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Snf Floerger (France), and Suez S.A. (France).

Premium Insights

  • Emerging Economies to Offer Attractive Opportunities in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market During the Forecast Period

  • China and Industrial Segment Accounted for Largest Shares

  • Coagulants & Flocculants to Lead the Water Treatment Chemicals Market During the Forecast Period

  • Water Treatment Chemicals Market in China to Grow at the Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Market Overview

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Chemically Treated Water in Various End-Use Segments

  • Stringent Regulatory and Sustainability Mandates Concerning the Environment

Restraints

  • Alternative Water Treatment Technologies

Opportunities

  • Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies

  • Increase in the Demand for Specific Formulations

Challenges

  • Need for Eco-Friendly Formulations and Vulnerability Regarding Copying of Patents

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw Material Suppliers

  • Manufacturers

  • Distributors

  • End-users

Impact of COVID-19 on Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Impact on Applications and End-Use Industries

  • Municipal

  • Industrial

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Average Pricing Analysis, by Product Type

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study by Thermax Global

  • Fluoride Removal Using Tulsion Tfr-93

  • Tulsion Resins for Ultra-Pure Water in Solar Cell Manufacturing

Tariff Policies & Regulations

  • North America

  • Clean Water Act (Cwa)

  • Safe Drinking Water Act (Sdwa)

  • Europe

  • The Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (1991)

  • The Drinking Water Directive (1998)

  • The Water Framework Directive (2000)

  • Asia (China)

  • Environmental Protection Law (Epl)

  • The Water Resources Law

  • Water Pollution Prevention & Control Law (Wpl)

Water Treatment Chemicals Patent Analysis

  • Document Type

  • Insights

  • Top Companies/Applicants

  • List of Patents by Ecolab Usa Inc.

  • List of Patents by Akzonobel

  • List of Patents by BASF SE

  • List of Patents by Halliburton Energy Services Inc.

  • List of Patents by Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

  • Top 20 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years

Company Profiles

  • BASF SE

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Kemira OYJ

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Baker Hughes Incorporated

  • Lonza

  • Solenis LLC

  • SNF Floerger

  • Suez S.A.

Start-Ups

  • Aries Chemical, Inc.

  • Bauminas Quimica Ltda.

  • Buckman Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bwa Water Additives UK Limited

  • Cortec Corporation

  • Dorf Ketal Chemicals

  • Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

  • Feralco Ab

  • Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc.

  • Hydrite Chemical Co.

  • Innospec Inc.

  • Ixom Operations Pty Ltd.

  • Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

  • Mcc Chemicals, Inc.

  • Pentair plc.

  • Roemex Limited

  • Thermax Ltd.

  • Xylem, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52tsnc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

    A fisherman nearly released his record-breaking catch – which Missouri officials called a “rare feat.”

  • If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

    Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, ther

  • Watch: Yellowstone bison rescue calf from attacking wolves

    Guests on a Yellowstone National Park nature tour Saturday witnessed a dramatic predation attempt by wolves on a bison calf that escaped thanks to its larger herd mates.

  • As summer winds down, concern rising over ‘multiyear drought,’ Idaho water managers say

    This year’s water shortage could mean a “drought of record” in some parts of Idaho. Will it continue?

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • 'River Dave' grateful for help, after fire destroyed his cabin

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers of a place to live.

  • Watch this arsonist start a fire in Italy

    The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.

  • There Will Be Plenty of Rain, Snow, and Ice This Winter, According to the Farmers' Almanac

    Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.

  • Bear Spotted Browsing Inside Los Angeles Supermarket

    The bear was seen roaming the aisles of a Ralph’s supermarket, much to the surprise of shoppers.

  • U.S. facing another "dangerous" heat wave as 107 large fires rage across the West

    Forecasters are warning Americans to brace for another extreme heat wave this week, as 107 large wildfires burn across nearly 2.3 million acres of the U.S. West. Driving the news: "Widespread air quality alerts and scattered Red Flag Warnings stretch from the Northwest and Northern Rockies to the High Plains, as well as throughout parts of central California," the National Weather Service said Sunday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."It's going to be a r

  • Wild elephants in China are finally coming home

    Elephants attracted international attention for their long adventure away from home

  • Chicago area under threat of severe storms

    The primary threats with any storms that develop will be heavy rain, strong winds and large hail - and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

  • Moose suddenly charges hiker filming it on Colorado walk. ‘Example of being too close’

    “This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • Touring the flood damage the morning after

    AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach saw the damage dealt to Omaha, Nebraska, by a flood-inducing storm first-hand when he toured the city on August 8.

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h

  • Developing tropical system is one for the US to watch

    Tropical trouble is brewing in the Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists say a system that was becoming better organized in the basin Monday has the potential to become the sixth tropical depression and named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season at any time. Forecasters will be tracking the system, which could be named Fred, since it could approach Florida or the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. As of early Tuesday morning, the system, dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone Six by the National Hu

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Flash flooding washes away city

    As a powerful thunderstorm blew through Omaha, Nebraska, on August 7, it caused severe flash flooding, which caused massive amounts of damage.

  • Beluga whales, Muddy Waters’ home, DB Cooper search: News from around our 50 states

    Air quality alerts from wildfire smoke issued in Colorado, Utah, Nevada, 4 Hawaiians arrested while protesting giant telescope found not guilty , and more