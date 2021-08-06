Global Warehouse Automation Market Report 2021: Market to Surpass $30 Billion in 2025 - Leading Players are Honeywell International, Muratec, Kion, Daifuku, KUKA and KNAPP Group

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Warehouse Automation Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warehouse automation market is likely to record growth at a CAGR of 13.6% during the period spanning 2021-2025, and reach US$30.99 billion in 2025.

Growth in the global warehouse automation market was supported by several factors like surging adoption of industrial IoT, rising urbanization and growing e-commerce sales. The market is predicted to experience growth in the future years that is likely to be driven by increasing use of artificial intelligence and rising adoption of robotics in warehouse automation. However, lacking availability of skilled labor force and mechanical challenges associated with warehouse automation would impose constraints on the market growth.

The global warehouse automation market by technology can be segmented as follows: MRO services, AGV & AMR, storage systems, picking systems, WMS/WES/WCS, palletizing & depalletizing, sortation systems, AIDC, conveyor systems and overhead systems. In 2020, the market was dominated by MRO services, which was followed by AGV & AMR, storage systems, picking systems, WMS/WES/WCS, palletizing & depalletizing, sortation systems, AIDC, conveyor systems and overhead systems.

The global warehouse automation market on the basis of geography can be segmented into the following: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in 2020 was dominated by North America. This was followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global warehouse automation market with potential impact of COVID-19.

  • The global market has been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Honeywell International, Muratec, Kion Group, Daifuku, KUKA Group and KNAPP Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Warehouse Automation - Introduction
1.2 Types of Warehouse Automation
1.3 Automating a Warehouse
1.4 Categories of Warehouse Automation
1.5 Steps to Automate a Warehouse
1.6 Benefits of Warehouse Automation

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Warehouses
2.2 Growth in e-Grocery Industry

3. Market Analysis
3.1 Global Warehouse Automation Market by Value
3.2 Global Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Warehouse Automation Market by Technology
3.3.1 Global MRO Services Warehouse Automation Market by Value
3.3.2 Global MRO Services Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global AGV & AMR Warehouse Automation Market by Value
3.3.4 Global AGV & AMR Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Picking System Warehouse Automation Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Picking System Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Global Storage System Warehouse Automation Market by Value
3.3.8 Global Storage System Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
3.3.9 Global WMS/WES/WCS Warehouse Automation Market by Value
3.3.10 Global WMS/WES/WCS Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
3.3.11 Global Palletizing & Depalletizing Warehouse Automation Market by Value
3.3.12 Global Palletizing & De-palletizing Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
3.3.13 Global Sortation Systems Warehouse Automation Market by Value
3.3.14 Global Sortation Systems Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
3.3.15 Global AIDC Warehouse Automation Market by Value
3.3.16 Global AIDC Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
3.3.17 Global Conveyor Systems Warehouse Automation Market by Value
3.3.18 Global Conveyor Systems Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
3.3.19 Global Overhead Systems Warehouse Automation Market by Value
3.3.20 Global Overhead Systems Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Warehouse Automation Market by Region

4. Regional Market
4.1 North America
4.1.1 North America Warehouse Automation Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
4.1.3 The US Warehouse Automation Market by Value
4.1.4 The US Warehouse Automation Market Forecast by Value
4.2 Asia Pacific
4.3 Europe
4.4 Latin America
4.5 Middle East & Africa

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Industrial IoT
5.1.2 Upsurge in e-Commerce Sales
5.1.3 Surging Urbanization
5.1.4 Increasing Warehouse Labor Costs
5.1.5 Rising Consumer Demand for Quick Delivery
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Expanding Use of Artificial Intelligence
5.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Robotics in Warehouse Automation
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Lack of Skilled Labor & Project Execution Resources
5.3.2 Mechanical Challenges of Warehouse Automation

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players
6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison - Key Players
6.1.4 Global Warehouse Automation Market Share - Key Players

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategies

  • Daifuku

  • Honeywell International

  • Kion Group (Dematic)

  • KNAPP Group

  • KUKA Group (Swisslog)

  • Muratec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hio7x

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • CNN Fires Three Unvaccinated Employees

    CNN began requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier this year.

  • CVS to raise wages, eliminate education requirements for job candidates

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading

    Qatar Airways said Thursday it grounded 13 Airbus A350s over what it described as fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate” in the long-range aircraft, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker over the issue. While Airbus declined to specifically discuss the announcement, Qatar Airways' decision to ground the aircraft raised questions about the A350s' carbon composite fuselage, designed to make the twin-aisle aircraft lighter and cheaper to operate by burning less jet fuel. Qatar Airways also is one of the world's top operators of the aircraft.

  • Lawyers who filed election lawsuit must pay rivals' fees

    A federal magistrate on Wednesday levied penalties against two Colorado attorneys for filing a class-action lawsuit that alleged the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. It named elected officials in four swing states, Facebook, the company's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose election machines were at the center of some of the most fevered speculation. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Nureiter ruled that the two attorneys who filed the lawsuit must pay the legal fees of the defendants.

  • Disney Needs ‘Stabilizing Force’ Like Alan Horn to Defuse Escalating Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

    Calling Alan Horn! As the nasty war between Scarlett Johansson and Disney continues to escalate and rage on in the public eye, might it not be beneficial for someone within the not-so-Magic Kingdom — such as Horn — to intervene and help diffuse the hostilities? A highly respected industry statesman who’s always been a voice […]

  • Nurse brutally beaten by patient at Elgin Mental Health Center

    Days before a horrifying attack on a nurse, a complaint was filed alleging unsafe work conditions at a state-run psychiatric facility.

  • Federal judge sanctions lawyers who brought conspiracy theory-filled lawsuit trying to overturn the 2020 election, reap $160 billion in damages

    The lawyers brought "fantastical" claims and tried to claim damages "greater than the annual GDP of Hungary," the judge said.

  • US recovery stumbles as private hiring slows sharply in July

    After recovering strongly as widespread vaccinations allowed for an easing of pandemic restrictions, hiring by American firms slowed sharply in July, raising fears the US recovery may be running out of steam amid increasing Covid-19 infections.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Lawyers sanctioned over 'fantastical' suit alleging 2020 U.S. election was stolen

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned two lawyers who brought a lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and his supporters, calling their case "one enormous conspiracy theory." "This lawsuit was filed with a woeful lack of investigation," U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said in a lengthy written decision https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cod.203235/gov.uscourts.cod.203235.136.0.pdf, which came four months after he dismissed the case. Neureiter ordered the two lawyers, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker, to pay the legal fees incurred by people and entities they sued, including Facebook Inc and voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems Inc.

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • First look: The Standard is coming to Singapore in 2023

    The hotel in Singapore will house 143 rooms, along with an infinity pool and a pool bar set within a lush botanical courtyard.

  • Home Office checks will make staff shortages even worse, warn recruiters

    Ministers are “shooting themselves in the foot” with a looming Home Office clampdown that threatens to worsen the most acute worker shortages for decades, top recruiters have warned.

  • CNN fires three employees for coming into work unvaccinated

    Three staffers at CNN who were reportedly coming into work despite not having taken the coronavirus vaccine have been fired, according to a memo sent out to the company by its president, Jeff Zucker. Mr Zucker sent a memo to staff on Thursday to alert them that the company was changing its return-to-work date, pushing it from 7 September to mid-October. The memo also included the revelation that three staffers who were apparently coming into work without being vaccinated were fired.

  • Comparing and Contrasting the FIRE Movement With ‘Lying Flat’

    Anyone looking to break the chains of 9-to-5 drone life will find no shortage of inspiration online -- tiny homes, side gigs, #VanLife, you name it. Millions of people across the world searching for...

  • Millions of Americans will lose more than $10K commuting: RPT

    Jacob Channel, Lending Tree Sr. Economic Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus in this week’s Career Control to discuss the cost of commuting as workers head back to the office.

  • Amazon pushes back return to office to January due to COVID

    Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the more contagious delta variant. Unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft and other tech giants, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office. The surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus has upended many companies’ plans to bring office workers back this fall, a drive already complicated by efforts to accommodate widespread employee preference for flexible remote work policies, and debates over how to handle vaccine and masking policies.

  • Global Web Analytics Market to Reach US$8.6 Billion by the Year 2027

    Abstract: Global Web Analytics Market to Reach US$8. 6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web Analytics estimated at US$3.New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799143/?utm_source=GNW 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the period 2020-2027.Large En

  • Uber and Lyft say drivers are earning more than $35 an hour in some cities as the companies scramble to recruit them back

    Uber and Lyft are turning to high hourly pay incentives to get drivers to come back to the apps, both companies said in their Q2 earnings calls.