Global Thermal Imaging Camera Market is Expected to Reach $7.49 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increase in use of thermal imaging camera for security & surveillance and rise in adoption of thermal cameras in the manufacturing sector drive the growth of the global thermal imaging camera market. By application, the security & surveillance segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by the end of 2030.

Portland,OR, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global thermal imaging camera market was estimated at $3.16 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in use of thermal imaging camera for security & surveillance and rise in adoption of thermal cameras in the manufacturing sector drive the growth of the global thermal imaging camera market. On the other hand, high capital and maintenance cost impedes the growth to some extent. However, surge in popularity of thermal imaging cameras in the commercial sector is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 386+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12798

COVID-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic has given way to increase the installation of thermal imaging cameras in different sectors including public places, thereby impacting the global thermal imaging camera market positively.

  • This trend is quite likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The global thermal imaging camera market is analyzed across product type, type, application, industry vertical, sales channel, and region.

Based on product type, the cameras segment accounted for held more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail from 2021 to 2030. The scopes and goggles segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.3% by 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Thermal Imaging Camera Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12798?reqfor=covid

By application, the security & surveillance segment contributed to the major share in 2020, generating nearly half of the global thermal imaging camera market. However, the monitoring & inspection segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.0% throughout the forecast period.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held nearly half of the global thermal imaging camera market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12798

The key market players analyzed in the global thermal imaging camera market report include Bullard, Cox, Fluke Corporation, SATIR, Seek Thermal, Synectics Plc, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., InfraTec GmbH Infrarotsensorik und Messtechnik, and Opgal. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Activision Blizzard scandal a ‘watershed moment’ for women in the gaming industry

    California’s legal action could mark step towards fixing culture of harassment, experts say Activision Blizzard employees stage a walkout in Irvine, California, on 28 July. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock For women at Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s most famous video game companies, showing up to work meant navigating near daily episodes of humiliation, sexual harassment, and even physical abuse, according to a bombshell lawsuit that has prompted a reckonin

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • Seeing link between wages and workers, more businesses raise the former to address the latter

    Hiking wages -- which also hikes costs -- is an economic third rail that companies are increasingly grabbing to address worker shortages.

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Trouble at Google's DeepMind and tech workers not going back to the office

    In this week's edition of the Insider Tech newsletter we look at an investigation of a Google VP, tech workers saying no to the office, and more.

  • 1940s-era buildings imploded in New Jersey to make way for new UPS hub

    The demolition of the 153-acre site's last remaining structures marks the completion of three years of site preparation work, clearing the way for construction of a UPS regional hub facility.

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • Gottlieb expects COVID cases to climb in northern U.S. as schools reopen

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says new infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant could climb as schools reopen.

  • Oatly trademark lawsuit against rival PureOaty thrown out after judge says the smaller brand's carton and name were not too similar to Oatly's

    A judge on Thursday threw out a trademark case brought by Oatly against PureOaty, a local rival made by Glebe Farm Foods.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • When To Consider Job-Hopping To Maximize Your Pay

    If you're in search of a fatter paycheck, switching jobs may seem like the optimal move. There's a sense that you can get a bigger pay bump by leaving your company for greener pastures than by getting...

  • ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – YMM

    NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with FTA’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”) of the important September 10, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm. S

  • Renault, China's Geely exploring hybrid car venture

    French carmaker Renault is eyeing a return to the world's largest car market - China. Renault ended its previous operations there just a year ago. But on Monday, the company said it's signed an early agreement with China-based carmaker Geely to produce and sell hybrid cars in the country. In the new joint venture, Renault will produce its brand of petrol-electric cars with Geely's technology, supply chains and existing factories. Those cars are more fuel-efficient than all-petrol models. They're also becoming more popular as auto regulations toughen up around the world.For Renault - the deal is a chance to rebuild its presence in China after it ended a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group in 2020.For Geely - which is China's biggest local automaker by sales - partnering with other automakers can reduce the cost of producing cars such as electric vehicles, which sources say the two are looking to develop in the future.The venture will also see Geely expanding into South Korea, a market Renault has been in for more than two decades. Partnering with another automaker is a strategy that Renault has long-benefited from, with global partner Nissan.It's not immediately clear how Renault's new venture will affect its alliance with the Japanese carmaker. Two high-ranking Nissan employees told Reuters they were unaware of the new negotiations but said Nissan could still possibly benefit from it as well.

  • Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee qualifies for parole

    The Vice Chairman of Samsung has qualified for parole, South Korea's Justice Minister said Monday (August 9).Jay Y. Lee was jailed in January after being convicted of bribery and embezzlement.South Korea's Justice Minister Park Beom-Kye."I'm aware that the decision to grant Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee parole was the result of a comprehensive review of various factors such as public sentiment and good behaviour during detention."He was found guilty of bribing a friend of former President Park Geun-hye.The 53 year-old has served 18 months of a revised 30 month sentence.He first served one year of a five-year sentence from August 2017 which was later suspended.That court decision was then overturned and while his time in jail was shortened, he was sent back to prison earlier this year.Support for his parole in both politics and amongst the public has grown due to concerns that key strategic decisions are not being made at Samsung.The tech giant and wider business community also made appeals to the government for Lee's release.Company sources say the day-to-day running of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturer has not been affected by his absence,But they believe decisions on major investment and M&A projects should only be made by Lee.Authorities said he is expected to leave prison later this week.

  • Southwest accused by flight website Kiwi of trying to create a distraction by demanding details about its ties with Skiplagged

    Southwest Airlines in a court filing sought info about Kiwi's relationship with Skiplagged. Kiwi said it was a distraction technique.

  • ATVI SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.

    NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Activision Blizzard Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI) from August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...