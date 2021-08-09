Global Textile Fibers Markets to 2027: Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers Challenges Widespread Adoption of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Fibers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Textile Fibers Market to Reach 127.3 Million Tons by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Textile Fibers estimated at 109.5 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 127.3 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Synthetic Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach 82.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 29.6 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Textile Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.6 Million Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 25.1 Million Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Wood-based Fibers Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Wood-based Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 5 Million Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 6.5 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 17.2 Million Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in Textile Manufacture

Recent Market Activity

Textile Fibers and Textiles Industry

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Consumer

Synthetic Fibers Market to Post Healthy Expansion

Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers Production Drive Demand for Synthetic Fibers

Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview

Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) and Their Sources

Trends & Drivers

Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers Challenges Widespread Adoption of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers

Rising Preference for Polyester Drives Down Interest in Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers

Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpet industry

Cellulose Fibers Market Poised to Exhibit Healthy Growth

Specialty Fibers Market to Experience Impressive Growth

Aramid Fibers to Witness Unwavering Demand in End-Use Industries

Para-Aramid Fibers - The Leading Aramid Fiber Category

Meta-Aramid Fibers

High Temperature Fibers

Technical Fibers

Electrospun Cellulose Acetate Fibers with Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Anti-Counterfeiting Applications

Demand for Fibers Mirrors GDP Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/md2gyy

