Global Textile Fibers Markets to 2027: Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers Challenges Widespread Adoption of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers
Global Textile Fibers Market to Reach 127.3 Million Tons by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Textile Fibers estimated at 109.5 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 127.3 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Synthetic Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach 82.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 29.6 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Textile Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.6 Million Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 25.1 Million Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.
Wood-based Fibers Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Wood-based Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 5 Million Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 6.5 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 17.2 Million Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Market Overview
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in Textile Manufacture
Recent Market Activity
Textile Fibers and Textiles Industry
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Consumer
Synthetic Fibers Market to Post Healthy Expansion
Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers Production Drive Demand for Synthetic Fibers
Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview
Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) and Their Sources
Trends & Drivers
Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers Challenges Widespread Adoption of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers
Rising Preference for Polyester Drives Down Interest in Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers
Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpet industry
Cellulose Fibers Market Poised to Exhibit Healthy Growth
Specialty Fibers Market to Experience Impressive Growth
Aramid Fibers to Witness Unwavering Demand in End-Use Industries
Para-Aramid Fibers - The Leading Aramid Fiber Category
Meta-Aramid Fibers
High Temperature Fibers
Technical Fibers
Electrospun Cellulose Acetate Fibers with Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Anti-Counterfeiting Applications
Demand for Fibers Mirrors GDP Growth
Select Competitors (Total 211 Featured):
Aditya Birla Group
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S.
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Barnhardt Manufacturing Company
Celanese Corporation
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.
Daicel Corporation
DAK Americas LLC
Dow Inc.
Eastman Chemical Company
ES FiberVisions Inc.
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Formosa Plastics Group
Freudenberg Performance Materials
Grasim Industries Limited
Honeywell International, Inc.
Hyosung Corp.
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
INVISTA
Jaya Shree Textiles
Kuraray Co. Ltd.
Marzotto SpA
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Montefibre SpA
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
NatureWorks LLC
Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd
Reliance Industries Ltd.
SASA Polyester Sanayi A.?.
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
Sinterama SpA
Solvay S.A.
Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
Thai Polyester Company Limited
Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd.
The Lenzing Group
Toray Industries Inc.
Unifi Inc.
Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.
