Global Streaming Services Competitive Landscape Report 2021: Pandemic Accelerated Digital Streaming Service Consumption

Reuters Videos

On Paris' iconic terraces, it's coffee and QR codes as France extended its COVID-19 health pass Monday (August 9), with restaurants, trains and commercial centers required to make checks before allowing people in.Romain Dicrescenzo is a restaurant manager in the Montmartre district."And since this morning, we've refused dozens of people, unfortunately, either because they don't have the pass or they're not vaccinated. For those who were not vaccinated, it's understandable, but there are those who have forgotten to get the pass so they go home, or they go for their coffee in another place, whereas they could have had it here."Tens of thousands have protested across France against the health pass, with more than 230,000 taking part in demonstrations on Saturday (August 7).The protesters accuse President Emmanuel Macron of trampling on their freedoms. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.Issam Fakih, who works in logistics, is just one who rolled up his sleeves."I have a somewhat divided opinion on the health pass, to be honest. I've gotten vaccinated, because in my job, it's important. At one point, I knew that I would be blocked, so I did it. But beyond that, it doesn't really bother me. Now, it's something that's on the mobile phone, it's with me, so it doesn't bother me when I'm asked for it, because I've done it."From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.Health employees have until September 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.