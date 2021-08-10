Global Streaming Services Competitive Landscape Report 2021: Pandemic Accelerated Digital Streaming Service Consumption

Research and Markets
·1 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Disruptors: The Global Competitive Landscape of Streaming Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the pandemic accelerated digital streaming service consumption, the launch and expansion of new platforms continued, leading to intensified competition in which novelty has become a key differentiator.

This briefing includes profiles of the following companies: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BluTV, DAZN, Disney+, Disney+Hotstar, Icflix, Molotov, Netflix, QQ Music, Rakuten TV, Spotify, Stan, StarzPlay and others.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the publisher's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments.

Data coverage:

  • Market sizes (historic and forecasts)

  • Company shares

  • Brand shares

  • Distribution data

Why buy this report?

  • Identify factors driving change now and in the future

  • Understand motivation

  • Forward-looking outlook

  • Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

  • Take a step back from micro trends

  • Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction

  • State of Play

  • Profiles on Global Disruptors

  • Profiles on Disruptors in The Americas

  • Profiles on Disruptors in Asia

  • Profiles on Disruptors in EMEA

  • Prospects for Digital Streaming Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3rjeg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. small business optimism drops as labor shortages persist

    Small business owners across the United States grew less confident in the economic recovery in July as labor shortages remained an issue, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index fell 2.8 points to a reading of 99.7 in July, almost erasing all of June's gain. Six of the 10 index components declined, three improved and one was left unchanged.

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • Bitcoin hits 3-month high above $45,000

    Bitcoin is 'eyeing a major breakout above $40,000, bolstered by the proposed crypto amendment in the US infrastructure bill,' said Joe DiPasquale, CEO at BitBull Capital.

  • ‘MiamiCoin’ crypto already has netted nearly $1M. But can the city pocket it?

    “Every 10 minutes the city of Miami essentially gets richer.”

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

    Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2021 second quarter financial results August 10, 2021. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • France extends health pass restrictions

    On Paris' iconic terraces, it's coffee and QR codes as France extended its COVID-19 health pass Monday (August 9), with restaurants, trains and commercial centers required to make checks before allowing people in.Romain Dicrescenzo is a restaurant manager in the Montmartre district."And since this morning, we've refused dozens of people, unfortunately, either because they don't have the pass or they're not vaccinated. For those who were not vaccinated, it's understandable, but there are those who have forgotten to get the pass so they go home, or they go for their coffee in another place, whereas they could have had it here."Tens of thousands have protested across France against the health pass, with more than 230,000 taking part in demonstrations on Saturday (August 7).The protesters accuse President Emmanuel Macron of trampling on their freedoms. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.Issam Fakih, who works in logistics, is just one who rolled up his sleeves."I have a somewhat divided opinion on the health pass, to be honest. I've gotten vaccinated, because in my job, it's important. At one point, I knew that I would be blocked, so I did it. But beyond that, it doesn't really bother me. Now, it's something that's on the mobile phone, it's with me, so it doesn't bother me when I'm asked for it, because I've done it."From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.Health employees have until September 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.

  • Investment bank Jefferies raises pay for analysts - source

    (Reuters) -Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc has markedly boosted salaries for its bankers, a source close to the matter said on Monday, mirroring recent pay hikes by other Wall Street lenders. The new pay scale, reported earlier in the day by the Wall Street Journal, has been in effect since July 1 and follows similar moves by major Wall Street firms. The hikes are an attempt to attract and retain top talent and appropriately compensate for bankers' workload as dealmaking activity continues at an unprecedented pace.

  • 10 things in tech: AWS hiring spree - Musk's 2020 pay - AI for… pizza?

    AWS is on a hiring spree, Musk got $6.7 billion in compensation in 2020, and Pizza Hut wants to build a pizza AI: 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • Apache Corporation Commences Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Certain of Its Outstanding Notes for Up to $1.5 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount

    HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation announced today that it has commenced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase up to $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Purchase Amount”) of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes). Subject to the Maximum Purchase Amount, the amount of a Series of Notes that is purchased in the Offers will be based on the Acceptance Prior

  • Israel’s Mossad seeks crypto and fintech experts

    Israel’s national intelligence agency, Mossad, is seeking a cryptocurrency expert with at least three years of experience in the fintech industry.

  • A Black former Starbucks employee claims managers didn't protect him from a customer who repeatedly called him a 'n-----.' He's suing the company.

    Dayshawn Rodriguez told his manager he didn't want to serve the customer anymore but they said this wasn't possible, according to a legal complaint.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees profits soar by almost 300%

    The results were boosted by a rise in oil prices as demand recovers after the pandemic.