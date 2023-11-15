Global spirit: Spain speedster secure second place at state meet.

Nov. 14—DICKINSON — The joy of winning is like no other, but the journey of the race can be just as uplifting and rewarding. That is what Noa Sancho discovered this season, running with the New England's girls cross country team.

A sophomore and international exchange student from Spain, Sancho discovered a different facet of running in North Dakota, an experience that deepened her love for the sport.

While New England's cross country team is few in number, their spirit is unwavering. Sancho represented that when she crossed the Class B state meet finish line at 19:49, securing a remarkable, second-place finish. Just a week prior, she also clinched the silver medal at the Western Regional with a time of 19:16.

"I like to run because It clears my head," Sancho said. "Everything that had gone wrong during the day, I forget and just run and I am happy. And then after I run I tell myself, 'I have done something today to be proud of.'"

As a team, the Tigers finished near the middle of the pack, with a 27th placement and no other runner securing a top 25 spot. But that didn't seem to lower their heads or dampen their mentality. Instead, they possessed a feel-good attitude and were happy to see one of their own achieve an All-State placement.

Sancho is no stranger to competing, having run since the age of 6, but never in such cold weather. The freezing temperatures did not discourage her, if not only because of her warm-spirited teammates, who pushed each other. Sancho acknowledged the significance of strong team chemistry in her conditioning. She also reflected the same positive attitude, earning praise from her head coach Ashley Kraenzel.

"Noa definitely acted as a role model, whether when we were at practice, at a meet or at school," Kraenzel said. "She is very positive with the younger girls. It is kind of a learning curve with cross country. You have to be mentally okay with the fact that you are putting yourself through pain. It is a real mental mindset and Noa showed early to be a really good role model."

Kraenzel is not only Sancho's cross country and strength and conditioning coach, but her host mom and has played a pivotal role in Sancho's athletic and personal development. According to Sancho, Kraenzel has led her and her teammates to success, even without a trophy to show for it, and has shown her a more enjoyable side to the sport than what she had experienced in Spain.

"The coach is also my host mom, so it has been so helpful and nice to have that connection with her," Sancho said. "She is encouraging to everyone on the team, so she is a great coach and a great host mom too. I am so happy to have her."

Sancho noted several differences between running in Spain and in North Dakota, from the colder weather to the longer race distances. However, the one difference that may be the least noticeable — but equally drastic — was in the culture. However, the most subtle yet profound distinction lay in the culture. Running in New England allowed her to enjoy the process, broadening her perspective on what it truly means to win.

"[Running here] has taught me to have fun in the sport. Because in Spain, everything is so strict that we don't have fun at all," Sancho said. "I like this sport even more because of being here. I want to have fun while giving everything in the race. So if I win it's good, if I don't win, it's also good."

Despite being halfway across the world, Sancho has acclimated well, finding comfort in her sports. The Monday after the state meet, she was already inside the school gymnasium, practicing her shooting, running sprints, and increasing her lifting. Sancho will continue her time in North Dakota for the rest of the school year, participating in basketball and track and field in the spring before returning to Spain in June.