Global Ridesharing Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring UBER, Lyft, Gett, Grab, DiDi, Bolt, Via Transportation, Curb Mobility, Go Jek, Cabify and Ola Cabs
The "Global Ridesharing Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Business Model (P2P, B2B, B2C), Vehicle Type (ICE, CNG, EV), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report
The Global Ridesharing Market, valued at USD 26.72 Billion in the year 2020 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of back growing urbanization and rising economic growth.
Additionally, increasing demand among youngsters and better consumer experience will drive the ridesharing Market value in the near future. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavourable impact on the market as ride sharing demand has decreased rapidly.
The Ride Sharing industry can be classified on the basis of Business Model (Peer to Peer (P2P), Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Customer (B2C)), Vehicle Type (ICE Vehicles, CNG/LPG Vehicles, Electric Vehicle) and Vehicle Type (ICE Vehicles, CNG/LPG Vehicles, Electric Vehicle).
The fastest growing regional market APAC region owing to rising urbanization, increasing internet penetration and increasing smartphone proliferation in the region are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.
The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (UBER Technologies Inc, Lyft, Gett, Grab, DiDi, Bolt, Via Transportation, Curb Mobility, Go Jek, Cabify and Ola Cabs) are also presented in detail.
Key Target Audience:
Ridesharing Companies
Consulting and Advisory Firms
Government and Policy Makers
Investment Banks and Equity Firms
Regulatory Authorities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Focus on forming alliances with airlines and hotels
2.2 APAC region to witness augmented growth in the forecast period
3. Global Car Rental Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Car Rental Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Car Rental Market
4.3 Global Economic and Industrial Statistics
5. Global Car Rental Market Segmentation - by Customer, by Application and by Type
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Car Rental Market: By Customer
5.1.1 Business- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.2 Leisure- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Car Rental Market: by Application
5.2.1 Airport- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.2 Off-Airport - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Car Rental Market: by Type
5.2.1 Economy - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.2 Executive - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.3 Luxury - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.4 MUV- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.5 SUV - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6. Global Car Rental Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Car Rental Market: by Region
7. North America Car Rental Market: Segmentation by Customer, by Application and by Type (2016-2026)
8. Europe Car Rental Market: Segmentation by Customer, by Application and by Type (2016-2026)
9. Asia Pacific Car Rental Market: Segmentation by Customer, by Application and by Type (2016-2026)
10. ROW Car Rental Market: Segmentation by Customer, by Application and by Type (2016-2026)
11. Global Car Rental Market Dynamics
11.1 Drivers
11.2 Restraints
11.3 Trends
12. Market Attractiveness
12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Car Rental Market - by Customer, 2026
12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Car Rental Market - by Application, 2026
12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Car Rental Market - by Type, 2026
12.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Car Rental Market - by Region, 2026
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Porter Five Force Analysis
13.2 SWOT Analysis
13.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.4 Market Share Analysis
14. Company Analysis
14.1 Hertz Global Holdings
14.2 Enterprise Holdings
14.3 Avis Budget Group
14.4 Europcar
14.5 Sixt SE
14.6 China Auto Rental Inc
14.7 eHi Car Services
14.8 UBER Technologies Inc
14.9 Localiza
14.10 Ola Cabs
