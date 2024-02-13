Advertisement

Global Rating: The best NBA players by college

Alberto De Roa

In sports, it’s not just about where you are, but also where you come from. Using Global Rating as a reference, we’re ranking the best players from the basketball programs producing the most talent in the NBA.

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Auburn

Baylor

Duke

Florida State

G League Ignite

Gonzaga

Iowa State

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana State

Memphis

Michigan

Michigan State

North Carolina

Oregon

Tennessee

UCLA

USC

Villanova

Virginia

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype