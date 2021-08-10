Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026
Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing refers to outsourcing of the manufacturing function of pharmaceutical products.
Outsourcing manufacturing processes allows hiring pharmaceutical companies to allocate its precious resources on core competencies
drug research and product commercialization. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by positive trends in the broader pharmaceuticals market which is in turn driven by growth in the emerging markets. The robust demand for medication and therapeutics in the emerging economies, coupled with the increasing commercialization of generics and emerging technologies are anticipated to spur growth in the market. With the market gradually inching towards biopharmaceuticals, with several of such drugs being developed by start-up or smaller biotech companies who either have no or limited production capabilities is also fueling growth in pharmaceutical contract services. Increasing geriatric patient population, growing consumption of medicines, rising healthcare expenditure, improvising healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and mounting pressure to reduce healthcare costs are other factors driving market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$130.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. API/Bulk Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$81.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2026
The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. The presence of a significant number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and several of the leading firms worldwide, together sizable number of contract manufacturers puts the US and Europe ahead in the global market. The US represents the largest market, driven by healthcare reforms and the replacement of branded drugs with generics following patent expiries of these drugs. Lower labor costs, presence of significant talent pool and growing domestic markets are some of the factors driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Packaging Segment to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2026
Contract manufacturing organizations are increasingly adopting newer and efficient ways to packaging, thereby increasing demand for new machinery. Efforts are underway to automate packaging of personalized cell and gene therapies. In the global Packaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - A Prelude
COVID-19 Breaks All Things Normal, Pushes Pharmaceutical
Industry Into an Era of Change
COVID-19 Exposes US Pharmaceutical Makers to Risk of Supply
Shortages
US Federal Government & FDA Take Unprecedented, Bold Steps to
Deal with Shortage of Pharmaceuticals
What Does this Spell for Pharmaceutical Outsourcing & Contract
Manufacturing?
Market Outlook
The US and Europe Constitute the Largest Markets for PCM
Asia-Pacific to Drive the PCM Market Growth
Competition
M&A Activity High in the Contract Manufacturing Space
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 1: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for CDMOs
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers Adopt Advanced
Manufacturing Technologies
Embracing Emerging Technologies
Exploring & Exploiting New Technologies for Rich Dividends
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Contract
Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 2: Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for
the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations
Supports Demand for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing
Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs
Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for PCM
Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025
Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for
Pharma Contract Manufacturing Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %):
2020E
Increasing Outsourcing of Clinical Trials to Emerging Markets
New Technology Promises to Improve Sterile Manufacturing Process
Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
