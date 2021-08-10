Abstract: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130. 2 Billion by 2026 . Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing refers to outsourcing of the manufacturing function of pharmaceutical products.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443575/?utm_source=GNW

Outsourcing manufacturing processes allows hiring pharmaceutical companies to allocate its precious resources on core competencies

drug research and product commercialization. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by positive trends in the broader pharmaceuticals market which is in turn driven by growth in the emerging markets. The robust demand for medication and therapeutics in the emerging economies, coupled with the increasing commercialization of generics and emerging technologies are anticipated to spur growth in the market. With the market gradually inching towards biopharmaceuticals, with several of such drugs being developed by start-up or smaller biotech companies who either have no or limited production capabilities is also fueling growth in pharmaceutical contract services. Increasing geriatric patient population, growing consumption of medicines, rising healthcare expenditure, improvising healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and mounting pressure to reduce healthcare costs are other factors driving market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$130.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. API/Bulk Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$81.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2026



The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. The presence of a significant number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and several of the leading firms worldwide, together sizable number of contract manufacturers puts the US and Europe ahead in the global market. The US represents the largest market, driven by healthcare reforms and the replacement of branded drugs with generics following patent expiries of these drugs. Lower labor costs, presence of significant talent pool and growing domestic markets are some of the factors driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



Packaging Segment to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2026



Contract manufacturing organizations are increasingly adopting newer and efficient ways to packaging, thereby increasing demand for new machinery. Efforts are underway to automate packaging of personalized cell and gene therapies. In the global Packaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 192 Featured)



Story continues

Abbvie Inc

Aenova Group

Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

Alcami Corporation

Almac Group

Baxter International, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.

Cobra Biologics Holding AB

CordenPharma International

Dishman Group

Evonik Industries AG

Famar Health Care Services

Fareva Group

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

NextPharma Technologies Holding Ltd.

Nipro Pharma Corporation

Recipharm AB

Siegfried AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Vetter Pharma International GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443575/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - A Prelude

COVID-19 Breaks All Things Normal, Pushes Pharmaceutical

Industry Into an Era of Change

COVID-19 Exposes US Pharmaceutical Makers to Risk of Supply

Shortages

US Federal Government & FDA Take Unprecedented, Bold Steps to

Deal with Shortage of Pharmaceuticals

What Does this Spell for Pharmaceutical Outsourcing & Contract

Manufacturing?

Market Outlook

The US and Europe Constitute the Largest Markets for PCM

Asia-Pacific to Drive the PCM Market Growth

Competition

M&A Activity High in the Contract Manufacturing Space



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 1: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for CDMOs

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers Adopt Advanced

Manufacturing Technologies

Embracing Emerging Technologies

Exploring & Exploiting New Technologies for Rich Dividends

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Contract

Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 2: Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for

the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations

Supports Demand for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing

Market

EXHIBIT 4: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs

Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for PCM

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for

Pharma Contract Manufacturing Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %):

2020E

Increasing Outsourcing of Clinical Trials to Emerging Markets

New Technology Promises to Improve Sterile Manufacturing Process

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for API/Bulk Drugs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for API/Bulk Drugs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for API/Bulk Drugs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Drug

Delivery Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Advanced Drug Delivery

Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Drug Delivery

Formulations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Finished Dose

Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Finished Dose Formulations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Finished Dose

Formulations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sterile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Sterile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sterile by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Sterile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Non-Sterile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Sterile by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose

Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug

Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations,

Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose

Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug

Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery

Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose

Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug

Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations,

Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose

Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug

Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations,

Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose

Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug

Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery

Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose

Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug

Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery

Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose

Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug

Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery

Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose

Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug

Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations,

Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose

Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug

Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations,

Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other Product Types

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and

Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Product Type -

API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging,

Finished Dose Formulations and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical

Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose

Formulations and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for API/Bulk Drugs,

Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose

Formulations and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Application -

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443575/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



