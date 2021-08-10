GLOBAL OTC ARTIFICIAL TEARS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

KEY FINDINGS The global OTC artificial tears market is set to advance with a CAGR of 5. 12% during the estimated years of 2021 to 2028. The market growth is predominantly attributed to progressions in research and development within the optometry sector, the incidence of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, the increased demand for OTC artificial tears for treating patients, and the susceptibility of the geriatric population to eye diseases.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Artificial tears entail lubricant eye drops, used for treating dryness and irritation mainly caused due to tear production deficiency.They are formulated to induce natural tears, in addition to treating numerous eye problems such as infection, allergy, as well as protection from UV and blue light.



Moreover, artificial tears are also used for moisturizing contact lenses.

The availability of OTC artificial tears in different dosage forms of treatment, prevention, and management of patients suffering from dry eye syndrome is a major factor bolstering the global market’s growth. As per the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), nearly 3.2 million women and 1.68 million men were reportedly diagnosed with dry eye syndrome in 2019. However, if dry eye syndrome remains untreated for a longer period of time, it may cause blurred vision, infection, and increased sensitivity.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global OTC artificial tears market growth evaluation includes the study of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period owing to factors such as the surging geriatric populace, the elevated levels of environmental pollution, and the increasing number of cataracts as well as glaucoma surgeries.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The highly sustainable competitive advantages through innovation will likely intensify competition between companies operating in the global OTC artificial tears. As a result, powerful competitive strategies are anticipated to augment the competitive rivalry in the market studied.

Leading players in the market include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Allergan PLC (Acquired by Abbvie), Bausch Health Companies Inc, etc.



