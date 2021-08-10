Global organic food market was valued at USD167.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD368.94 billion by 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

with a CAGR of 14. 59% during the forecast period. The global organic food market is mainly driven by increasing health concerns among people due to the growing number of chemical poisoning cases, awareness about the harmful effects of pesticide residues in food and its impact on health, government support through various subsidies, and increasing trend of standardization for organic foods.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Food Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel Type (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Speciality Stores, Departmental Stores, Online and Others, By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837327/?utm_source=GNW
Organic food gives consumer the assurance that toxic pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are not used in the food production, and the livestock has not been given antibiotics or growth hormones. The production of organic food involves practices that promote ecological balance and aim to conserve biodiversity. These food products do not use any food additive or industrial solvent. Consumers are becoming more health conscious owing to the harmful effects caused by the presence of chemical pesticides in food products. The toxicity of chemical pesticides in food products can cause cancer, hormone disruption and birth defects. Organic food items are gaining popularity due to straightforward reasons i.e., genetically modified organisms (GMOs) -free content, nutrient richness, zero growth hormones, zero antibiotics, fewer pesticides, improved freshness levels, and better environmental stability. In countries around the world where the organic food market is well developed, consumers show different motives for purchasing these products.

The global organic food is segmented on product type, distribution channel, company, and region.Organic fruits & vegetables are dominating the market with the rise of focus on health followed by organic meat, poultry & dairy whereas organic beverages is the fastest growing segment in the organic food market.

In terms of distribution channel, hypermarket/supermarket is dominating the organic food market followed by departmental stores due to availability of variety of organic products.

Regionally, North America is the leading market followed by Europe.Countries like USA, Germany, France, China are the topmost countries in the global organic food market.

In terms of average per capita consumption, Switzerland, Denmark, and Sweden have the highest consumption level. The major players operating in the global organic food market are United Natural Foods, Danone S.A., Inc., Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Organic Valley, Inc & Others. To sustain in the market, companies like Danone S.A. launched innovative, convenient formats appropriate for consumption throughout different ages, moments of the day to meet the needs of this new food generation. The company has acquired WhiteWave to enrich offer and enabling wider access to sustainable daily eating practices. Organic food is different from conventionally grown food because organic food is either grown under a natural system of agriculture, without the use of synthetic fertilizers or they are processed products made from organically produced raw materials. Due to the increased awareness among people to eat healthy, these companies are now upgrading and re-launching existing products.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global organic food market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global organic food market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To define, classify and forecast the global organic food market based on product type (organic meat, poultry & dairy, organic fruits & vegetables, organic processed food, organic bread & bakery, organic beverages & others), By distribution channel type (hypermarket/supermarket, speciality stores, Departmental Stores, online & others)
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global organic food market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global organic food market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc. in the global organic food market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global organic food market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the global organic food market using a bottom-up & Top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and distribution channels for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Organic food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders.
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.
• Market research and consulting firms.
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to organic food manufacturer.
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global organic food market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Organic Food Market, By Product Type:
Organic Fruits & Vegetables
Organic Meat, Poultry& Dairy Cheese
Organic Processed Food
Organic Bread & Bakery
Organic Beverages
Others
• Global Organic Food Market, By Distribution Channel:
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Departmental Stores
Online
Speciality Stores
Others
• Global Organic Food Market, By Company:
United Natural Foods, Inc.
Danone S.A.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
General Mills, Inc.
Organic Valley
Others
• Global Organic Food Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
o Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Switzerland
Sweden
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global organic food market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837327/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Drinking This Every Day Lowers Your Diabetes Risk, Study Says

    Just like cardiovascular disease, diabetes is a serious condition that often requires being proactive to avoid. After all, the 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report found that 34.2 million Americans—or one in ten people—has diabetes, while a whopping one in every three people is prediabetic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides lifestyle and diet changes, a study has found that drinking one popular beverage every day can greatly lower your risk of dev

  • Don't Make This Major Meat-Cooking Mistake, New Study Warns

    Have you ever experienced stomach pain after eating a pot roast for dinner? If so, you're likely not alone, according to new research.After analyzing how different methods of cooking meat affect the human body, an international team of food scientists was able to determine the best and worst ways to cook meat for your tummy. Roasting, as it turns out, is one of the absolute worst.The researchers recently revealed their findings of how various ways of cooking meat impact "the digestibility of mus

  • The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

    Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types

  • One Major Effect of Eating Oranges, New Study Says

    Sure, eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your health and wellbeing. Yet according to the latest research from the American Academy of Neurology, adding even a small serving of an orange (or green, yellow, or blue) food in your diet each day may help keep your brain young.Since previous studies have concluded that flavonoids—a large group of naturally occurring compounds found in plants that act as powerful antioxidant agents—can slow down or prevent mental decline, medical rese

  • How to Thicken Soup, According to Our Test Kitchen

    From cornstarch to mashed potatoes, check out these easy ways to make soup thicker.

  • Guy Fieri creates most American ballpark food imaginable

    This Thursday, a very special and long-awaited baseball game will take place: the MLB at Field of Dreams. The White Sox will play the Yankees at the filming location for the 1989 film Field Of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, a site that still draws a strong contingent of tourists each year. While it will count as a home game for Chicago, this will be the first Major League Baseball game ever to be played in the state of Iowa, and a momentous milestone like that calls for a momentous ballpark snack f

  • Bojangles debuts first food truck in latest expansion move. Here’s what’s coming up.

    The 8-by-32 foot food truck rolls out as Bojangles enters new states and plans more store openings.

  • Wine cellar in the sea

    About a mile off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif., a sunken treasure of wine is aging under the waves, gently rocked and chilled by the ocean currents. Correspondent Ben Tracy talks with Emanuele Azzaretto, co-founder of Ocean Fathoms, about laying down fine wines in the murky depths, where bottles retain their bouquet – and gain an artful flourish of sea shell adornments.

  • McDonald's Next Big Meal Collaboration Is Launching Tomorrow

    We're pretty used to seeing celeb-endorsed meals at McDonald's these days, and if you're the kind of fan that likes their Big Mac with a side of swag, this next one is right up your alley.The chain is launching its collaboration meal with superstar rapper Saweetie tomorrow, and this one comes with more actual food than any of its predecessors, so you'll be able to get creative with it, Saweetie-style. In this meal, you'll score a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite,

  • The Winery Everyone Is Talking About In Your State

    Have you tried the best vino near you?

  • Pillsbury’s New Mini Pizza Crusts Are the Easiest Way to Make a Homemade Slice

    Separate the dough, add toppings, and bake! 🍕

  • The EASIEST Way To Make Cold Brew Coffee From Scratch | Fast, Simple, and Delicious Cold Brew Coffee

    Take one look at how much cold brew costs at the local café and we promise you'll want to make it at home immediately. Cold brew coffee is one of those drinks that sounds extra fancy, but it's actually a low-maintenance method better iced coffee.

  • Wait, Does Maple Syrup Go Bad? (Spoiler Alert: Yes, but Yours Is Probably Fine)

    We never miss an opportunity to satisfy our sweet tooth at breakfast time, which is why both pancakes and...

  • 25 Diabetes-Friendly Pasta Recipes for Dinner Tonight

    Recipes like our colorful Cabbage Lo Mein and Garlicky Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan will help you meet your blood glucose and heart health goals with every tasty bite. This one-pan pasta that combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal is garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.

  • I Tried TikTok's Grilled Sunflower Trend And It’s Actually Really Good

    It tastes weirdly similar to corn on the cob!

  • Subscribe to These Food Newsletters, Make Your Inbox More Delicious

    Some of the best food writers are going direct-to-inbox.

  • I compared the spicy chicken sandwiches from 5 fast-food chains, and the best was the crunchiest

    After tasting all five, our reporter thought McDonald's didn't do as good of a job when it came to incorporating the spicy flavor.

  • It’s a burger, but without the cow: A top Texas chain adds specials with Beyond meat

    What’s it taste like? Mostly, like the toppings.

  • 22 Zucchini-Packed Recipes for Sunday Dinner

    Whether you prefer your green summer squash paired with herbaceous sauces or packed into a flavorful casserole, these dishes will surely hit the spot. Recipes like our Zucchini Lasagna and Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp make delicious Sunday feasts that everyone will love. This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb!

  • 15 Uses for Pickle Juice We Bet You Never Thought of Before

    It’s hard to pass up a bread and butter pickle , which is probably why you’re no stranger to an empty pickle jar. Don’t destroy the evidence just yet though—there...