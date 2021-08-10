Global Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1667.65 million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·7 min read

Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market by Module (Tubular, Plate & Frame, Spiral Wound,Hollow fibre), By Application (Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Chemical & biochemical), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Nonwoven Industrial Membrane market is expected to grow from USD 1054.235 million in 2020 and to reach USD 1667.65 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The Nonwoven Industrial Membrane market is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to rise in the number of application for industrial non-woven membranes in pharmaceutical and medical industry to lead the market. Rapid industrialization and the increase in the number of final products are key factors that drive the non-woven industrial membrane market. Non-woven industrial membranes are a perfect choice for use in a wide selection of industries and applications, as they are lightweight and welded. The growing importance of wastewater and water treatment is another factor that should increase the demand for non-woven industrial membranes. The first function of non-woven membranes is to filter and separate various phases and components of the fluid (both air and liquid), which is transported through a medium or to support a medium that carries out the separation. Non-woven membranes are low cost, have high durability, adaptability, efficiency, and possess more increased airflow. In addition, they have a minimal cost compared to benefits/performance.

Non-woven membranes are generally defined as mesh structures or sheets bonded together by mechanically, chemically or thermally entangled fibres or filaments. Non-woven industrial membranes are widely used in the biopharmaceutical industry, as their intermediates and products are susceptible to chemical and thermal treatment chemical. Cell harvesting and biomass recovery can be crucial in the fermentation process when producing antibiotics. Filtration improves production and reduces operator workload and maintenance costs. Membranes are also a regular part of enzyme production lines.

The global nonwoven industrial membrane market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to Increased awareness of wastewater treatment, increased demand for fresh water coupled with less availability of natural drinking water, increased use of industrial technology of non-woven membranes in the food and beverage industry to ensure the safety and hygiene of applications food, growth in manufacturing sectors, in particular it is expected that power generation and chemical processing will stimulate demand for the application. The factors restraining the market growth are disruption of trade and reduction of consumers' purchasing power, shortage of supply and demand due to the economic closure triggered by the COVID-19 epidemic, interruption of the supply of raw materials. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon footprint reduction and wastewater treatment activities will provide market growth opportunities.

Key players operating in global nonwoven industrial membrane market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Glatfelter, DuPont, FITESA, Berry Global Group, Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, TWE Group, Toray Industries, Freudenberg Group, 3M Company, Asahi Kasai Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, ExxonMobil, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S. To gain a significant market share in the global nonwoven industrial membrane market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

Spiral Wound segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.9% in the year 2020
On the basis of Module, the global nonwoven industrial membrane market is segmented into tubular, plate & frame, spiral wound, hollow fibre. Spiral Wound segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.9% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising acceptance in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage and dairy industries for purification, fractionation, recovery and other applications.

Pharmaceutical segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 45.15% in the year 2020
On the basis of application, the global nonwoven industrial membrane market is segmented into wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, chemical & biochemical. The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 45.15% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of industrial membranes to remove materials from solids such as in the production of dyes, inks and pigments and government propensity to use treated water through filtration technologies.

Regional Segment of Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global nonwoven industrial membrane market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share of 45.16% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by the Asia-Pacific region owing to growing manufacturing sector, cheap labour cost and raw material access, growing economic growth and manufacturing sector in the region. The market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth, owing to changing strict European government regulations on wastewater treatment and environmental sustainability in the country. The North America region is witnessing significant increase the pace in the filtration sector and the increasing adoption of industrial membranes in wastewater treatment, as well as in the pharmaceutical sector.

About the report:
The global nonwoven industrial membrane market is analysed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

