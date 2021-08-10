Global Nebulizer System Market, By Product Type, By Accessories, By Sales channel, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Nebulizer System Market, By Product Type (Jet Nebulizer System, Mesh Nebulizer System, Ultrasonic Nebulizer System), By Accessories (Main Apparatus v/s Others), By Sales channel (Offline v/s Online), By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory & Emergency Centers, Homecare), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global nebulizer system market stood at USD1755.59 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a steady rate of 6.16% in the forecast period, 2022-2026. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases including COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Lung Cancer, Asthma, among others. Additionally, growing shift towards home healthcare, telemedicine and telehealth services is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing geriatric population worldwide is also a major factor driving the growth of global nebulizer system market. Besides, technological advancements and new product launches by various players operating in the nebulizer system market are expected to foster the market growth through 2026.

Global nebulizer system market can be segmented based on product type, accessories, sales channel, end user, region, and company.Based on sales channel, the market can be split into offline and online.



The online segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the emergence of several e-commerce platforms and channels selling medical devices online.Additionally, benefits such as availability of large number of buying options from different brands, door-step delivery, competitive pricing, among others associated with online sales channel are further expected to support the segmental growth over the next few years.



Also, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and imposition of strict lockdowns across countries to curtail the virus spread has further increased the customer shift towards online sales channels.Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, emergency centers, and homecare.



The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of around 43.56% owing to favorable reimbursement policies and larger patient footfall. However, homecare segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing preference and shift towards homecare, remote patient monitoring and telemedicine. Also, the sudden outbreak and spread of COVID-19 has increased the preference for homecare among the population across the globe.

Regionally, North America dominated the global nebulizer system market in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market over the next few years owing to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases among the population.In 2020, the United States reported 2,27,875 new lung cancer cases.



Also, chronic respiratory diseases are the fourth largest cause of deaths in the United States. In 2020, around 38.4 deaths were reported per 100,000 population.

Major companies operating in global nebulizer system market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Teleflex Inc., Vectura Group plc, among others. Key growth strategies being adopted by leading players include new product launches and mergers & collaborations. For instance, in October 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launch of InnoSpire Go, the smallest and lightest portable handheld nebulizer. This nebulizer is based on vibrating mesh technology and is capable of delivering medication to patients suffering from various chronic respiratory diseases such as Asthma, COPD, among others with four minutes, thereby providing effective and faster drug delivery.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global nebulizer system market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global nebulizer system market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To forecast global nebulizer system market based on product type, accessories, sales channel, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global nebulizer system market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global nebulizer system market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global nebulizer system market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global nebulizer system market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Nebulizer System manufacturers, distributors, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Hospitals & Clinics, Emergency Care Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, and others

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to nebulizer system

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as nebulizer system manufacturing companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global nebulizer system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Nebulizer System Market, By Product Type:

o Jet Nebulizer System

o Mesh Nebulizer System

o Ultrasonic Nebulizer System

• Global Nebulizer System Market, By Accessories:

o Main Device

o Others

• Global Nebulizer System Market, By Sales Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Global Nebulizer System Market, By End Use:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory & Emergency Centres

o Homecare

• Global Nebulizer System Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global nebulizer system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

