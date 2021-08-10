Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Drug Type, By Dosage Form, By Container Type, By Basis of System, By Therapeutic Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Drug Type (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Anesthetics, Antibiotics, Pain Relief Drugs, Others), By Dosage Form (Sprays, Drops, Powder, Gels & Ointments), By Container Type (Non-pressurized Containers, Pressurized Containers), By Basis of System (Metered Dose, Multi-Dose, Unit Dose), By Therapeutic Application (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Rhinitis, Cystic Fibrosis, Nasal Congestion), By End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Clinics), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Drug Type, By Dosage Form, By Container Type, By Basis of System, By Therapeutic Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128264/?utm_source=GNW

Global nasal drug delivery market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.67% during the forecast period and is projected to reach USD123.92 billion by 2026 owing to the growing cases of respiratory problems such as asthma, paranasal sinuses, nasal infection, and others along with surging demand for non-invasive techniques and less painful treatments. Nasal drug delivery devices provide self-medication, which does not require patients to visit the doctor. The growing adoption of self-administration practices and demand for home healthcare devices are acting as key growth drivers for the growth of the global nasal drug delivery market. Furthermore, development of advanced nasal drug delivery devices and their efficacy and easy administration properties are propeling the market growth. With growing awareness and growing patient preference for nasal products, the market is poised to witness substantial growth in the next five years.
Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare sector and various governments’ focus on promoting R&D activities are supporting the growth of the global nasal drug delivery market.However, the market is also facing some restraints.

Complications related to the over usage of nasal powders and nasal sprays are likely to hamper the growth of the global nasal drug delivery market.
Global nasal drug delivery market can be segmented based on drug type, dosage form, container type, basis of system, therapeutic applications, end user, distribution channel and region.Based on container type, the market can be segmented into non-pressurized containers and pressurized containers.

Among them, the non-pressurized containers are expected to undergo the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as they are mostly used in nasal sprays. Thus, the increasing demand for nasal sprays and growing prevalence of chronic diseases like asthma and diabetes are expected to contribute to the dominant share of non-pressurized containers through 2026.
Regionally, North America dominated the global nasal drug delivery market in 2020 and is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.Increasing cases of respiratory disorders and presence of key market players are making North America a favorable market for nasal drug delivery.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to undergo the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness and prevalence of chronic and respiratory disorders in the region.
Major companies operating in the global nasal drug delivery market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Becton Dickson & Company, Promius Pharma LLC, 3M COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aegis Therapeutics, LLC, B.F. Ascher & Company, Inc., ENT Technologies Pty. Ltd. and AptarGroup, Inc., among others. Key market players are undergoing growth strategies like joint ventures and new product launches to strengthen their position in the global market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of the global nasal drug delivery market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global nasal drug delivery market from 2021 to 2026.
• To forecast global nasal drug delivery market based on drug type, dosage form, container type, basis of system, delivery technologies, therapeutic applications, end user, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global nasal drug delivery market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global nasal drug delivery market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global nasal drug delivery market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of nasal drug delivery market devices manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.
The analyst calculated global nasal drug delivery market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Nasal Drug Delivery Market device manufacturers/ companies/ partners
• Hospital Pharmacies/ Retail Pharmacies
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to Nasal Drug Delivery Market
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as Nasal Drug Delivery Market device manufacturing companies and end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global nasal drug delivery market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Drug Type:
o Antihistamines
o Corticosteroids
o Anesthetics
o Antibiotics
o Pain Relief Drugs
o Others
• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Dosage Form:
o Sprays
o Drops
o Powder
o Gels & Ointments
• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Container Type:
o Non-pressurized Containers
o Pressurized Containers
• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Basis of System:
o Metered Dose
o Multi-Dose
o Unit Dose
• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Therapeutic Applications:
o Asthma
o Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
o Rhinitis
o Cystic Fibrosis
o Nasal Congestion
• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By End User:
o Home Care Settings
o Hospitals
o Clinics
• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Retail Pharmacies
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Online
• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Region:
o North America
i. United States
ii. Mexico
iii. Canada
o Europe
i. Germany
ii. France
iii. United Kingdom
iv. Italy
v. Spain
o Asia-Pacific
i. Japan
ii. China
iii. India
iv. South Korea
v. Australia
o South America
i. Brazil
ii. Argentina
iii. Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
i. South Africa
ii. Saudi Arabia
iii. UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global nasal drug delivery market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Profit Margin Analysis
• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128264/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • Gov. Inslee mandates COVID vaccines for state workers

    "We will be requiring our state workers and our contractors who come onto our sites and workers in private health care and long term care settings to be vaccinated as a condition of further employment. Individuals covered by this order I will issue today will have until October 18th to become fully vaccinated against the COVID disease," Inslee told reporters in Seattle.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • France extends health pass restrictions

    On Paris' iconic terraces, it's coffee and QR codes as France extended its COVID-19 health pass Monday (August 9), with restaurants, trains and commercial centers required to make checks before allowing people in.Romain Dicrescenzo is a restaurant manager in the Montmartre district."And since this morning, we've refused dozens of people, unfortunately, either because they don't have the pass or they're not vaccinated. For those who were not vaccinated, it's understandable, but there are those who have forgotten to get the pass so they go home, or they go for their coffee in another place, whereas they could have had it here."Tens of thousands have protested across France against the health pass, with more than 230,000 taking part in demonstrations on Saturday (August 7).The protesters accuse President Emmanuel Macron of trampling on their freedoms. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.Issam Fakih, who works in logistics, is just one who rolled up his sleeves."I have a somewhat divided opinion on the health pass, to be honest. I've gotten vaccinated, because in my job, it's important. At one point, I knew that I would be blocked, so I did it. But beyond that, it doesn't really bother me. Now, it's something that's on the mobile phone, it's with me, so it doesn't bother me when I'm asked for it, because I've done it."From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.Health employees have until September 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.

  • Workers Fired for Being Unvaccinated May Not Be Able to Collect Unemployment Benefits

    As people continue to return to the office amidst the surging Delta variant, more employers are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination or risk losing their jobs. However, if you are fired...

  • Employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture ‘BS’ as employers try to bring them back to the office

    Some workers aren’t that excited about a return to the office. Antonio Sanchez Albacete/EyeEm via Getty ImagesAs vaccinations and relaxed health guidelines make returning to the office a reality for more companies, there seems to be a disconnect between managers and their workers over remote work. A good example of this is a recent op-ed written by the CEO of a Washington, D.C., magazine that suggested workers could lose benefits like health care if they insist on continuing to work remotely as

  • Southwest Airlines demands that flight website Kiwi provides details about its ties with Skiplagged, in the latest stage of an escalating legal battle

    In a court filing, Southwest Airlines sought info about Kiwi's relationship with Skiplagged. Kiwi said it was a distraction technique.

  • Plus reaches new driverless truck milestone

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.

  • BioNTech says has supplied over 1 bln vaccines

    BioNTech and its partner Pfizer have supplied more than one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.That's according to the German biotech group Monday (August 9).The supply tally is up from more than 700 million doses announced by BioNTech in June.The company said in a statement it expects to make just under $19 billion in revenue from the vaccine this year - up from a previous forecast in May.That's based on delivery contracts for more than 2.2 billion doses so far.BioNTech's optimism comes after Pfizer last month also raised its forecast for its share of 2021 vaccine sales to $33.5 billion.BioNTech added that it and Pfizer believe a third dose of its vaccine 'has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protection against all currently tested variants of the virus - that includes the highly infectious Delta variant.It does, though, plan to start testing a vaccine adjusted to Delta on humans this month.

  • US companies scrambling to work out policies on vaccinations and masking

    White House discussing regulations to encourage employee mandates, or withholding funds from those companies that resist Vaccination rates are rising in states with the highest Covid-19 infections. Photograph: Andi Rice/The Guardian US employers are scrambling to come up with Covid-19 policies for their workers as the country is experiencing a rise in infections, primarily among unvaccinated Americans, leading to a chaotic patchwork of requirements that varies by company and location. The rapid

  • Oatly trademark lawsuit against rival PureOaty thrown out after judge says the smaller brand's carton and name were not too similar to Oatly's

    A judge on Thursday threw out a trademark case brought by Oatly against PureOaty, a local rival made by Glebe Farm Foods.

  • America’s drought, heat will affect our farms, food supply, grocery prices. This is how

    You can do without a Peloton bike. You can’t do without food. What to know.

  • Analyst Report: Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

    Based in Dallas, Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the top E&P companies in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas and NGLs.

  • China is years ahead of other major countries in the development of its digital yuan, giving Beijing the chance to expand its influence: Chainalysis

    China is several years ahead of other major economies in its efforts to develop a central bank digital currency.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Get Hammered at The Open

    Silver markets have broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, as right away on the open there was a massive selloff of precious metals.

  • To Beat Tesla, Volkswagen Bets on Making Its Own EV Batteries

    Volkswagen, one of the world’s two largest auto makers by sales, could be the world’s biggest maker of electric vehicles as soon as next year—but making a cost-effective EV battery is a challenge.

  • Saudi Aramco Q2 Profit Soars To Nearly 300% On Global Demand Recovery

    View more earnings on XOMSee more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaT Infrastructure Bill Clears US Senate Hurdle With Key Procedural VoteUber, Lyft Drivers Are Back To Work, But Prices At Record High© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.