Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Product, By Nucleotide Sequenced, By Type, By Type of Nanopore, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Product (Consumables v/s Instruments), By Nucleotide Sequenced (DNA v/s RNA), By Type (Direct Current Sequencing, Synthetic DNA and Horizontal Tunnelling Current Sequencing, Optical Reading Techniques Sequencing, Exonuclease Sequencing), By Type of Nanopore (Solid State, Biological, Hybrid), By Application (Human Genetics, Clinical Research, Plant Research, Microbiology, Animal Research), By End User (Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global nanopore sequencing market stood at USD236.91 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a robust rate of 15.29% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for long read sequencing technologies for DNA and RNA sequencing worldwide. Additionally, benefits such as affordability, high accuracy, simultaneous detection of sequences and base modifications, among others associated with nanopore sequencing technology are further expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. Nanopore sequencing provides targeted sequencing with focus on specific genes thereby providing relevant data, optimizing costs and providing path for simplified data analysis. This in turn is expected to support the market growth over the next few years. Besides, the biggest advantage of directly sequencing RNA molecules using the nanopore sequencing is expected to foster the market growth. In traditional RNA sequencing technologies RNA is first converted to cDNA using amplification or reverse transcription which at time introduces bias in the sequencing. However, with nanopore sequencing direct RNA sequencing can be done and it delivers unbiased, full length and highly specific RNA sequences. All these factors are expected to contribute to the market growth in the next five years.
The global nanopore sequencing market is segmented by product, nucleotide sequenced, type, type of nanopore, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on product, the market can be split into consumables and instruments.

The consumables segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of around 53.86%. This can be attributed to surge in use of consumables in wide array of procedures such as DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing. In addition, increase in usage of consumables in formerly unmapped applications such as sequencing of novel viruses is expected to help the segment gain significant share during the forecast period.
Major players operating in the global nanopore sequencing market include Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, Illumnia, Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, 10X Genomics, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., NabSys, Inc., Sequenom, Inc., Quantapore, Inc, INanoBio Inc, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Cyclomics BV, CD Genomics, Electronic Biosciences, Inc., Easi-Genomics, among others. The players operating in the market are following strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product/technology development and launches in order to stay competitive in the market and having an edge over the competitors. For instance, in the nanopore sequencing market its Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. which is the pioneer of the technology and dominates the overall nanopore sequencing market. The company is expanding worldwide, opening subsidiaries, launching new products & instruments and investing in development of nanopore sequencing. For instance, in July 2019, Oxford Nanopore Technologies introduced GridION Mk1, a device which can be used to perform PCR-free analysis of cancer-related genes. Additionally, researchers at Fuyang City (China) were the first to sequence COVID-19 samples using Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK) MinION Mk1C. The team is part of a growing network of public health and CDC labs in China that are deploying Nanopore products for rapid epidemiological surveillance. In February 2019, Nanopore deployed 200 MinIONs to China, and many of these are now in use for viral and bacterial sequencing surveillance programs.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 – 2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global nanopore sequencing market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global nanopore sequencing market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast global nanopore sequencing market based on product, nucleotide sequenced, type, type of nanopore, application, end user, region and company.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global nanopore sequencing market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global nanopore sequencing market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global nanopore sequencing market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global nanopore sequencing market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global nanopore sequencing market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers, instrument & consumables manufacturers and distributors across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, instrument & consumables manufacturers and distributors and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global nanopore sequencing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Sequencing Service Providers
• Academic & Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies and other stakeholders
• Manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of instruments, consumables and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to nanopore sequencing
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as instrument & consumables manufacturers, suppliers, sequencing service providers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global nanopore sequencing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Product:
o Consumables
o Instruments
• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Nucleotide Sequenced:
o DNA
o RNA
• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Type:
o Direct Current Sequencing
o Synthetic DNA and Horizontal Tunnelling Current Sequencing
o Optical Reading Techniques Sequencing
o Exonuclease Sequencing
• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Type of Nanopore:
o Solid State
o Biological
o Hybrid
• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Application:
o Human Genomics
o Clinical Research
o Plant Research
o Microbiology
o Animal Research
• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By End User:
o Biotechnology Companies
o Clinical Laboratories
o Academic & Research Institutes
• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Russia
Turkey
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Singapore
Taiwan
Australia
South Korea
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global nanopore sequencing market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128279/?utm_source=GNW

