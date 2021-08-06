The Global Modular Kitchen Market is expected to grow by $ 7.88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Global Modular Kitchen Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the modular kitchen market and it is poised to grow by $ 7. 88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for convenient and customized kitchens with a wide design variety and efficient space management and ease in assembling. In addition, high demand for convenient and customized kitchens with a wide design variety is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The modular kitchen market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



By Product

• Floor cabinets

• Wall cabinets

• Tall storage



This study identifies the growth in residential construction activities as one of the prime reasons driving the modular kitchen market growth during the next few years.



• Modular kitchen market sizing

• Modular kitchen market forecast

• Modular kitchen market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading modular kitchen market vendors that include Boston Cabinets Inc., Hafele GmbH and Co. KG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Snaidero Rino Spa, Nobia AB, Pedini SPA, nobilia-Werke J. Stickling GmbH and Co. KG, SieMatic Mobelwerke GmbH and Co. KG, Hacker Kuchen GmbH and Co. KG, and Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG. Also, the modular kitchen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

