Global Metal Forging Market Is Expected to Reach USD 131.19 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·7 min read

Metal Forging Market by Raw Materials (Carbon Steel, Aluminium), Application (Automotive, Aerospace), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the study given by Fior Markets, the global metal forging market is expected to grow from USD 88.13 billion in 2020 to USD 131.19 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The market growth is because of the increasing demand from the global aerospace and automotive industries. Increased passenger traffic has led to the development of the aviation sector, thus boosting the production of aircraft parts. However, the market has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Market players were forced to temporarily suspend their operations, affecting the entire value chain, from raw material suppliers to manufacturers and end-users. The market is expected to stabilize in the forecast period as end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, have resumed operations.

Forging is a process that uses various comprehensive forces to be able to form metals. Carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, aluminum, magnesium and other common raw materials for forging metals are used. Metal forging usually increases the strength of a material by closing empty spaces and sealing the cracks. It also removes embedding in the developed part by breaking impurities and redistributing them in the metalwork. They are widely used in oil and gas, construction, automotive and agriculture, among others.Metal forging methods were used for making jewellery, coins and various tools by hammering the metal with tools made of stone. Forged parts now include oversized turbine rotors; gears. Bolts and nails. Knife hand tools many structural components of machinery, aircraft and railways; And a variety of other transportation equipment.

Various factors such as, increased demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles increased commercial aircraft production, and increased demand for forged metal parts in the nuclear power industry is mainly driving the global market growth during the forecast period. The automated road industry is experiencing the most significant increase in demand because of the increased demand from various industries, including sugar, mineral rolling, and cement manufacturing. The increasing demand for titanium for the production of aircraft components, the growing demand for crude steel, and the growth of the aerospace and defense sector will also drive market growth. The increasing competition from the casting industry and the high cost of investment will limit the development of this market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419553/request-sample

Key players in the market are Bharat Forge Ltd., Japan Casting & Forging Corp., Arconic Corp., Bruck GmbH, ATI, Nippon Steel Corp., Scot Forge, Thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology, China First Heavy Industries, Precision Castparts Corp., Kovárna Viva and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.The market is highly competitive, and companies are engaged in adopting strategic initiatives, such as capacity expansions and mergers and acquisitions, to enhance their presence and position in the industry. For example, in October 2020, Liberty Steel Group submitted a bid to acquire the steel activities of Thyssenkrupp Europe.

The carbon steel dominated the marketand held the largest market share of 45% in the year 2020.
Based on raw materials, the global metal forging market is segmented into carbon steel and aluminium. Carbon steel captured the largest share of revenue in the worldwide Metal forming market is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period with market share of 45%. The large share of this sector is due to the low cost of carbon steel and its ease of availability. In addition, the raw materials provide improved flexibility and higher impact strength for the final products.

The automotive segment dominates the market and held 52% of market share in the year 2020.
Based on application, the global metal forging market is segmented into automotive and aerospace. The automotive applications sector captured the largest volume share of 52% of the total market share, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Automobile components or parts manufactured by forging are more vital than those manufactured by casting or fabrication. The forged parts require little or no processing, which helps save time and cost. Increased investments in the automotive industry are expected to increase demand for the product soon. For example, in October 2020, Nissan announced two new car assembly plants in China.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/metal-forging-market-by-raw-materials-carbon-steel-419553.html

Regional Segment of Metal Forging Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global metal forging market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia – Pacific region holds the largest market share. The Asia-Pacific region captured the largest share of revenue with more than 51%, and this trend is anticipated to carry on during the forecast period of 2021 - 2028. The growth is attributed to increased foreign investment in the developing economies of the region. For example, the Indian company Mahindra & Mahindra announced its collaboration with REE Automotive to develop commercial electric vehicles (EVs). Singapore's aviation industry announced that it had received an investment of US $370 million over five years. Singapore's state agency JTC has signed agreements with companies, such as GE Aviation, Safran Aircraft Engines and Rolls-Royce, for new or expanded facilities. These investments in end-use markets are expected to increase the demand for the regional market during the forecast period.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419553

About the report:
The global metal forging market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each detail. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419553&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com






To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.marketresearchplace.com

Related Reports
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/nonwoven-industrial-membrane-market-by-module-tubular-plate-419554.html
Microcellular Plastics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/microcellular-plastics-market-by-type-pvc-ps-pc-419535.html
Recycled Glass Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-recycled-glass-market-by-product-glass-powder-419462.html
Ammonium Sulfate Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/ammonium-sulfate-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419454.html


Recommended Stories

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Is Blackstone Group (BX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell […]

  • My Top Warren Buffet Stock to Buy Right Now

    In 1942, Warren Buffett bought his first stock when he was 11 years old, adding three shares of an oil company called Cities Service to his portfolio. With that in mind, he added $735 million in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year. This move took many investors by surprise as Buffett has historically shied away from young public companies (Snowflake IPO'd in Sept. 2020).

  • Stock markets mostly lower as virus fears hit oil prices

    Stock markets were mostly lower on Monday, weighed down by a slump in oil prices over concerns about the economic impact of rising infections from the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Bitcoin Spikes Above $46,000; Tesla Stock Jumps On Upgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 100 points Monday, as Bitcoin spiked above $46,000. Tesla stock jumped after an analyst upgrade.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • UPDATE 3-Tyson Foods raises prices, scrambles to keep up with inflation

    Tyson Foods Inc cannot increase prices for chicken and prepared foods fast enough to keep pace with rising costs for raw materials like grain, Chief Executive Donnie King said on Monday, after the company reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings. Tyson has increased prices for restaurant customers to offset inflation and plans to raise retail prices on Sept. 5, King said on a conference call with analysts. "Costs are hitting us faster than we can get pricing at this point," King said.

  • AMC revenue beats estimates

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are up in after-hours after the movie theater company beat on the top and bottom line for 2nd quarter.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.