GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets eye US jobs report as stocks, FX dip on delta blues

Lawrence White and Alun John
·3 min read

* European, Asian shares fall 0.1%

* Thai baht leads FX falls on rising Delta cases

* U.S. jobs report due 1230 GMT, hoped to be robust

By Lawrence White and Alun John

LONDON/HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Stocks and emerging markets currencies edged down on Friday and oil headed for its biggest weekly loss since March, as nervousness over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant hit risk assets and crimped demand.

A key jobs report due later in the day is expected to deliver further signs of growth in the United States, soothing some of those concerns about the global economy and further boosting the rising dollar.

The benchmark STOXX index of European shares opened down 0.1%, following earlier falls in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan as Chinese blue chips suffered from uncertainty over government policy.

The Thai baht led losses among emerging markets currencies, emblematic of how a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths in some countries around the world is hitting confidence in their currencies and economies.(Graphic:https://tmsnrt.rs/2PmYOcE)

China on Friday reported 124 confirmed cases for Aug. 5, its highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in the current outbreak, fuelled by a spike in locally transmitted infections. Authorities have imposed travel restrictions in some cities.

Thailand and Malaysia both reported record daily cases on Thursday.

"The Delta variants exposed the vulnerability of Asian economies as the overall vaccination rate is low in Asia," wrote analysts at Bank of America.

This is weighing on shares in Asia and while the MSCI Asian benchmark is up 1.6% this week, it is still down just over 10% from all time highs hit in February.

In contrast, the MSCI world shares index is just shy of a record high, which it hit on Wednesday.

JOBS REPORT

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.05% on Friday after the S&P 500 closed at record levels the day before after a spate of strong corporate earnings and a further decline in U.S. unemployment claims.

Investors hoped for a further shot of confidence from the report on July employment data due 1230 GMT, expected to show robust gains albeit partly due to seasonal technical factors as much as underlying growth.

Treasury yields extended their gains, having earlier been helped by the healthy jobless claims report.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose to 1.2432% approaching a week high, compared with its U.S. close of 1.217% on Thursday.

This had a knock-on effect for the dollar, which rose against the yen to a week high.

Oil prices rose on Friday but were still set for their biggest weekly loss since October after falls earlier in the week due to rising COVID-19 cases and a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude was $69.5 a barrel, up 0.47%. Brent crude was $71.76 per barrel, up 0.66%.

The stronger dollar and potential for higher yields hurt gold. The spot price fell 0.31% to $1,798.6.

Ether , the world's second largest cryptocurrency dropped 2% a day after a major software upgrade to its underlying ethereum blockchain, which is expected to stabilise transaction fees and reduce supply of the token.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Ballard Reports Q2 2021 Results

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 rises to record close, Dow up 272 points ahead of July jobs report

    Stocks rose Thursday as investors digested more quarterly earnings results and new data on the labor market's recovery.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Hits High As Market Rally Awaits Jobs Report; Apple, Microsoft Trade Tightly

    The Nasdaq led a solid rally before Friday's jobs report. Carvana and Cloudflare moved late. Apple and Microsoft are in focus.

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • 3 Investments I Plan to Keep Around During Retirement

    Instead, I'll have to assemble an investment portfolio that continues to generate income for me. The great thing about dividend stocks is that they allow you to make money in two ways. First, like all stocks, dividend stocks have the potential to gain value over time.

  • Cutera Inc (CUTR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CUTR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • Outdoor grills maker Weber valued at nearly $5 billion in debut as shares rise

    At a price of $14 per share, Weber raised about $250 million in its IPO. The Palatine, Illinois-based company, whose grill types include gas, electric and charcoal, made its debut a week after rival wood pellet grill maker Traeger Inc started trading on the NYSE. Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr., who invented the Weber Kettle - a dome-shaped charcoal grill - about 70 years ago.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.08

    PepsiCo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEP ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of September to US$1.08. Based on the announced...

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

    Shares of lithium miners are soaring Thursday. One reported upside earnings, but the government is to thank for today's sector-wide rise.

  • Cybin Becomes First Psychedelics Company On The NYSE: CEO Explains Everything You Need To Know

    Cybin (NYSE: CYBN), a biotech company in the psychedelics space, began listing its stock on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The company is the first in the sector to enter the NYSE, following a trend of five psychedelics companies to debut on the Nasdaq since the beginning of the year. “This validation by the NYSE is incredibly humbling,” said CEO Doug Drysdale in an exclusive interview with Benzinga. He added that the listing provides a real opportunity for increased awareness as well

  • Deducting Interest on Your Second Mortgage

    The federal government understands that home mortgages are the largest financial burdens many Americans will ever assume in their lifetimes. In order to provide a break (and presumably to encourage people to participate in the real estate market), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allows taxpayers to take deductions on the interest paid on their mortgages. First, you need to understand what constitutes a "qualified home" (the one on which a mortgage interest deduction applies), and how the IRS defines "mortgage interest" and "mortgage debt."

  • Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza helps chain beat Wall Street sales forecast

    Papa John's sees continued momentum even as people eat out more after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch chats with Yahoo Finance.

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up

    The ticket window is open again for space flights at Virgin Galactic, with prices starting at $450,000 a seat. Virgin Galactic announced the offerings as it reported Thursday that it lost $94 million in the second quarter on soaring costs for overhead and sales. The company’s most noteworthy recent achievement came last month, after the quarter ended, when founder Richard Branson and five crewmates soared to 53.5 miles (86 kilometers) above the New Mexico desert.

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.