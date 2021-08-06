Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Research Report 2021-2025: Latest Trends and Developments in Cellular IoT, Satellite IoT and Low Power Wireless Networking
Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
What are the latest trends and developments in cellular IoT, satellite IoT and low power wireless networking?
This report covers in-depth the mobile operator perspective on the global M2M/IoT communications market. Get up to date with the latest trends from all main regions and vertical markets with this unique report.
The report says that the global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 12 percent during 2020 to reach 1.74 billion. The regional markets Western Europe and North America recorded the highest growth rates at over 15 percent. By 2025, the analyst now projects that there will be 3.74 billion IoT devices connected to cellular networks worldwide.
The top ten mobile operators reported a combined active base of 1.49 billion cellular IoT connections at the end of 2020, accounting for 86 percent of total connections. China Mobile is the world's largest provider of cellular IoT connectivity services with an estimated 658 million cellular IoT connections. China Unicom and China Telecom ranked second and third with 240 million and 238 million connections respectively.
"The year 2020 marked the first year since the early 2010s that cellular IoT connections grew slower in China compared to the global average, as the largest player China Mobile reported a negative change in its IoT subscriber base", says Fredrik Stalbrand, Senior Analyst. Following China Mobile's decision to stop adding new IoT connections to its 2G network in the first half of 2020, it has embarked on a programme to migrate 2G users to NB-IoT and 4G LTE Cat-1 services.
Vodafone ranked first among the Western operators and fourth overall with 118 million connections, followed by AT&T with 81 million in fifth place. Verizon, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica had in the range 26-48 million cellular IoT connections. Orange and Telenor were the last players in the top ten with about 18 million and 17 million connections respectively. Apart from Deutsche Telekom, year-on-year growth rates for the mentioned Western operators were in the span of 8-22 percent.
IoT connectivity services account for around 1 percent of total revenues for most operator groups. The analysis of the IoT business KPIs released by mobile operators in different parts of the world suggests that global IoT connectivity revenues increased by around 6 percent during 2020, while the monthly APRU dropped by 16 percent to € 0.39.
This report answers the following questions:
How will the global cellular IoT market evolve over the next five years?
Why has China become the world's largest market for cellular IoT?
Which are the main market trends in Europe and North America?
What is the status of cellular IoT in emerging markets?
What impact will 5G have on the IoT market?
What are the leading global mobile operators' strategies for the IoT market?
How much revenue from IoT was generated by major mobile operators in 2020?
What is the outlook for emerging low-power wireless networking technologies?
Highlights from the report:
360-degree overview of the cellular IoT communications ecosystem.
Update on the adoption of NB-IoT and LPWA standards for M2M/IoT networking.
Reviews of the IoT strategies of leading mobile operators.
Summary of industry trends in all world regions.
IoT business KPIs for leading global mobile operators.
Statistical data on cellular IoT subscribers in all world regions.
Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2025.
Wide area networks for the Internet of Things
3GPP family of cellular technologies
3GPP Release 13 - Introducing LTE-M and NB-IoT
3GPP Release 14 - IoT enhancements and C-V2X
3GPP Release 15 - The first phase of 5G specifications
3GPP Release 16 - URLLC enhancements, IIoT features and 5G NR C-V2X
3GPP Release 17 - RedCap and non-terrestrial network communications
Network footprint
2G mobile networks
3G/4G mobile networks
4G mobile IoT networks (LTE-M and NB-IoT)
5G mobile networks
LPWA and satellite technologies
LoRa
Sigfox
Satellite networks
IoT networking platforms
IoT connectivity management platforms
SIM solutions and embedded UICC
International coverage and alliances
Roaming and international coverage
Mobile operator alliances
Market forecasts and trends
Industry trends
Top ten mobile operators manage 1.5 billion cellular IoT subscribers
IoT revenues continue to grow slower than connections
IoT managed service providers connect 80+ million cellular devices
International carriers enter the cellular IoT market
New entrants disrupt distribution channels
IoT MVNOs are driving consolidation in the IoT connectivity market
Vertical markets
Connected cars on the rise
Telematics giants increasingly dominate the fleet management industry
Smarter grids and safer cities
Asset tracking to drive the second wave of LPWA deployments
Connected healthcare reaches the masses
Connected video cameras to become one of the early volume 5G use cases
Technology trends
Cellular technologies dominate wireless IoT
NB-IoT deployments remain concentrated to China
Product launches of 5G devices are picking up
Distributed core networks facilitate global IoT connectivity services
Private cellular networks to replace wired and wireless LAN networks
eSIM adoption is gathering pace as the standard matures
Companies Mentioned
1NCE
1oT
A1 Telekom Austria
Aeris
Airnity
Altice Europe
America Movil
Arkessa (Wireless Logic)
Astrocast
AT&T
Bell
BICS
Bouygues Telecom
BT Group
Caburn Group
CASC and CASIC
China Mobile
China Telecom
China Unicom
CK Hutchison Group Telecom
Com4 (Wireless Logic)
Commsat
Cubic Telecom
Deutsche Telekom
EMnify
Eseye
Etisalat
Eutelsat
Fleet Space Technologies
Freeeway
Galaxy Space
Globalstar
Head Aerospace
Hiber
iBASIS
Inmarsat
Iridium
JT IoT
KDDI
Kepler Communications
Kineis
KORE Wireless
KPN
KT
LPWA networks
MegaFon
MTN
MTS
Myriota
NTT Docomo
Onomondo
Ooredoo
Orange
Orbcomm
Pelion
Plintron
Pod Group (Giesecke+Devrient)
POST Luxembourg
Proximus
Rogers Communications
Sierra Wireless
Sigfox networks
Singtel
SK Telecom
Sky and Space Company
SoftBank
Soracom
Swarm Technologies
T-Mobile USA
Tata Communications
Tele2
Telecom Italia
Telefonica
Telenor
Telia Company
Telit
Telstra
TELUS
Thuraya
Transatel
Truphone
Turkcell
Twilio
u-blox
Unlimit
Utility Connect
Verizon
Vivo and Telefonica Hispam
Vodacom
Vodafone Idea
Vodafone
Wireless Logic
Zain
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lx412u
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900