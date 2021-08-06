Global K-12, College, Vocational and Corporate Instruction E-Learning Market Report 2021

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Learning Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solutions and Applications for K Through 12, College, Vocational and Corporate Instruction 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the e-learning marketplace including the companies, strategies, technologies, solutions, and applications for distance learning. The report provides analysis and forecasts for e-learning by technology, infrastructure, solutions, and services from 2021 to 2026. The report also provides quantitative analysis globally and regionally for thee-learning marketplace.

A dominant trend for the last two decades, the e-learning market is anticipated to experience step-function type growth as a result of the COVID19 pandemic due to the need for virtually every type of learner from pre-K through higher learning. While some vocational and college programs have adopted remote learning long before the pandemic, many have been forced to implement solutions in a compressed period of time.

Longer-term, many institutions will revisit initial decisions, seeking more permanent e-learning market solutions. In the post-pandemic world, we see some organizations requiring remote learning as a primary delivery system whereas others will seek robust solutions as a back-up should the need arise once again in the future.

Key Topics Covered

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Overview

2.1 Academic Marketplace

2.2 Distance Learning

2.3 Corporate Learning and Training

2.4 K-12 Level Education

2.5 Self-Paced Learning

2.6 Addressing the Academic Digital Divide

3.0 Leading E-Learning Companies

4.0 E-Learning Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global E-Learning Market 2021 - 2026

4.2 E-Learning Technology 2021 - 2026

4.2.1 E-Learning Hardware 2021 - 2026

4.2.2 E-Learning Software 2021 - 2026

4.2.3 E-Learning Managed Services 2021 - 2026

4.3 E-Learning Applications 2021 - 2026

4.3.1 E-Learning Synchronous Applications 2021 - 2026

4.3.2 E-Learning Asynchronous Applications 2021 - 2026

4.4 E-Learning Types 2021 - 2026

4.5 E-Learning Education Category 2021 - 2026

4.5.1 E-Learning Higher Education Category 2021 - 2026

4.5.2 E-Learning University Category 2021 - 2026

4.6 Regional E-Learning Market 2021 - 2026

