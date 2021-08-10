Global Integrated Facility Management Market is projected to grow from USD84.65 billion in 2020 to USD116.25 billion by 2026

Rise in demand for standardization and simplification of facilities in industries and residential buildings due to the need for good working environment and reduced energy output costs, are expected to positively influence the Global Integrated Facility Management Market in the coming years.

Global Integrated Facility Management Market can be segmented into type, Service, IT (Information Technology) support, solution, end-user, company and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into hard service and soft service, where hard service segment held a market share of around 53% in 2020 due to rise in investments in energy and project management to achieve long-term efficiency.

Based on service, the market is segmented into building and property management, cleaning and hygiene, security and staffing, IT support and others.Among these, the market share of building and property management segment was around 26% in 2020.

The increasing development of sustainable infrastructure and growing presence of many enterprises to adopt changing organizational structure and work management are the key drivers for the growth of Global Integrated Facility Management Market.

The largest contributor to Global Integrated Facility Management Market was North America with around 39.15% value share in 2020.

The leading players in Global Integrated Facility Management Market are JLL Inc (Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc), ISS A/S (International Service System), CBRE Group Inc, Cushman & Wakefield plc, Sodexo, Compass Group plc., Aramark Corporation, Coor Service Management Holding AB, Mitie Group PLC, MacLellan Integrated Services, Inc. The market players are ceaselessly presenting services with real-time response, connectivity and 24/7 availability, to build customer base.

Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about Global Integrated Facility Management Market by value and its segmental analysis by type, by service, by IT support, by solution, by end-user, by region and by company.
• To analyze historical growth in market size of Global Integrated Facility Management Market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of Global Integrated Facility Management Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To categorize and forecast Global Integrated Facility Management Market by type – hard service and soft service.
• To categorize and forecast Global Integrated Facility Management Market by service – building and property management, cleaning and hygiene, security and staffing, IT support and others.
• To categorize and forecast Global Integrated Facility Management Market By Solution – asset & space management, project management & real estate portfolio management & lease administration, energy & environment sustainability management, maintenance management and others
• To categorize and forecast Global Integrated Facility Management Market by End-User (BFSI, Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Logistics, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Healthcare, Retail and Others).
• To categorize and forecast Global Integrated Facility Management Market by region such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America.
• To identify major drivers & challenges for Global Integrated Facility Management Market.
• To identify major trends in Global Integrated Facility Management Market.
• To profile major companies operating in Global Integrated Facility Management Market.
To analyze and forecast Global Integrated Facility Management Market, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used.Multiple employees from the leading companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source.

A brief study of the major players operating in Global Integrated Facility Management Market was also undertaken.Moreover, a detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy and external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for Integrated Facility Management, globally.

To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry. The future plans of major players were studied and projects which have commissioned in the country were identified.
Various secondary sources such as white papers and secondary literature on Integrated Facility Management, annual reports, investor presentation, International Monetary Fund and World Bank were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Integrated facility management service providers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Global Integrated Facility Management Market
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as facility service providers, vendors and end users related to Integrated Facility Management Market. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Integrated Facility Management Market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:
• Global Integrated Facility Management Market, By Type:
o Hard Service
o Soft Service
• Global Integrated Facility Management Market, By Service:
o Building and Property Management
o Cleaning and Hygiene
o Security and Staffing
o IT Support
On-premises
Cloud
o Others
• Global Integrated Facility Management Market, By Solution
o Project Management & Real Estate Portfolio Management & Lease Administration
o Asset & Space Management
o Maintenance Management
o Energy & Environment Sustainability Management
o Others
• Global Integrated Facility Management Market, By End-User:
o Real Estate & Infrastructure
o Healthcare
o BFSI
o Telecommunication
o Manufacturing
o Aerospace & Defense
o Supply Chain & Logistics
o Utilities
o Retail
o Energy & Resources
o Others
• Global Integrated Facility Management Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
Russia
France
Italy
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Integrated Facility Management Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
