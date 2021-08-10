Global Ice Cream Market, By Category, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, and Others, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global ice cream market was valued USD111.58 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an CAGR of over 5.71% during the forecast period. The global ice cream market is driven by increasing population, economic development, and rising purchasing power of consumers. Ice cream is majorly consumed in the summer season, providing several benefits such as minerals and vitamins. Not only does ice cream has nutritional value, but it also is an incredible source of energy. Ice cream is rich in carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, which are all needed for human body to produce energy. Ice cream is consumed by people of all age groups. New innovations are made by the manufacturers to offer low sugar or sugar-free ice cream which will facilitate the growth of the industry in the forecast period. The demand for indulgence products like ice cream and frozen desserts has been steady and the forecasts are promising. Ice cream consumption is increasing, particularly among young adults to ascertain a refreshing feeling.

The global ice cream market is segmented into category, product type, distribution channel, region, and company.Based on category, the global ice cream market is further fragmented into take-home ice cream, impulse ice cream, and artisan ice cream.

Among them, ‘Take-home ice cream’ segment held market share of around 43% in 2020.An increase in consumption of take-home ice cream is because many people prefer buying family packs of ice cream as it is easy to carry.

The take-home ice cream is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% over the next five years, largely due to the introduction of more convenient packaging and affordable pricing. On the other hand, artisan ice cream is the fastest growing segment as consumers are shifting toward products which are made of natural ingredients.

Based on by product type, the global ice cream market is categorized into brick, tub, cup, cone, stick, and others (Ice Cream Sandwiches and Jellies).Among them, ‘bricks’ held the largest market share of around 27% in 2020, as family packs are largely preferred.

Based on distribution channel, the global ice cream market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others (Push carts and Online). Among which, the “supermarkets/hypermarkets” held a major market share of around 24%, due to the availability of all varieties, flavors, and packaging under one roof.

In terms of regional analysis, the global ice cream market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.Among all these regions, North America, outcomes to be the largest producer of ice cream.

The major players operating in the global ice cream market are Inspire Brands, Unilever, Kahala Franchising, L.L.C, LOTTE., Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Amul Dairy, Anand., D.Q. Corp., Blue Bell Creameries, Nestle, General Mills Inc. and others., and others. Major companies are developing advanced techniques and launching new low sugar, fruit base ice creams to stay competitive in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021E
Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and estimate the market size of the global ice cream market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global ice cream market from 2021E to 2026F and growth rate until 2026F.
• To classify and forecast the global ice cream market based on the category, product type, distribution channel, and regional distribution.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global ice cream market.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global ice cream market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global ice cream market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global ice cream market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global ice cream market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the global ice cream market using a top-down approach in the overall market, bottom-up approach in the regional market, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and categories for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Ice cream manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to ice cream.
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global ice creammarket has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Ice Cream Market, By Category:
o Take-Home Ice Cream
o Impulse Ice Cream
o Artisan Ice Cream
• Global Ice creamMarket, By Product Type:
o Cup
o Cone
o Stick
o Brick
o Tub
o Others (Ice Cream Sandwiches and Jellies)
• Global Ice Cream Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
o Convenience Store
o Specialty Store
o Others (Push Carts, Online)
• Global Ice Cream Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
o Europe
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Germany
Spain
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global ice cream market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128272/?utm_source=GNW

