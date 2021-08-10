Global Humidifiers Market Report 2021: Key Players are Carel Industries, Dyson, Philips, Armstrong, P&G, Carrier and DriSteem, Honeywell, Vornado Air, Neptronic, and Nortec Humidity - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humidifiers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The humidifiers market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.3%

The global market is being driven by growing awareness of the adverse effects of dry air and poor indoor air quality. A humidifier enhances atmospheric humidity and minimizes environmental dryness. Most humidifiers are employed in chilly areas that dry up the rooms and also assist remove the virus from the areas.

The market for humidifier devices is predicted to rise as customers become more aware of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and certain allergies. The applications of humidifiers also vary in industrial, healthcare, and home markets. 40% to 60% moisture is considered to be healthy in the area or the confined space.

This also limits mold or bacteria development. This report covers all the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the plant protein market and also focuses on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth opportunities in the present market, and future prospects.

Technological Advancements to Drive Global Market

Humidifiers are becoming indispensable in many industries where maintaining a consistent level of moisture is critical. In the healthcare industry, for example, hospitals use a variety of medical ventilators, which typically incorporate humidifiers, to increase the level of comfort for patients. Furthermore, rising concerns about static electricity in the textile, printing, and automotive industries are increasing the demand for industrial humidifiers.

Moreover, manufacturers are introducing ultra-modern humidifiers that can run on their own for up to 18 hours. Adding numerous additional features, such as empty tanks, automated emergency exit, color changeable 3D illumination, self-contained weather moisture adjustment, and others, are designed to enhance the marketability of humidifiers. Increasing respiratory problems, technological developments, increasing awareness, etc. are some of the major aspects that support the market expansion.

High Cost and Maintenance impede Market Growth

Humidifiers are expensive and necessitate the expertise of a professional for installation, handling, and maintenance. As a result, customers from all walks of life have yet to embrace it. The constant high maintenance of these devices is a crucial factor influencing their acceptance.

The unusual COVID-19 epidemic has also had a significant impact on the humidifier market due to a variety of issues like factory closures, raw material shortages, labor shortages, and so on. The expansion of the humidifier market has been limited throughout the world as customers' attention has turned to more emergency industries such as medical, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Cool-Mist Humidifiers Dominate the Market

The market has been segmented based on product type, mode of sale, application, and region. Based on product type the market is divided into ultrasonic, cool-mist, and warm-mist humidifiers. Cool-mist humidifiers can achieve high levels of saturation and help eliminate bacteria and germs.

Cool-mist humidifiers can be used in conjunction with medicinal treatments to alleviate skin allergies. As a result of these reasons, the cool-mist humidifier sector is likely to maintain its dominance among humidifier types throughout the forecast period. Based on the application segment, the market is divided intoresidential, commercial, industrial, and others.

The residential sector is estimated to dominate the market owing to the improved lifestyle. A variety of issues, such as preserving a healthy, pathogens-free indoor environment, alleviating breathability, alleviating skin irritation, and others, are growing demand for humidifiers.

Key Players

Carel Industries, Dyson, Philips, Armstrong International, Procter & Gamble, Carrier and DriSteem, Honeywell International, Vornado Air, Neptronic, and Nortec Humidity are the major participants in the humidifiers market.

A number of marketing methods have been used by players to remain competitive in the global humidifier market, including new launch products, expansion, joint ventures, and procurements. The research examines the leading players and discusses the competitive market. For the top players in the humidifier market, a product launch is an essential approach.

