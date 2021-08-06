Breaking News:

Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2027

Abstract: Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market to Reach US$1. 5 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) estimated at US$973.

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$936.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monomeric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.7% share of the global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$263.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$310 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$310 Million by the year 2027.

Oligomeric Segment Corners a 13.8% Share in 2020

In the global Oligomeric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$101.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$135.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$196 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

  • Addivant USA LLC

  • Adeka Corporation

  • BASF SE

  • Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

  • Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Clariant AG (Switzerland)

  • Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.

  • Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.

  • Mayzo, Inc.

  • Qingdao Jade New Material Technology

  • SABO S.p.A.

  • Solvay S.A.

  • SUNSHOW (Yantai) Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Introduction to Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS)
Growing Need to Protect Polymers from Extended Exposure to
Light and Heat Propels Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS)
Market
EXHIBIT 1: Efforts to Enhance Understanding of Polymer
Degradation & Stability Bring HALS into the Spotlight: Global
Polymers Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 and
2025
Polymeric Segment Emerges as a Major HALS Type
Packaging: The Largest Application Category in HALS Market
China and Asia-Pacific: High Growth Markets for HALS
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Addivant USA LLC (USA)
Adeka Corporation (Japan)
BASF SE (Germany)
Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd. (China)
Clariant AG (Switzerland)
Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp. (Taiwan)
Mayzo, Inc. (USA)
Qingdao Jade New Material Technology (China)
SABO S.p.A. (Italy)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
SUNSHOW (Yantai) Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Plastics Production: A Significant Influencer of Demand
Dynamics in HALS Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons
for the Years 2009 through 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %):
2019E
Increasing Demand for Packaging Solutions from Food, Consumer
Goods and Industrial Sectors Augurs Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Plastic Packaging Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for 2019, 2021 and 2025
Growing Demand for Food and Emergence of Greenhouses as Vital
Solutions to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Augur
Well for HALS Market
EXHIBIT 5: Growing Demand for Greenhouse Films Favors HALS
Market: Greenhouse Films Market Size in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rising Importance of Light Stabilizers in Automotive Parts
Protection Spurs Market Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Automobile Production Trends to Influence Demand for HALS
EXHIBIT 7: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)
for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
EXHIBIT 8: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for
the Years 2010-2024
Building & Construction Sector Poised to Benefit from the
Numerous Benefits of HALS
Roofing Membranes and Plastic Decking Market: Opportunity
Indicators
EXHIBIT 9: Roofing Membranes Market Worldwide: Size in US$
Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 10: Global Plastic Decking Market Value in US$ Billion
for 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Construction Industry?s Healthy Outlook Presents Favorable
Prospects for HALS Market
EXHIBIT 11: Projected Increase in Construction Investments
Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion)
for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Focus on Increasing Capacity of Floating Solar Panel Systems
Promises Growth for HALS Market
EXHIBIT 12: Global Floating Solar Panels Market Value in US$
Million for the Years 2018, 2022, 2026
HALS Finds Increasing Use in Synthetic Fibers
Innovations & Advancements to Continue Driving Use of HALS in
Expanded Range of Applications
Potential Role of HALS in Increasing Methylammonium Lead Iodide
Perovskite?s Stability against Light and Oxygen
Effect of UV Stabilizers on Photo Degradation of Polypropylene
Films
Addition of UV Absorbers and HALS to Shell of Co-Extruded
Improves Anti-UV Aging and Mechanical Attributes
BASF?s HALS Finds Use in Manufacture of Non-Woven Fabrics
Songwon Develops UV Stabilizer Systems Based on Blend of HAL
and UV Absorber
Plastic Additives Offer Protection to 5G Base Stations from UV
Light
BASF Unveils Tinuvin 249 HALS for Wood and Metal Coatings
Manufacturers Adopt Strategies to Expand Global Operations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Polymeric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Monomeric by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Monomeric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Monomeric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oligomeric by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Oligomeric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oligomeric by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture Films
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Agriculture Films by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: China Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: China Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: France Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: France Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: UK Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging, Automotive,
Agriculture Films, Construction and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine Light
Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hindered
Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric
and Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application -
Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hindered
Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture
Films, Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hindered
Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hindered
Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric
and Oligomeric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Polymeric, Monomeric and
Oligomeric Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymeric, Monomeric and Oligomeric for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hindered
Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Packaging,
Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hindered Amine
Light Stabilizers (HALS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films,
Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

