Global Gypsum and Anhydrite Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2021-2027 - Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter
Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gypsum and Anhydrite - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Gypsum and Anhydrite Market to Reach 382.1 Million Metric Tons by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gypsum and Anhydrite estimated at 306.6 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 382.1 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Portland Cement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach 218.6 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prefabricated Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 82.8 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Gypsum and Anhydrite market in the U.S. is estimated at 82.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 78.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Plasters Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Plasters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 8.1 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 53.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Gypsum: The Oldest and the Most Preferred Interior Construction Material
Gypsum Deposits, Mining, and Production
Global Market Outlook
Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the Global Gypsum Products Market
Asian Manufacturers Aim to Foray into Global Market
Market Witnesses High M&A Activity
Noteworthy M&A Deals in the Gypsum Products Market (2013-2017)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ACG Materials
American Gypsum Company
Anhydritec
Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.
Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum (BDH Gypsum)
CertainTeed Corporation
CGC Inc.
COEMAC
Continental Building Products LLC
Eagle Materials, Inc.
FACT - RCF Building Products Ltd. (FRBL)
Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC
Knauf Gips KG
National Gypsum Company
PABCO Gypsum
Thai Gypsum Products Pcl
USG Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand from the Construction Industry: A Strong Growth Driver
List of Construction Applications of Gypsum and Gypsum Products
Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Accelerate Market Growth
Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction Market
Rapidly Growing Global Population & the Resulting Need for Residential Housing
Rising Purchasing Power of the Expanding Middle Class Population
Rapid Urbanization
Surging Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Investments
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter
Technological Breakthroughs Promote Commercial Applications of Gypsum
Industrial Gypsum as Coagulant in Cement Production
Growing Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Gypsum
Major Factors Driving Demand for Cement Worldwide: Ranked in the Order of Importance
Myriad Benefits of Gypsum Board Drives Demand in Interior Wall and Ceiling Applications
High-Quality Finish and Time Saving Attributes Make Gypsum Plaster/Plaster of Paris the Preferred Choice of Builders
Gypsum in Agriculture Sector: A Primary Source of Nutrients for Healthy Plant Growth
Synthetic Gypsum Continues to Gain Prominence over Natural Gypsum
Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Developed Regions Remain Important Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
World Current & Future Analysis for Gypsum and Anhydrite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
World Historic Review for Gypsum and Anhydrite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
World 15-Year Perspective for Gypsum and Anhydrite by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Plasters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ea4k3m
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900