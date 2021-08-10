Global Gypsum and Anhydrite Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2021-2027 - Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gypsum and Anhydrite - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gypsum and Anhydrite Market to Reach 382.1 Million Metric Tons by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gypsum and Anhydrite estimated at 306.6 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 382.1 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Portland Cement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach 218.6 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prefabricated Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 82.8 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Gypsum and Anhydrite market in the U.S. is estimated at 82.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 78.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

Plasters Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

In the global Plasters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 8.1 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 53.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ea4k3m

