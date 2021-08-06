The global graph database market size to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.5%

during the forecast period. Various factors such as. need to incorporate real-time big data mining with visualization of results, increasing adoption for AI-based graph database tools and services to drive market, and growing demand for solutions that can process low-latency queries are expected to drive the adoption of graph database solutions and services.

COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, several governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI. graph databases and AI are invaluable to organizations managing uncertainty in real-time, but most predictive models rely on historical patterns. The use of graph database and AI has accelerated in the COVID-19 pandemic period. This has helped organizations engage customers through digital channels, manage fragile and complex supply chains, and support workers through disruption to their work and lives. New practices, such as work from home and social distancing, have led to the requirement of graph database solutions and services and the development of digital infrastructures for large-scale technology deployments. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought accelerating changes in consumer preferences and behaviors and putting pressure on brands to keep pace and provide a personalized customer experience. Enterprises have witnessed a reduction in their operational spending and are now focusing more on business continuity and sustainability.

Technology and service providers have been facing significant disruption to their businesses from COVID-19. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global financial markets and has created panic, uncertainty, and distraction in the operations of global corporations.

The cloud segment to have the largest CAGR during the forecast period
By deployment mode, the graph database market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.

The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the graph database market.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
The graph database market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs.The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity.

Whereas the large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market share in the graph database market during the forecast period due to the affordability and the acceptance of emerging technologies.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.Opportunities for smaller graph database vendors to introduce graph database solutions for numerous sectors have also increased.

All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the graph database market in the region.Companies operating in APAC continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth.

China, Japan, and AnZ have displayed ample growth opportunities in the graph database market.

Breakdown of primaries
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the graph database market.
• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%
• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%
The report includes the study of key players offering graph database solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global graph database market.

The major vendors in the global graph database market include Oracle Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), DataStax (US), Ontotext (Bulgaria), Stardog Union (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), ArangoDB (US), Blazegraph (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Teradata Corporation (US), Openlink Software (US), MarkLogic Corporation (US), TIBCO Software, Inc. (US), Neo4j, Inc. (US), GraphBase (Australia), Cambridge Semantics (US), TigerGraph, Inc. (US), Objectivity Inc. (US), Bitnine Co, Ltd. (US), Franz Inc. (US), Redis Labs (US), Graph Story (US), Dgraph Labs (US), Eccenca (Germany), and Fluree (US).

Research Coverage
The market study covers the graph database market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, type, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region.

It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall graph database market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
