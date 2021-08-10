Global genome editing market is expected to reach USD8711.24 million by 2026

growing at double-digit CAGR of 12. 73% over the forecast period. Growing research & development activities for the treatment of various chronic diseases and increasing preference for personalized medicine are fueling the market growth of genome editing until 2026.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genome Editing Market, By Technique, By Application, By Delivery Method, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916719/?utm_source=GNW





Genome editing is a way of making specific changes to the DNA of a cell or organism.It could be used to edit the genome of any organism.



It uses a type of enzyme called an ‘engineered nuclease’ which cuts the genome in a specific place.After cutting the DNA in a specific place, the cell naturally repairs itself.



It finds application in large number of areas, such as mutation, therapeutics, and agriculture biotechnology. Rise in the number of chronic and infectious diseases is likely to expand the scope of genome editing in the coming years.



The global genome editing market is segmented based on technique, application, delivery method, end-user, region and company.Based on technique, the market is segmented into CRISPR, TALENs, Zinc Finger Nucleases and others.



CRISPR dominates the market in this segment and is expected to be the fastest growing segment because as it is cheaper and is the most efficient technique among the rest.Based on application, the market is segmented into cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering and others.



Among them, the cell line engineering is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years due to increase in the number of people suffering with genetic disorders and rising government funding for stem cell research.



Based on end-user, the global genome editing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical research organization and research institutes.Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies contribute to the largest share of revenue generation for global genome editing market.



Growing establishment of biotech and pharma companies in emerging economies and growing usage of gene editing technique in research activities undertaken by them to manufacture and develop drugs for rare diseases are the enablers for the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the global genome editing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Homology Medicines, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Pfizer Inc., Editas Medicine Inc., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Cellectis SA, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Origene Technologies Inc., Merck & Co Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Lonza Group AG, Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.), PerkinElmer Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group Plc), Genscript Corp., Oxford Genetics Ltd., Bayer AG, Arcturus Therapeutics Inc, Inscripta Inc., Beam therapeutics Inc. and others. Growing number of research and development is going to drive the genome editing market in the coming years.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022– 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global genome editing market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global genome editing market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global genome editing market based on technique, application, delivery method, end user, company and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global genome editing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global genome editing market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global genome editing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global genome editing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global genome editing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Genome editing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to genome editing

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global genome editing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Genome Editing Market, By Technique:

o CRISPR

o TALENs

o Zinc Finger Nucleases

o Others

• Global Genome Editing Market, By Application:

o Cell Line Engineering

o Animal Genetic Engineering

o Plant Genetic Engineering

o Others

• Global Genome Editing Market, By Delivery Method:

o Ex-vivo

o In-vivo

• Global Genome Editing Market, By End User:

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Clinical Research Organization

o Research Institutes

• Global Genome Editing Market, By Region:

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o South America

o Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global genome editing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916719/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



