Global Gambling Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring International Games Technology Plc., Flutter Entertainment, Scientific Games Corporation and Galaxy Entertainment Group

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gambling Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global gambling market followed by analysis of its segments in terms of value. The report also consists of analysis of gambling market by value in regions such as Americas and Europe. The gambling markets of Italy, UK and France have been analyzed under the Europe region.



Under competitive landscape, different players in the gambling market have been compared on the basis of revenue generated and market capitalization.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global gambling market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025 taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The market observed moderate impact due to COVID-19 pandemic. Although, the global gambling market is forecasted to showcase positive growth through the forecast period (2021-2025). The market growth is estimated to supported by various growth drivers such as increasing spending capability, legalization of gambling in countries such as US, rising penetration of smart devices, hike in internet penetration, and overall increase in global population especially within those lying in between the ages of 20-64 years.



The market is also confronted by some challenges such as the negative perceptions surrounding the gambling market and lack of internet connectivity in developing countries. Emergence of bitcoins, growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), use of augmented reality to enhance gaming experience and cloud gaming are some of the major trends existing in the market.



International Games Technology Plc., Flutter Entertainment, Scientific Games Corporation and Galaxy Entertainment Group are some of the key players operating in the global gambling market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Gambling Industry: An Overview

2.2 Regulations on Gambling: An Overview

2.3 Gambling Market Segments

2.3.1 On the Basis of Product Type

2.3.2 On the Basis of Platform Type



3. Global Market Sizing

3.1 Global Gambling Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Gambling Market by Value

3.2 Global Gambling Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Gambling Market by Product Type (Casino, Lotteries, Gambling Machine, Betting and Others)

3.2.2 Global Casino Gambling Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Lotteries Gambling Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Gambling Machine Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Betting Market by Value

3.3 Global Gambling Market: Platform Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Gambling Market by Platform Type (Landbased, Computer and Mobile)

3.3.2 Global Landbased Gambling Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Computer Gambling Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Mobile Gambling Market by Value



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 America Gambling Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 America Gambling Market by Value

4.2 America Gambling Market: Product Type Analysis

4.2.1 America Gambling Market by Product Type (Casino, Lotteries and Others)

4.2.2 America Casino Gambling Market by Value

4.2.3 America Lotteries Gambling Market by Value

4.3 America Gambling Market: Platform Type Analysis

4.4 Europe Gambling Market: An Analysis

4.5 Italy Gambling Market: An Analysis

4.6 UK Gambling Market: An Analysis

4.7 France Gambling Market: An Analysis



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Response of Market Players after Spread of Pandemic

5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Improving Spending Capability Globally

6.1.2 Legalization of Gambling

6.1.3 Budding Internet Penetration

6.1.4 Hiking Penetration of Smart Devices

6.1.5 Growing Global Population

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Lack of Internet Connectivity in Developing Countries

6.2.2 Negative Perceptions on Gambling

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Potential of Augment Reality (AR) Technology in Online Gambling

6.3.2 Emergence of Bitcoin Gambling

6.3.3 Cloud Gaming



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Gambling Market Players: A Financial Comparison



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Story continues

International Games Technology Plc.

Flutter Entertainment

Scientific Games Corporation

Galaxy Entertainment Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eikiwc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



