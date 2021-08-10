Abstract: Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market to Reach US$6. 7 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Flight Wi-Fi estimated at US$3.

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.8% share of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The In-Flight Wi-Fi market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$420 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$420 Million by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial

Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

EXHIBIT 2: Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$

Billion)

EXHIBIT 3: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Despite COVID-19 Crisis, Long-Term Outlook for In-Flight Wi-Fi

Market Remains Positive

Personal Electronic Devices to Play Central Role in Ensuring

Contact-Free IFC Services

Pandemic Brings Forth the Need for Cost-Effective IFE Solutions

An Introduction to In-Flight Wi-Fi

In-Flight Wi-Fi Technology

In-flight Wi-Fi Components

In-Flight Wi-Fi Services

In-Flight Wi-Fi: Internet Connectivity in the Sky for Highly

Mobile, Digital, and Agile Passengers

Key Components Enabling In-Flight Connectivity Summarized

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Satellite Connectivity Gathers Pace

Developed Regions Lead In-flight Wi-Fi Market, Developing

Economies to Spearhead Growth

Competition

EXHIBIT 4: In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) Market Share Breakdown

by Leading Companies: 2019

Airlines, Connectivity and Content Providers Collaborate for

In-Flight Connectivity

Popular Airlines with Free and Paid In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Air Travel Dynamics and Passenger Traffic: Key Determinants of

Growth in In-Flight Wi-Fi Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled

Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E

EXHIBIT 6: Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by

Geographic Region: 2018-2038

Aircraft Fleet Expansion Presents Long-term Opportunities for

the Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Inflight Connectivity (IFC) in terms of Available Seat Miles:

(ASMs)

EXHIBIT 8: Airlines Offering Wi-Fi as a Percentage of ASMs (2019)

Demand Rises for High Quality, Secure, High Speed, and

Economical Connectivity during Air Travel

EXHIBIT 9: Inflight Broadband-Enabled Ancillary Services

Revenue (in US$ Million) for 2019, 2028 and 2035

EXHIBIT 10: Projected Global Inflight Broadband Demand

Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2035

In-Flight Wi-Fi Emerges as Primary Mean to Elevate In-Flight

Passenger Experience

With Air Travel and In-Flight Connectivity Demand Closely

Mirroring Trends in Travel & Tourism Industry, COVID-19

Pandemic Hurts Industry Revenues

EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in

International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

Airlines Focus on Enhancing Operational Efficiencies and

Inflight Connectivity

Airlines Working To Enhance Inflight Wi-Fi

In-flight Internet Access Drives Brand Loyalty among Air

Passengers

Surging IP Traffic Provides the Perfect Platform for

Penetration of Inflight Wi-Fi

EXHIBIT 12: Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Revenues by Data Service Category for 2020

EXHIBIT 13: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 14: Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time:

2014-2021E

Rising Penetration of Smartphones Augurs Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 15: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2020

EXHIBIT 16: Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB

per Month) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

5G Networks to Enable Lightning-Fast, Seamless In-Flight

Connectivity

EXHIBIT 17: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 18: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology for 2019 and 2025

Social Networking on the Move Fuels IP Traffic, Necessitating

Airline Wi-Fi Connectivity

EXHIBIT 19: Number of Social Media Network Users Worldwide in

Billion for 2012-2020

EXHIBIT 20: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active

Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

EXHIBIT 21: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Digitization to Gain Momentum, Gen Z Passengers to Fuel In-

Flight Wi-Fi Installations

Rising Demand Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Among Millennials

Drives Market

EXHIBIT 22: Global Millennials Population by Region (in %) for

2019

EXHIBIT 23: Millennial Population as a % of Total Population in

Developing Countries: 2019

Satellite-Based Solutions Emerge to Address Challenges with ATG

Networks

High Throughput Satellites (HTS): The Next Big Thing for In-

flight Connectivity

Declining Costs of Hardware Drives Adoption of High-Speed In-

Flight Wi-Fi

In-Flight Entertainment (IFE): A Strong Base for Increasing

Demand for In-flight Wi-Fi Market

EXHIBIT 24: Global In-Flight Entertainment Market: Type of

Delivery Method as % of Aircraft for 2019

In-Flight Streaming Grows in Popularity

Airlines Compete Over Offering Faster In-Flight Services

Emergence of Connected Aircrafts Raise Risk of Cyber Security

Breaches

EXHIBIT 25: Global Connected Aircraft Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2026

Enterprise Mobility Offers a Strong Business Case for In-flight

Wi-Fi Market

Trends in Private Jet Segment Impact Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi

With Airlines Operating More Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul

Flights, the Need for Inflight Wi-Fi Grows

EXHIBIT 26: Long Haul Airlines Worldwide: Number of Long-Haul

Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by Country in 2018

EXHIBIT 27: Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing

per Week by Airline in 2018

EXHIBIT 28: Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by

Distance Travelled in Thousand Km

IFE OEM move towards Lightweight Equipment

Innovations & Advancements Fuel Market Growth

Seamless Air Alliance Unveils Key Technologies for In-Flight

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Innovations in In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity

Key Issues & Challenges Confronting In-Flight Wi-Fi Market

High Usage Costs Hinder Wider Adoption

Lack of Awareness



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

