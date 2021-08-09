Global Ethylene Absorber Market (2020 to 2031) - Featuring GreenKeeper Iberia, Symphony Environment and Bee Chems Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Absorber Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Chemical, End-Use and Application, Regional, and Country-Level Analysis, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ethylene absorber market is expected to reach $56,594.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 21.89% during the forecast period spanning 2020-2031.

The increasing growth in the packaging industry and increasing demand for ethylene absorber products in domestic applications are expected to be the major driving factors for the market. Fruits and vegetables are expected to retain their hold over the ethylene absorbers demand due to their high sensitivity to ethylene gas.

Key Companies Profiled

GreenKeeper Iberia, Symphony Environmental Ltd, BioXTEND Inc., Bee Chems, Sercalia, SL, Lipmen CO., Ltd., SECCO INTERNATIONAL GROUP, DeltaTrak, Ethylene Control Inc., Bioconservacion, S.A., Dongguan Dingxing Industry Co., Ltd, Sancopack, Keep-It-Fresh, Praxas, Isolcell S.p.A., Hazel Technologies, Inc, AgroFresh Inc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Why are ethylene absorbers a requirement in the market? How has the ethylene absorbers market evolved over the years?

Which type of ethylene absorbers is anticipated to dominate the market in the next 10 years (2021-2031)?

What are the driving and restraining factors affecting the global ethylene absorbers market?

How are the future trends expected to impact the ethylene absorbers market in the coming years?

What are the opportunities for players in the global ethylene absorbers market?

How is the demand for the ethylene absorbers market expected to change with the stringent regulatory landscape?

What are the applications and corresponding end-use industries driving the demand for ethylene absorbers?

Which region and which country are the major consumers of the ethylene absorbers market?

Which country/region is going to emerge as a potential revenue-generating pocket for the ethylene absorbers market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the strategies adopted by major players in the ethylene absorbers market?

Which end-user industry is expected to dominate the ethylene absorbers market by 2031?

How are the prices of products going to behave in the next ten years, and what is their impact on the ethylene absorbers market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the ethylene absorbers business across the supply chain globally?

Which key organizations across various countries are involved in research and development for ethylene absorbers products?

How is the demand-supply curve for ethylene absorbers going to shift over the years (2021-2031)?

What are customer attributes across various countries for ethylene absorbers product adoption?

How is the adoption of ethylene absorbers expected to impact the profit and operation of the end-user industries?

How is the sales channel of ethylene absorbers projected to evolve over the forecast period?

Ethylene Absorber Market

The discovery of ethylene gas as a plant hormone for ripening was made by Richard Gaze in 1934. Ethylene gas at that time was controlled solely by the manipulation of environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity.

Potassium permanganate is among the leading raw materials used in the ethylene absorber market. Potassium permanganate was the first material to be used as an ethylene absorber, it was followed by sodium permanganate and clay, among others. In 2003, 1-Methylcyclopropane was introduced as an ethylene absorber in the segment, it has remained the market leader in the ethylene absorber market especially for apples ever since.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends

1.1.1.1 Biodegradable, Eco-Friendly Absorbent Chemicals

1.1.1.2 Consumer Preference Toward Food Quality

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.2 Research Programs in Ethylene Absorbers Market

1.1.4 Business Drivers

1.1.4.1 Increasing Growth in Packaging Industry

1.1.4.2 Increasing Use of Ethylene Absorber Products in Residential Applications

1.1.5 Market Restraints

1.1.5.1 Maintain Food Quality and Nutrition during Transportation

1.1.5.2 Presence of Alternatives

1.1.6 Business and Corporate Strategies

1.1.7 Market Opportunities

1.1.7.1 Active Packaging Solutions

1.1.7.2 Increasing Post-Harvest Storage Capacity

1.1.7.3 Growing Demand from Flower Industry

1.1.8 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.9 Start-up Landscape

2 Application

2.1 Global Ethylene Absorber Market (by Application and End Use)

2.1.1 Global Ethylene Absorber Market (by End Use)

2.1.1.1 Fruits and Vegetables

2.1.1.2 Flowers

2.1.1.3 Crops and Seeds

2.1.2 Global Ethylene Absorber Market (by Application)

2.1.2.1 Controlled Atmosphere Storage

2.1.2.2 Ripening Rooms

2.1.2.3 Transportation/Shipping

2.1.2.4 Residential

2.2 Ethylene Absorbers Market: Demand and Serviceable Market Analysis (By Application)

2.2.1 Demand and Serviceable Market Analysis (By Application), $ Million, Value Data

2.2.2 Demand and Serviceable Market Analysis (By End-Use), Volume and Value Data

3 Products

3.1 Global Ethylene Absorber Market (by Product)

3.1.1 Anti-Ethylene Bag

3.1.2 Ethylene Filter

3.1.3 Ethylene Sachet

3.1.4 Ethylene Absorbent Pad

3.1.5 Ethylene Absorbent Sheet

3.1.6 Ethylene Environmental Control Systems

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Ethylene Absorber Market (by Chemical)

3.2.1 Potassium Permanganate

3.2.2 Sodium Permanganate

3.2.3 Zeolite

3.2.4 Alumina

3.2.5 Clay

3.2.6 Titanium Dioxide

3.2.7 1-Methylcyclopropene (1-MCP)

3.2.8 Others

3.3 Ethylene Absorbers Market: Demand and Serviceable Market Analysis (By Product)

3.3.1 Demand and Serviceable Market Analysis (By Product), Volume and Value Data

3.3.2 Demand and Serviceable Market Analysis (By Chemical), Volume and Value Data

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.6 Technology Roadmap

3.7 Global Pricing Analysis

3.8 Value Chain Analysis

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Market Share Matrix

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 GreenKeeper Iberia

5.3.1.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.1.2 Business Strategies

5.3.1.2.1 Product Development

5.3.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.3.1.3.1 Merger and Acquisition

5.3.1.4 Competitive Position

5.3.1.4.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.1.4.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.2 Symphony Environmental Ltd

5.3.2.1 Company Overview

5.3.2.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.2.2 Competitive Position

5.3.2.2.1 Strength of the Company

5.3.2.2.2 Weaknesses of the Company

5.3.3 BioXTEND Inc.

5.3.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.3.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.3.2 Competitive Position

5.3.3.2.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.3.2.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.4 Bee Chems

5.3.4.1 Company Overview

5.3.4.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.4.2 Business Strategies

5.3.4.2.1 Product Development

5.3.4.3 Competitive Position

5.3.4.3.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.4.3.2 Weaknesses of the Company

5.3.5 Sercalia, SL

5.3.5.1 Company Overview

5.3.5.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.5.2 Competitive Position

5.3.5.2.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.5.2.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.6 Lipmen CO., Ltd.

5.3.6.1 Company Overview

5.3.6.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.6.2 Competitive Position

5.3.6.2.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.6.2.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.7 SECCO INTERNATIONAL GROUP

5.3.7.1 Company Overview

5.3.7.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.7.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Sites

5.3.7.2 Competitive Position

5.3.7.2.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.7.2.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.8 DeltaTrak

5.3.8.1 Company Overview

5.3.8.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.8.2 Corporate Strategies

5.3.8.2.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.3.8.3 Competitive Position

5.3.8.3.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.8.3.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.9 Ethylene Control Inc.

5.3.9.1 Company Overview

5.3.9.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.9.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Sites

5.3.9.2 Competitive Position

5.3.9.2.1 Strength of the Company

5.3.9.2.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.10 Bioconservacion, S.A.

5.3.10.1 Company Overview

5.3.10.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.10.2 Competitive Position

5.3.10.2.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.10.2.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.11 Dongguan Dingxing Industry Co., Ltd

5.3.11.1 Company Overview

5.3.11.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.11.2 Competitive Position

5.3.11.2.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.11.2.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.12 Sancopack

5.3.12.1 Company Overview

5.3.12.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.12.2 Corporate Strategies

5.3.12.2.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.3.12.3 Competitive Position

5.3.12.3.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.12.3.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.13 Keep-It-Fresh

5.3.13.1 Company Overview

5.3.13.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.13.2 Competitive Position

5.3.13.2.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.13.2.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.14 Praxas

5.3.14.1 Company Overview

5.3.14.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.14.2 Competitive Position

5.3.14.2.1 Strength of the Company

5.3.14.2.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.15 Isolcell S.p.A.

5.3.15.1 Company Overview

5.3.15.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.15.2 Competitive Position

5.3.15.2.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.15.2.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.16 Hazel Technologies, Inc

5.3.16.1 Company Overview

5.3.16.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.16.2 Business Strategies

5.3.16.2.1 Product Development

5.3.16.3 Corporate Strategies

5.3.16.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.3.16.4 Competitive Position

5.3.16.4.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.16.4.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3.17 AgroFresh Inc.

5.3.17.1 Company Overview

5.3.17.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.3.17.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.3.17.2 Business Strategies

5.3.17.2.1 Product Development

5.3.17.3 Corporate Strategies

5.3.17.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.3.17.4 Competitive Position

5.3.17.4.1 Strengths of the Company

5.3.17.4.2 Weakness of the Company

6 Research Methodology

