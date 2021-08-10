Global Environmental Monitoring Market Report 2021: Increasing Government Funding Towards Environmental Sustainability, Developing Policies and Initiatives

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Monitoring Market by Product, Sampling, Application - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environmental monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.0% from 2021 to 2028 to reach ~$25.95 billion by 2028.

The growth in the environmental monitoring market is mainly attributed to increasing government funding towards environmental sustainability, developing policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, rising installations of environmental monitoring stations, and increased adoption of environmental monitoring strategies by the public and private companies. Moreover, the use of internet of things (IoT) technology and nanotechnology offer significant growth opportunities for the growth of this market.

Based on product, the environmental sensors segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of sensors due to the ease of device handling and their advantages such as operational flexibility, versatility, small equipment size, low maintenance cost, and low space requirement are some of the key factors driving the growth in the environmental monitoring sensors market. Further, the integration of microfluidics and nanofluidic technology is propelling the segment growth.

Based on application, the air pollution monitoring segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2021. The rising levels of air pollution, growing pressure on governing bodies to put forth strict guidelines and regulations to control air pollution is supporting the growth in this segment. In addition, increasing funding and technology developments for air quality monitoring are some of the other factors driving the growth of the air quality monitoring segment.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the environmental monitoring market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The key players operating in the global environmental monitoring market are

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

  • Horiba Ltd

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Testo SE & Co. KGaA

  • ACOEM Group

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.2. Data Collection & Validation
2.3. Market Assessment
2.4. Assumptions for the Study
2.5. Limitations for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.1.1. Rising Government Funding Towards Environmental Sustainability
4.2.1.2. Development of Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution
4.2.1.3. Rising Installation of Environmental Monitoring Stations
4.2.1.4. Growing Importance of Environmental Monitoring Solutions in Public-Private Organizations
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.2.1. Trade Barriers on Environmental Technologies in Emerging Economies
4.2.2.2. Slow Adoption and Implementation of Pollution Control Policies
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.3.1. Use of IoT and Nanotechnology in Environmental Monitoring Products
4.2.3.2. Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Environmental Monitoring
4.2.4. Challenges
4.2.4.1. High Costs Associated with Environmental Monitoring Solutions
4.3. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Environmental Monitoring Market

5 Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Product
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Environmental Monitoring Sensors
5.2.1. Global Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market, by Type
5.2.1.1. Analog Environmental Monitoring Sensors
5.2.1.2. Digital Environmental Monitoring Sensors
5.2.2. Global Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market, by Function
5.2.2.1. Particulate Detection
5.2.2.2. Chemical Detection
5.2.2.3. Pressure Detection
5.2.2.4. Humidity/Moisture Detection
5.2.2.5. Temperature Sensing
5.2.2.6. Noise Measurement
5.2.2.7. Other Functions
5.3. Environmental Monitors
5.3.1. Fixed Environmental Monitors
5.3.2. Portable Environmental Monitors
5.4. Environmental Monitoring Software
5.5. Other Environmental Monitoring Products

6 Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Sampling
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Continuous Monitoring
6.3. Intermittent Monitoring
6.4. Passive Monitoring
6.5. Active Monitoring

7 Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Air Pollution Monitoring
7.3. Water Pollution Monitoring
7.4. Soil Pollution Monitoring
7.5. Noise Pollution Monitoring

8 Global Environmental Monitoring Market, By Geography
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. U.S.
8.2.2. Canada
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Germany
8.3.2. France
8.3.3. U.K.
8.3.4. Italy
8.3.5. Spain
8.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.4.1. Japan
8.4.2. China
8.4.3. India
8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.5. Latin America
8.6. Middle East & Africa

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Key Growth Strategies
9.3. Market Share Analysis (2020)
9.3.1. Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
9.3.2. TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)
9.3.3. Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

10 Company Profiles
10.1. Business Overview
10.2. Financial Overview
10.3. Product Portfolio
10.4. Strategic Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wr0iu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

    A fisherman nearly released his record-breaking catch – which Missouri officials called a “rare feat.”

  • If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

    Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, ther

  • Watch: Yellowstone bison rescue calf from attacking wolves

    Guests on a Yellowstone National Park nature tour Saturday witnessed a dramatic predation attempt by wolves on a bison calf that escaped thanks to its larger herd mates.

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • 'River Dave' grateful for help, after fire destroyed his cabin

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers of a place to live.

  • Wild elephants in China are finally coming home

    Elephants attracted international attention for their long adventure away from home

  • As summer winds down, concern rising over ‘multiyear drought,’ Idaho water managers say

    This year’s water shortage could mean a “drought of record” in some parts of Idaho. Will it continue?

  • Here’s what that big climate change report says about food

    Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it

  • There Will Be Plenty of Rain, Snow, and Ice This Winter, According to the Farmers' Almanac

    Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.

  • Chicago area under threat of severe storms

    The primary threats with any storms that develop will be heavy rain, strong winds and large hail - and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

  • Colorado Hiker Captures Terrifying Moose Charge On Video

    A giant bull moose very suddenly decided to take a break from foraging to chase a human who got too close.

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • Touring the flood damage the morning after

    AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach saw the damage dealt to Omaha, Nebraska, by a flood-inducing storm first-hand when he toured the city on August 8.

  • What is climate change? A really simple guide

    BBC News looks at what we know and don't know about the Earth's changing climate.

  • Developing tropical system is one for the US to watch

    Tropical trouble is brewing in the Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists say a system that was becoming better organized in the basin Monday has the potential to become the sixth tropical depression and named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season at any time. Forecasters will be tracking the system, which could be named Fred, since it could approach Florida or the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. As of Monday evening, the system, dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone Six by the National Hurricane

  • Tornado takes a spin through rural Illinois

    This video shows a massive tornado that could be seen spinning near the town of Virgil, Illinois, on Aug. 8. Multiple tornadoes were spotted in Illinois that day.

  • Debunking 13 of the biggest climate change myths

    Climate scientists Deepti Singh and Ben Cook join us to debunk 13 myths about global warming. They talk about the difference between climate and weather, how affordable renewable energy is, and why it doesn't help to point fingers. Worried it's too late to take action? Singh and Cook dive deep into these myths and more on this episode of "Debunked." Singh is an assistant professor in the School of the Environment at Washington State University Vancouver, and received her Ph.D. in Environmental Earth System Science from Stanford University. Read more about her work here: https://deeptis47.github.io/ Cook is a research physical scientist with NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and an adjunct research scientist with the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Read more about his work here: https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/authors/bcook.html

  • Scientists have finally added world politics to their climate models

    The world's climate scientists have laid out five scenarios for global temperature rise. The doomsday path has been dubbed "Trump World."

  • Higher water levels in Lake Okeechobee may be part of new Army Corps plan

    Lake Okeechobee may be kept at higher levels for longer periods of time under a new management plan the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is refining now that a $1.8 billion upgrade of the Herbert Hoover Dike is nearly completed.

  • Beluga whales, Muddy Waters’ home, DB Cooper search: News from around our 50 states

    Air quality alerts from wildfire smoke issued in Colorado, Utah, Nevada, 4 Hawaiians arrested while protesting giant telescope found not guilty , and more