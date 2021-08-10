Global Endodontic Consumables Market Report 2021-2028: Growth in Dental Tourism and Rise in Awareness Toward Oral Health

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endodontic Consumables Market by Product, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endodontic consumables market was valued at $1234.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1956.51 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.28% from 2021 to 2028.

Endodontic is the branch of dentistry that deals with the treatment of dental pulp and the tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth. It includes various procedures such as root canal therapy or endodontic therapy, endodontic surgery, retreatment, dental trauma, and treatment of cracked teeth.

The global endodontic consumables market is majorly driven by rise in geriatric population; an alarming increase in the prevalence of dental disease & condition such as gum disease, cavities, cracked teeth, and dental pulp; a surge in demand for the root canal procedure; advancement in technology for the healthcare sector, rise in awareness toward oral hygiene and upsurge in dental tourism.

Furthermore, endodontic consumables play an important role in the global healthcare sector. Manufacturing of different devices of endodontic consumables such as endodontic file, obturator and permanent endodontic sealer is used in the root canal procedure.

Moreover, rise in investment and activities in R&D by various healthcare sectors for development of new endodontic consumable devices drive the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in adoption of new technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the endodontic consumables market growth.

For instance, in May 2019, KaVo Kerr, launched the element e-motion Endodontics motor with next-generation adaptive motion technology. The new endodontic devices provide higher cutting efficiency and greater protection against file separation, transportation and deformation.

On the contrary, side effects and risk associated with endodontic consumables is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The endodontic consumable devices are mostly used in root canal procedure. This can have severe side effects such as brittleness of teeth.

The Increase in disposable incomes of emerging economies accelerates the overall state of the economy of the country, which leads to the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and increase in the healthcare expenditure. This encourages many key players to enter these emerging markets, thus anticipating a lucrative growth opportunity for the endodontic consumables market.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as

  • Brasseler USA

  • Coltene Holding AG

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.

  • DiaDent Group International

  • FKG Dentaire SA

  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG

  • EdgeEndo

  • Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd

  • Septodont Holding

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholder
1.3. Key market segments
1.4. Research methodology

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in prevalence of dental disorders
3.5.1.2. Advancement in research and development in dentistry
3.5.1.3. Growth in geriatric population
3.5.1.4. Growth in dental tourism and rise in awareness toward oral health
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Risks associated with endodontic consumables
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Rise in disposable income and growth in research and developments in healthcare sector
3.5.4. Impact analysis
3.6. Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the endodontic consumables market

CHAPTER 4: ENDODONTIC CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY PRODUCT
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Endodontic files (root canal treatment)
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Endodontic file, by material type
4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.2.2. Stainless steel File
4.2.2.3. Alloy File
4.2.3. Endodontic file, by type
4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast
4.2.3.2. Handheld RC file
4.2.3.3. Rotary file
4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.5. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Obturator
4.4. Permanent endodontic sealer

CHAPTER 5: ENDODONTIC CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY END USER
5.1. Overview
5.2. Dental clinic
5.3. Hospital & dental academic research institute

CHAPTER 6: ENDODONTIC CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY REGION
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ygy2e

