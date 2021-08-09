Global Empty Capsules Market Research Report 2021-2026: Type (Gelatin, Non gelatin), Application (Antibiotics, Dietary Supplements, Anti- Inflammatory), End User (Pharma, Nutraceuticals)
Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market by Type (Gelatin (Porcine, Bovine), Non gelatin (HPMC, Pullulan)), Functionality (Delayed release), Application (Antibiotics, Dietary Supplements, Anti- Inflammatory), End User (Pharma, Nutraceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global empty capsules market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%
The overall growth of the empty capsules market is largely driven by the growing adoption of capsule formulations among the growing geriatric population, the growth of the pharmaceutical market, increasing R&D activities & clinical trial studies, and advancements in capsule delivery technologies.
"By type, the non - gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at a faster pace"
Based on type, the empty capsules market is categorized into gelatin capsules and non - gelatin capsules. In 2020, gelatin capsules accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market. The non - gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the increasing demand for non - animal-based products and the advantages offered by these capsules over gelatin-based ones, including low hygroscopicity, physical stability, stability in different ranges of temperature & humidity, and low moisture content.
"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the empty capsules market."
The presence of many global capsule manufacturers in China and India, growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, the relatively less stringent regulations in the nutraceutical industry in these regions, an increasing focus on generics, and rising healthcare awareness are expected to drive the adoption of empty capsules in the Asia Pacific.
"North America: the largest share of the empty capsules market"
In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the existing presence of major capsule manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants. The growing emphasis on superior nutraceutical and cosmetic products has also increased the demand for empty capsules.
The empty capsules market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Capsugel (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Qualicaps (US), Suheung Co. Ltd. (Korea), CapsCanada Corporation (Canada), and others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Empty Capsules Market Overview
4.2 North America: Empty Capsules Market Share, by Type & Country (2020)
4.3 Empty Capsules Market Share, by Functionality (2020)
4.4 Empty Capsules Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.2 Market Restraints
5.2.3 Market Opportunities
5.2.4 Market Challenges
5.3 Ranges/Scenarios
5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Empty Capsules Market
5.4.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.4.2 Impact on the Empty Capsules Market
5.4.3 Impact of Drivers During the COVID-19 Pandemic
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Customers
5.5.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Empty Capsules Manufacturers
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.8 Value Chain Analysis of the Empty Capsules Market
5.9 Technological Analysis
5.9.1 Empty Capsules
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.14 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market
5.15 Industry Trends
6 Empty Capsules Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Gelatin Capsules
6.2.1 Porcine Gelatin
6.2.2 Bovine Gelatin
6.2.3 Bone Meal
6.2.4 Other Gelatin Sources
6.3 Non-Gelatin Capsules
6.3.1 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose
6.3.2 Pullulan & Starch
7 Empty Capsules Market, by Functionality
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Immediate-Release Capsules
7.3 Sustained-Release Capsules
7.4 Delayed-Release Capsules
8 Empty Capsules Market, by Therapeutic Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs
8.3 Dietary Supplements
8.4 Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations
8.5 Antianemic Preparations
8.6 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
8.7 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs
8.8 Cough & Cold Drugs
8.9 Other Therapeutic Applications
9 Empty Capsules Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.3 Nutraceutical Industry
9.4 Cosmetic Industry
9.5 Research Laboratories
10 Empty Capsules Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 RoE
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Roapac
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Market Players
11.3 Revenue Analysis
11.4 Market Share Analysis
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/Smes
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Starting Blocks
11.6.3 Responsive Companies
11.6.4 Dynamic Companies
11.7 Competitive Benchmarking
11.8 Growth Strategies Adopted by Major and Emerging Players
11.8.1 Empty Capsules Market: Key Deals (January 2018 to June 2021)
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Market Players
12.1.1 Capsugel (Lonza Group Ltd.)
12.1.2 Acg
12.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
12.1.4 Suheung
12.1.5 Capscanada Corporation
12.1.6 Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules
12.1.7 Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule
12.1.8 Health Caps India
12.1.9 Snail Pharma Industry
12.1.10 Roxlor
12.1.11 Sunil Healthcare
12.1.12 Medi-Caps
12.1.13 Nectar Lifesciences
12.1.14 Natural Capsules
12.1.15 Bright Pharma Caps
12.2 Others Market Players
12.2.1 Erawat Pharma Limited
12.2.2 Comed Chemicals
12.2.3 Fortcaps Healthcare
12.2.4 Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule
12.2.5 Farmacapsulas
12.4.6 Shree Pharma Caps
12.3.7 Lfa Machines Oxford
12.3.8 Shaoxing Kangke Capsule
12.3.9 Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule
12.3.10 Saviour Caps
