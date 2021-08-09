Global Empty Capsules Market Research Report 2021-2026: Type (Gelatin, Non gelatin), Application (Antibiotics, Dietary Supplements, Anti- Inflammatory), End User (Pharma, Nutraceuticals)

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market by Type (Gelatin (Porcine, Bovine), Non gelatin (HPMC, Pullulan)), Functionality (Delayed release), Application (Antibiotics, Dietary Supplements, Anti- Inflammatory), End User (Pharma, Nutraceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global empty capsules market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%

The overall growth of the empty capsules market is largely driven by the growing adoption of capsule formulations among the growing geriatric population, the growth of the pharmaceutical market, increasing R&D activities & clinical trial studies, and advancements in capsule delivery technologies.

"By type, the non - gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at a faster pace"

Based on type, the empty capsules market is categorized into gelatin capsules and non - gelatin capsules. In 2020, gelatin capsules accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market. The non - gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the increasing demand for non - animal-based products and the advantages offered by these capsules over gelatin-based ones, including low hygroscopicity, physical stability, stability in different ranges of temperature & humidity, and low moisture content.

"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the empty capsules market."

The presence of many global capsule manufacturers in China and India, growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, the relatively less stringent regulations in the nutraceutical industry in these regions, an increasing focus on generics, and rising healthcare awareness are expected to drive the adoption of empty capsules in the Asia Pacific.

"North America: the largest share of the empty capsules market"

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the existing presence of major capsule manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants. The growing emphasis on superior nutraceutical and cosmetic products has also increased the demand for empty capsules.

The empty capsules market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Capsugel (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Qualicaps (US), Suheung Co. Ltd. (Korea), CapsCanada Corporation (Canada), and others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Empty Capsules Market Overview
4.2 North America: Empty Capsules Market Share, by Type & Country (2020)
4.3 Empty Capsules Market Share, by Functionality (2020)
4.4 Empty Capsules Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.2 Market Restraints
5.2.3 Market Opportunities
5.2.4 Market Challenges
5.3 Ranges/Scenarios
5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Empty Capsules Market
5.4.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.4.2 Impact on the Empty Capsules Market
5.4.3 Impact of Drivers During the COVID-19 Pandemic
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Customers
5.5.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Empty Capsules Manufacturers
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.8 Value Chain Analysis of the Empty Capsules Market
5.9 Technological Analysis
5.9.1 Empty Capsules
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.14 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market
5.15 Industry Trends

6 Empty Capsules Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Gelatin Capsules
6.2.1 Porcine Gelatin
6.2.2 Bovine Gelatin
6.2.3 Bone Meal
6.2.4 Other Gelatin Sources
6.3 Non-Gelatin Capsules
6.3.1 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose
6.3.2 Pullulan & Starch

7 Empty Capsules Market, by Functionality
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Immediate-Release Capsules
7.3 Sustained-Release Capsules
7.4 Delayed-Release Capsules

8 Empty Capsules Market, by Therapeutic Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs
8.3 Dietary Supplements
8.4 Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations
8.5 Antianemic Preparations
8.6 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
8.7 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs
8.8 Cough & Cold Drugs
8.9 Other Therapeutic Applications

9 Empty Capsules Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.3 Nutraceutical Industry
9.4 Cosmetic Industry
9.5 Research Laboratories

10 Empty Capsules Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 RoE
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Roapac
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Market Players
11.3 Revenue Analysis
11.4 Market Share Analysis
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/Smes
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Starting Blocks
11.6.3 Responsive Companies
11.6.4 Dynamic Companies
11.7 Competitive Benchmarking
11.8 Growth Strategies Adopted by Major and Emerging Players
11.8.1 Empty Capsules Market: Key Deals (January 2018 to June 2021)

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Market Players
12.1.1 Capsugel (Lonza Group Ltd.)
12.1.2 Acg
12.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
12.1.4 Suheung
12.1.5 Capscanada Corporation
12.1.6 Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules
12.1.7 Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule
12.1.8 Health Caps India
12.1.9 Snail Pharma Industry
12.1.10 Roxlor
12.1.11 Sunil Healthcare
12.1.12 Medi-Caps
12.1.13 Nectar Lifesciences
12.1.14 Natural Capsules
12.1.15 Bright Pharma Caps
12.2 Others Market Players
12.2.1 Erawat Pharma Limited
12.2.2 Comed Chemicals
12.2.3 Fortcaps Healthcare
12.2.4 Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule
12.2.5 Farmacapsulas
12.4.6 Shree Pharma Caps
12.3.7 Lfa Machines Oxford
12.3.8 Shaoxing Kangke Capsule
12.3.9 Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule
12.3.10 Saviour Caps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os5y3a

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • Apple Has Been Quietly Building a Digital Ad Business. Here Are the Numbers.

    A Bernstein analysts looks at the components of the computer giant’s stealth move into digital advertising—a key part of its broader services strategy. A billion here, a billion there really adds up over time.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote?

    Who Is Aliko Dangote? Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 4 Stocks That Represent Potential Bargains

    These companies' valuations are more compelling than peers

  • Seeing link between wages and workers, more businesses raise the former to address the latter

    Hiking wages -- which also hikes costs -- is an economic third rail that companies are increasingly grabbing to address worker shortages.

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • China's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum as businesses struggle with high raw material costs. The world's second-biggest economy is on track to expand more than 8% this year but analysts say pent-up coronavirus demand has peaked and forecast growth to moderate amid supply chain bottle necks and outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The producer price index (PPI) grew 9.0% from a year earlier, matching the high seen in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Monday.

  • Gottlieb expects COVID cases to climb in northern U.S. as schools reopen

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says new infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant could climb as schools reopen.

  • Renault, China's Geely exploring hybrid car venture

    French carmaker Renault is eyeing a return to the world's largest car market - China. Renault ended its previous operations there just a year ago. But on Monday, the company said it's signed an early agreement with China-based carmaker Geely to produce and sell hybrid cars in the country. In the new joint venture, Renault will produce its brand of petrol-electric cars with Geely's technology, supply chains and existing factories. Those cars are more fuel-efficient than all-petrol models. They're also becoming more popular as auto regulations toughen up around the world.For Renault - the deal is a chance to rebuild its presence in China after it ended a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group in 2020.For Geely - which is China's biggest local automaker by sales - partnering with other automakers can reduce the cost of producing cars such as electric vehicles, which sources say the two are looking to develop in the future.The venture will also see Geely expanding into South Korea, a market Renault has been in for more than two decades. Partnering with another automaker is a strategy that Renault has long-benefited from, with global partner Nissan.It's not immediately clear how Renault's new venture will affect its alliance with the Japanese carmaker. Two high-ranking Nissan employees told Reuters they were unaware of the new negotiations but said Nissan could still possibly benefit from it as well.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • 3 Reasons It May Be Unrealistic to Delay Social Security

    People who near retirement without a lot of money in savings are often advised to hold off on claiming Social Security as long as possible. For each year you hold off on claiming Social Security past FRA, your benefits will get an 8% boost, up until the age of 70. Growing your benefits could make for a much more comfortable retirement.