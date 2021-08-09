Global Eggshell Membrane Market to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Eggshell Membrane Market By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceuticals, and Other Applications), By Type (Hydrolyzed and Unhydrolyzed), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Eggshell Membrane Market size is expected to reach $198.9 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Eggshell membrane is the thin lining present in the outer covering of an egg. It contains various kinds of nutrients and chemical elements, which make it suitable for its usage in a wide variety of products. It is majorly used as a dietary supplement and is primarily made up of fibrous proteins like collagen type I.

Moreover, the eggshell membrane naturally consists of a high level of keratin, elastin and hyaluronic acid. These elements are very important for skin and hair growth. It also contains dietary proteins, acids, minerals and enzymes, which helps in promoting joint health.



There is increasing popularity of eggshell membrane across many end-use domains as it emerged as one of the crucial ingredients for various products. In the last few years, the eggshell membrane has been increasingly used for supplementation, which further includes its application in cosmetic, dermatological, and nutraceutical products.

One of the major reasons for the popularity of the product is that it has a natural elixir to cure arthritis that makes it suitable for the pharmaceutical sector. In recent times, the eggshell membrane has found a broad variety of applications in different products due to its numerous therapeutic benefits.

Companies Profiled

Kewpie Corporation

Microcore Research Laboratories India Private Limited

Ecovatec Solutions, Inc.

Eggnovo S.L

Dutch Eggmembrane Protein Powder (DEPP) B.V.

Stratum Nutrition (ESM Technologies, LLC)

Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Bolise Co., Limited

Mitushi Biopharma

Biova, LLC

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Eggshell Membrane Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Eggshell Membrane Market, by Type

1.4.3 Global Eggshell Membrane Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.3 Market Opportunities



Chapter 3. Global Eggshell Membrane Market by Application

3.1 Global Food & Beverages Market by Region

3.2 Global Personal Care & Cosmetics Market by Region

3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Market by Region

3.4 Global Nutraceuticals Market by Region

3.5 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Eggshell Membrane Market by Type

4.1 Global Hydrolyzed Market by Region

4.2 Global Unhydrolyzed Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Eggshell Membrane Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Company Overview

6.2 Financial Analysis

6.3 Segmental Analysis

6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.5 Recent strategies and developments

6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

