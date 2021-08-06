Global Disinfectant Markets Report 2021-2025 - Surging Demand of Disinfectant Robot & Electrostatic Spray Disinfectant Process Gaining Momentum

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disinfectant Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global disinfectant market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by composition, by end-user and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed composition, end-user and regional analysis.

The global disinfectant market has increased at a steady pace after the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the market is further expected to propel at a progressive rate during the forecasted years 2021 to 2025. The market would propel owing to different growth drivers such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, escalating household expenditure, growing urban population, accelerating food industry, increasing ecommerce sales and rising demand of disinfecting wipes.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: fluctuating raw material cost, and stringent safety regulations. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like surging demand of disinfectant robots, rising growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection, electrostatic spray disinfectant process, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global disinfectant market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the key players operating in the global disinfectant market, whose company profiling has been done in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, 3M and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Disinfectant: An Overview
2.2 Properties of Disinfectants
2.3 Hazards of Disinfectants
2.4 Disinfectant Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Disinfectant Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Disinfectant Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Disinfectant Market by Composition (Alcohol, Peracetic Acid, Quaternary Ammonium Compound, Hydrogen Peroxide and Other Composition)
3.1.3 Global Disinfectant Market by End-User (Hospitals diagnostic lab, pharmaceutical company and research lab)
3.1.4 Global Disinfectant Market by Forms (liquid, spray and wipes)
3.1.5 Global Disinfectant Market by Type (chemical and bio)
3.1.6 Global Disinfectant Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)
3.2 Global Disinfectant Market: Composition Analysis
3.2.1 Global Disinfectant Market Composition by Value
3.3 Global Disinfectant Market: Type Analysis
3.3.1 Global Disinfectant Market Type by Value
3.4 Global Disinfectant Market: Forms Analysis
3.4.1 Global Disinfectant Market Forms by Value
3.5 Global Disinfectant Market: End-User Analysis
3.5.1 Global Disinfectant Market End-Users by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Disinfectant Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Disinfectant Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Disinfectant Market Type by Value
4.1.3 North America Disinfectant Market Forms by Value
4.1.4 North America Disinfectant Market End Users by Value
4.2 Europe Disinfectant Market: An Analysis
4.3 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Market: An Analysis
4.4 ROW Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

5. COVID-19
5.1 Impact of Covid-19
5.2 Political & Social Factors Impact on Market
5.3 Global Number of COVID-19 Total Cases
5.4 Regional Impact of COVID-19
5.4.1 The US Announced New Disinfectant Products

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections
6.1.2 Escalating Household Expenditure
6.1.3 Growing Urban Population
6.1.4 Accelerating Food Industry
6.1.5 Increasing E-Commerce Sales
6.1.6 Rising Demand of Disinfecting Wipes
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Costs
6.2.2 Stringent Safety Regulation
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Surging Demand of Disinfectant Robot
6.3.2 Electrostatic Spray Disinfectant Process

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Disinfectant Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Business Overview
8.2 Financial Overview
8.3 Business Strategy

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Procter & Gamble

  • 3M

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhagdb

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Reporting Earnings on Saturday. Here’s What to Expect.

    (BRKA) is expected to report strong second-quarter results on Saturday, including a 7% rise in its book value and a 10% increase in operating earnings. This estimate on investment portfolio gains comes from Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan who has a Buy rating on the stock. Investors will be focused on book value, earnings, and stock repurchases given that CEO Warren Buffett has ramped up the buyback program in recent quarters.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • CVS to raise wages, eliminate education requirements for job candidates

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • Analysts Take Cautious Stance on Ether as London Hard Fork Nears

    "The EIP-1559 upgrade is overrated," one trader said.

  • Outdoor grills maker Weber valued at nearly $5 billion in debut as shares rise

    At a price of $14 per share, Weber raised about $250 million in its IPO. The Palatine, Illinois-based company, whose grill types include gas, electric and charcoal, made its debut a week after rival wood pellet grill maker Traeger Inc started trading on the NYSE. Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr., who invented the Weber Kettle - a dome-shaped charcoal grill - about 70 years ago.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • I Inherited an IRA. Now What?

    Here’s what you should consider if you inherit money in either a traditional or a Roth IRA.

  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.08

    PepsiCo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEP ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of September to US$1.08. Based on the announced...

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm

    Back in January of 2018, Tesla was worth about $59 billion, the more affordable Model 3 was still trying to ramp up production, and CEO Elon Musk had recently agreed to stay at the helm of the electric car company for at least another 10 years. As a New York Times story detailed, Musk made […] The post The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Lawyers who filed election lawsuit must pay rivals' fees

    A federal magistrate on Wednesday levied penalties against two Colorado attorneys for filing a class-action lawsuit that alleged the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. It named elected officials in four swing states, Facebook, the company's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose election machines were at the center of some of the most fevered speculation. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Nureiter ruled that the two attorneys who filed the lawsuit must pay the legal fees of the defendants.

  • Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

    Shares of lithium miners are soaring Thursday. One reported upside earnings, but the government is to thank for today's sector-wide rise.

  • Cybin Becomes First Psychedelics Company On The NYSE: CEO Explains Everything You Need To Know

    Cybin (NYSE: CYBN), a biotech company in the psychedelics space, began listing its stock on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The company is the first in the sector to enter the NYSE, following a trend of five psychedelics companies to debut on the Nasdaq since the beginning of the year. “This validation by the NYSE is incredibly humbling,” said CEO Doug Drysdale in an exclusive interview with Benzinga. He added that the listing provides a real opportunity for increased awareness as well

  • Deducting Interest on Your Second Mortgage

    The federal government understands that home mortgages are the largest financial burdens many Americans will ever assume in their lifetimes. In order to provide a break (and presumably to encourage people to participate in the real estate market), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allows taxpayers to take deductions on the interest paid on their mortgages. First, you need to understand what constitutes a "qualified home" (the one on which a mortgage interest deduction applies), and how the IRS defines "mortgage interest" and "mortgage debt."

  • Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza helps chain beat Wall Street sales forecast

    Papa John's sees continued momentum even as people eat out more after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch chats with Yahoo Finance.

  • Indian firms plan to invest $27 billion to boost refining capacity by 2025

    India state refiners are set to invest 2 trillion rupees ($26.96 billion) to boost oil refining capacity by 20% in Asia's third-largest economy by 2025, junior oil minister, Rameswar Teli, told lawmakers on Wednesday. India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer has refining capacity of about 249 million tonnes a year, equivalent to about 5 million barrels per day (bpd). Refining capacity is expected to climb to 298 million tonnes a year by 2025, Teli said in a written reply.