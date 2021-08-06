Global Disinfectant Markets Report 2021-2025 - Surging Demand of Disinfectant Robot & Electrostatic Spray Disinfectant Process Gaining Momentum

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disinfectant Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global disinfectant market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by composition, by end-user and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed composition, end-user and regional analysis.

The global disinfectant market has increased at a steady pace after the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the market is further expected to propel at a progressive rate during the forecasted years 2021 to 2025. The market would propel owing to different growth drivers such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, escalating household expenditure, growing urban population, accelerating food industry, increasing ecommerce sales and rising demand of disinfecting wipes.



However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: fluctuating raw material cost, and stringent safety regulations. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like surging demand of disinfectant robots, rising growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection, electrostatic spray disinfectant process, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global disinfectant market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Some of the key players operating in the global disinfectant market, whose company profiling has been done in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, 3M and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Disinfectant: An Overview

2.2 Properties of Disinfectants

2.3 Hazards of Disinfectants

2.4 Disinfectant Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Disinfectant Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Disinfectant Market by Composition (Alcohol, Peracetic Acid, Quaternary Ammonium Compound, Hydrogen Peroxide and Other Composition)

3.1.3 Global Disinfectant Market by End-User (Hospitals diagnostic lab, pharmaceutical company and research lab)

3.1.4 Global Disinfectant Market by Forms (liquid, spray and wipes)

3.1.5 Global Disinfectant Market by Type (chemical and bio)

3.1.6 Global Disinfectant Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)

3.2 Global Disinfectant Market: Composition Analysis

3.2.1 Global Disinfectant Market Composition by Value

3.3 Global Disinfectant Market: Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Disinfectant Market Type by Value

3.4 Global Disinfectant Market: Forms Analysis

3.4.1 Global Disinfectant Market Forms by Value

3.5 Global Disinfectant Market: End-User Analysis

3.5.1 Global Disinfectant Market End-Users by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Disinfectant Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Disinfectant Market Type by Value

4.1.3 North America Disinfectant Market Forms by Value

4.1.4 North America Disinfectant Market End Users by Value

4.2 Europe Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Disinfectant Market: An Analysis



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Political & Social Factors Impact on Market

5.3 Global Number of COVID-19 Total Cases

5.4 Regional Impact of COVID-19

5.4.1 The US Announced New Disinfectant Products



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections

6.1.2 Escalating Household Expenditure

6.1.3 Growing Urban Population

6.1.4 Accelerating Food Industry

6.1.5 Increasing E-Commerce Sales

6.1.6 Rising Demand of Disinfecting Wipes

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

6.2.2 Stringent Safety Regulation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Demand of Disinfectant Robot

6.3.2 Electrostatic Spray Disinfectant Process



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Disinfectant Market Players: A Financial Comparison



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

3M

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

