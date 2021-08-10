Global Digital X-ray Systems Market, By Technology, By Modality, By Application, By End Users, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Digital X-ray Systems Market, By Technology (Direct Radiography v/s Computed Radiography), By Modality (Fixed v/s Mobile), By Application (General Radiography, Dental Applications, Mammography, Others), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

The global digital X-ray systems market stood at USD11.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rising number of cancer patients and increasing cases of orthopedic diseases/tumors, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), pneumonia, and dental disorders, among others. The increase in the number of these diseases and requirement for early detection is driving the growth of the global digital X-ray systems market in the upcoming five years. Additionally, the growing number of road accidents, incidences of injuries & falls, among others is further expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years. Benefits such as lesser radiation exposure, cost effectiveness, easy accessibility, among others associated with digital X-ray systems are expected to foster the market growth over the next few years. Moreover, increasing awareness towards regular health check-ups and changing lifestyle of the population is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. Besides, technological advancements such as the development of AI-based X-ray systems and Robotic Advanced X-ray Devices are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. For instance, in December 2020 Agfa HealthCare launched its new SmartXR assistant for digital radiography equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered software to provide assistance during the radiology routine, which has proven important during the COVID-19 crisis.
The global digital X-ray systems market is segmented by technology, modality, application, end users, company, and regional distribution.Based on technology the market is further fragmented into computed radiography and direct radiography.

Direct radiography dominated the market with a share of 56.28% in 2020. This can be ascribed to the wide range of benefits associated with these systems, including superior quality of captured image with high precision, lesser radiation exposure to patients and X-ray system handlers, better contrast detectability, and flexibility in image management, among others. Additionally, direct radiography provides improved patient throughput at low operational costs. Also, direct radiography provides effective dynamic range, better medical evaluation, more accurate image capture, among others. All these factors have significantly increased the popularity of direct radiography segment.
Based on modality, the market is categorized into fixed and mobile X-ray systems.Mobile models of X-ray systems are more preferred in the market for their easier mobility and efficient functioning.

Moreover, they are lightweight and make the radio-imaging much easier.Also, these systems are efficient in reducing the radiation level thus keeping patients and experts safe from the prolonged effect of radiations.

These factors are major driving forces for the segmental growth.
Some of the major competitors in the market are Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, among others. In order to expand their market share, the companies tend to adopt various strategies like new product launches and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in August 2020, Canon Medical USA launched the SOLTUS 500 Mobile Digital X-ray system that is equipped with enhancements that can streamline bedside exams to help improve workflow and productivity.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 – 2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global digital X-ray systems market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global digital X-ray systems market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast the global digital X-ray systems market based on technology, modality, application, end users, and regional distribution.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global digital X-ray systems market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global digital X-ray systems market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global digital X-ray systems market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global digital X-ray systems market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the global digital X-ray systems market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global digital X-ray systems market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Digital X-ray systems manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders
• distributors and suppliers of digital X-ray systems and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to digital X-ray systems
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global digital X-ray systems market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Digital X-ray Systems Market, By Technology:
o Direct Radiography
o Computed Radiography
• Global Digital X-ray Systems Market, By Modality:
o Fixed
o Mobile
• Global Digital X-ray Systems Market, By Application:
o General Radiography
o Dental Applications
o Mammography
o Others
• Global Digital X-ray Systems Market, By End Users:
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Diagnostic Centers
o Others
• Global Digital X-ray Systems Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Kuwait

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global digital X-ray systems market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
