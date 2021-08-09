Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach US$1. 6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Therapeutics estimated at US$347.
New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798376/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% over the period 2020-2027.Preventive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.7% CAGR to reach US$421.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Treatment/Care segment is readjusted to a revised 25.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 71% share of the global Digital Therapeutics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Digital Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$103.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$282.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.6% and 21.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$282.8 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)
Canary Health, Inc.
Dthera Sciences
Fitbit Health Solutions
Livongo Health, Inc.
Medtronic, Plc
Omada Health, Inc.
Propeller Health
Pear Therapeutics, Inc.
Proteus Digital Health, Inc.
WellDoc, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798376/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Digital Therapeutics: An Introduction
Outlook
Leading Markets
Factors Impeding Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Canary Health, Inc. (USA)
Dthera Sciences (USA)
Fitbit Health Solutions (USA
Livongo Health, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic, Plc (Ireland)
Omada Health, Inc. (USA)
Propeller Health (USA)
Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
Proteus Digital Health, Inc. (USA)
WellDoc, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Therapeutics Continue to Attract Venture Capital
Investments
EXHIBIT 1: Total Venture Capital Funding and Number of Deals in
Digital Health Space: 2011-2018
EXHIBIT 2: Digital Health Funding by Segment (in US$ Million):
9M 2019
Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market
Select Digital Therapeutics Startups
Digital Health Unicorn Startups
EXHIBIT 3: Quarterly Investments by Digital Therapeutics
Startups in US$ Million: Q1 2018 to Q2 2019
Pipeline Products Drive Growth Prospects
A Snapshot of Select DTx Pipeline Products
Pharma Majors Foray into Uncharted Territory
Pharmaceutical Companies Team Up with Payers to Seek Reimbursement
Growing Focus on Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth
Opportunities
Overcoming the Stigma of Mental Health through Digital
Therapeutics
Global Number of People Suffering from Mental Disorders (In
Million)
Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
(20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and
2045
EXHIBIT 5: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
(2010-2030)
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
Digital Therpeutics in Oncology
Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total
Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
EXHIBIT 7: United States Mobile Health Apps Market by Type
(in %): 2018 & 2025
Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health
Conditions: A Vital Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 9: Global Population for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Preventive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Preventive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Treatment/Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Treatment/Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for B2C by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for B2C by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for B2B by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for B2B by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 11: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and
B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and
B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and
B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 23: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and
B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 27: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and
B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 33: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and
B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics
by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C
and B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 41: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and
B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Therapeutics
by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Therapeutics
by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for B2C and
B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 51: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for B2C and B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for B2C and B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 57: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Preventive and Treatment/Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Preventive and Treatment/Care for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 59: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - B2C and B2B - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Therapeutics by Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for B2C and B2B for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798376/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001