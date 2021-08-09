Global Digital Signature Market to Reach US$13.9 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: Global Digital Signature Market to Reach US$13. 9 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Signature estimated at US$2.
New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Signature Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798373/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.6% CAGR to reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Digital Signature market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 27.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Digital Signature market in the U.S. is estimated at US$736.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.6% and 24% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 245 Featured)
Adobe Inc.
Ascertia Ltd.
DocuSign, Inc.
Dropbox, Inc.
Entrust Datacard Corp.
Gemalto
GlobalSign, Inc.
Identrust, Inc.
Kofax, Inc.
MultiCert SA
OneSpan, Inc.
RPost
Secured Signing Limited
SIGNiX, Inc.
Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798373/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Digital Signature
Digital Signature Market: Current Scenario and Outlook
Global Digital Signature Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Component for 2019 and 2025
Growing Use of Digital Signatures in BFSI, Government & Defense
and Legal Sectors
Developed Regions Lead Digital Signature Market, Developing
Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Numerous Advantages of Using Digital Signatures Drive Market
Growth
With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital
Signature Offers Added Layer of Security
Digital Signature Leverages PKI to Deliver Highest Level of
Security
Surging Internet Penetration Rates Support Adoption of Digital
Signatures
EXHIBIT 1: Rising Internet Penetration Rate Supports
Implementation of Digital Signature Solutions: Global Internet
User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018,
2020, 2022 and 2024
High Risk of Fraud amidst Increasing Digitalization of Banking
Transactions Fuels Demand for Digital Signatures
World Online Banking Fraud Losses (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018
Education Sector Benefits from Enhanced Security, Legal
Compliance and Validity of Digital Signatures
Notable Trends in the Global Digital Signature Market
Increasing Data Breach and Fraud Incidents Bolster Market Growth
Organizational Data Breaches Worldwide: Number of Data Breaches
for the Period 2013-2017
Average Cost of A Data Breach in $ Million by Country for the
Year 2018
Shift from Conventional Paperwork to Digital Signature Platforms
Global Digital Signature Software Market: An Overview
EXHIBIT 2: Global Digital Signature Software Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019
Global Digital Signature Software Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by End-Use for 2019
Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Digital Signature Solutions
Standards for Cloud-based Digital Signature
Digital Signatures Allow Small Businesses to Digitize Business
Activities
Challenges Confronting Digital Signature Market
Country-wide Differences in Regulations Governing Digital
Signatures
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premises by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Legal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Legal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Real Estate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Real Estate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing &
Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &
Engineering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature
by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real
Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &
Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,
Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &
Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature
by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real
Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &
Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature
by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real
Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &
Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,
Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &
Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,
Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &
Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,
Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &
Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature
by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real
Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &
Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Signature by
Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate,
Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &
Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Signature by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,
Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Signature by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate,
Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,
Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Signature
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate, Manufacturing &
Engineering and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Signature by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Signature by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal,
Real Estate, Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital
Signature by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, Government & Defense, Legal, Real Estate,
Manufacturing & Engineering and Other Applications for the
Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 39
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798373/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001