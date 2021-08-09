Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Research Report 2021
Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market to Reach $31.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cosmetic Chemicals estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Emollients, Film-Formers, & Moisturizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surfactants segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Cosmetic Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Single-Use Additives Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Single-Use Additives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cosmetic Chemicals: Essential for Enhancing Functionality, Properties and Efficacy of Cosmetic Products
Recent Market Activity
Emerging Economies to Drive Future Growth
Emollients & Moisturizers - The Fastest Growing Segment
Surfactants Demand Supported by Growing Use in Skincare and Makeup Products
Biosurfactants: Benefiting from Increased Awareness for Eco-Friendly Ingredients
Specialty and Organic Surfactants Gain Popularity as Personal Care Ingredients
Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products
Few Large-Scale Companies Dominate Cosmetic Chemicals Market
Challenges Confronting Cosmetic Chemicals Market
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)
Croda International Plc (UK)
Sederma S.A.S (France)
DowDuPont (USA)
Dow Corning Corporation (USA)
Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Firmenich SA (Switzerland)
Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland)
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA)
Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
LANXESS AG (Germany)
Lonza Group Limited (Switzerland)
The Lubrizol Corporation (USA)
P&G Chemicals (USA)
Solvay SA (Belgium)
Symrise AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustainability Trend Captures Manufacturer's Attention
Product Innovations Mark the Field of Cosmetic Chemicals
An Overview Recent Innovations in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market
Anti-Pollution Cosmetics: New Growth Avenues for Cosmetic Chemicals
Increasing Use of UV Absorbers in Personal Care Formulations
Increasing Use of Cosmetics among Male Consumers: A Major Growth Influencer
Natural and Organic: New Buzzwords in the Cosmetics World
A Glance at Recently Launched Novel Natural Ingredients
Inclination towards Natural Ingredients Drives Market for Food-Based Cosmetics
Growing Popularity of Multifunctional Ingredients
Rising Prominence of Ingredients with Multisensory Benefits
Brands Look to Improve Performance of Skincare and Hair Care Products
Growing Prominence of Nanotechnology in Cosmetics
Popularity of Anti-Aging Products Bodes Well for Cosmetic Chemicals Market
Cosmetic Companies Target Preservation of Mitochondria in Anti-Aging Creams
Anti-Aging Market: Research-Backed Ingredients Vital for Success
Innovations in Anti-Aging Ingredients
Choice of Ingredients Varies by Product's Targeted Age Group
Cosmetics for Colored Women and the Major Issue of Toxic Chemicals
Beauty Ingredients Imitating Bio Functions
Cosmetics Propel Growth of Fatty Esters Market
Biocides Driven by Dynamism in Personal Care Sector
Advances in Polymers Broaden Scope of Cosmetics
Cosmetic Formulators Keen on Sensitive Skins
Halal-Certified Cosmetics Gaining Wider Adoption in Muslim Countries
Rising Demand for Innovative Skin Lightening Ingredients
Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead
Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern
Botanicals Top the Charts in Shaving Preparation Ingredients
Modern Polymer Technology for Better Hair Styling Results
Cosmetic Companies Evaluate Potential of Encapsulation Systems in Formulations
Shift from 'Indulgence' to 'Homedulgence' to Improve Market Opportunities
Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth
Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand
Urbanization: A Mega Trend
E-Retail Boom in Personal Care Products to Benefit Cosmetic Chemicals
Market Challenges
Ingredient Toxicity: A Continuing Concern for Cosmetic Chemicals Market
Global Treaty Curbs Utilization of Mercury in Soaps and Cosmetics
Misbranding and Incorrect Labeling Drives Focus onto Proper Certification Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
United States
Canada
Japan
China
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Russia
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Rest Of Latin America
Middle East
Iran
Israel
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Rest Of Middle East
Africa
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 241
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6dp6k
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900