Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Research Report 2021

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market to Reach $31.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cosmetic Chemicals estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Emollients, Film-Formers, & Moisturizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surfactants segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The Cosmetic Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Single-Use Additives Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR

In the global Single-Use Additives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Cosmetic Chemicals: Essential for Enhancing Functionality, Properties and Efficacy of Cosmetic Products

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Emerging Economies to Drive Future Growth

  • Emollients & Moisturizers - The Fastest Growing Segment

  • Surfactants Demand Supported by Growing Use in Skincare and Makeup Products

  • Biosurfactants: Benefiting from Increased Awareness for Eco-Friendly Ingredients

  • Specialty and Organic Surfactants Gain Popularity as Personal Care Ingredients

  • Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products

  • Few Large-Scale Companies Dominate Cosmetic Chemicals Market

  • Challenges Confronting Cosmetic Chemicals Market

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Ashland, Inc. (USA)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Croda International Plc (UK)

  • Sederma S.A.S (France)

  • DowDuPont (USA)

  • Dow Corning Corporation (USA)

  • Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

  • Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

  • Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland)

  • International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA)

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

  • LANXESS AG (Germany)

  • Lonza Group Limited (Switzerland)

  • The Lubrizol Corporation (USA)

  • P&G Chemicals (USA)

  • Solvay SA (Belgium)

  • Symrise AG (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Sustainability Trend Captures Manufacturer's Attention

  • Product Innovations Mark the Field of Cosmetic Chemicals

  • An Overview Recent Innovations in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market

  • Anti-Pollution Cosmetics: New Growth Avenues for Cosmetic Chemicals

  • Increasing Use of UV Absorbers in Personal Care Formulations

  • Increasing Use of Cosmetics among Male Consumers: A Major Growth Influencer

  • Natural and Organic: New Buzzwords in the Cosmetics World

  • A Glance at Recently Launched Novel Natural Ingredients

  • Inclination towards Natural Ingredients Drives Market for Food-Based Cosmetics

  • Growing Popularity of Multifunctional Ingredients

  • Rising Prominence of Ingredients with Multisensory Benefits

  • Brands Look to Improve Performance of Skincare and Hair Care Products

  • Growing Prominence of Nanotechnology in Cosmetics

  • Popularity of Anti-Aging Products Bodes Well for Cosmetic Chemicals Market

  • Cosmetic Companies Target Preservation of Mitochondria in Anti-Aging Creams

  • Anti-Aging Market: Research-Backed Ingredients Vital for Success

  • Innovations in Anti-Aging Ingredients

  • Choice of Ingredients Varies by Product's Targeted Age Group

  • Cosmetics for Colored Women and the Major Issue of Toxic Chemicals

  • Beauty Ingredients Imitating Bio Functions

  • Cosmetics Propel Growth of Fatty Esters Market

  • Biocides Driven by Dynamism in Personal Care Sector

  • Advances in Polymers Broaden Scope of Cosmetics

  • Cosmetic Formulators Keen on Sensitive Skins

  • Halal-Certified Cosmetics Gaining Wider Adoption in Muslim Countries

  • Rising Demand for Innovative Skin Lightening Ingredients

  • Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead

  • Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern

  • Botanicals Top the Charts in Shaving Preparation Ingredients

  • Modern Polymer Technology for Better Hair Styling Results

  • Cosmetic Companies Evaluate Potential of Encapsulation Systems in Formulations

  • Shift from 'Indulgence' to 'Homedulgence' to Improve Market Opportunities

  • Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth

  • Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

  • Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

  • Urbanization: A Mega Trend

  • E-Retail Boom in Personal Care Products to Benefit Cosmetic Chemicals

  • Market Challenges

  • Ingredient Toxicity: A Continuing Concern for Cosmetic Chemicals Market

  • Global Treaty Curbs Utilization of Mercury in Soaps and Cosmetics

  • Misbranding and Incorrect Labeling Drives Focus onto Proper Certification Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Iran

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest Of Middle East

  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 241

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6dp6k


