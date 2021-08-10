Global Constipation Treatment Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Constipation Treatment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Constipation Treatment estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Laxatives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chloride Channel Activators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Constipation Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR



In the global Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors Featured:

Abbott

AbbVie`s Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Cosmo Pharma

Daewoong

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Mallinckrodt Plc

Prestige Brands

Renexxion

Sanofi

Shionogi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



