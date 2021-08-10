Global Connected Motorcycle Market is Predicted to Garner Revenue of $543.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 46.4% from 2019-2026 - Exclusive Report [Pages-160] by Research Dive

Research Dive
·4 min read

The global connected motorcycle market is expected to gain significant momentum in the forecast period 2019-2026. The driver assistance sub-segment is set to gain the highest market share. The tethered sub-segment is predicted to dominate the market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to further add to the market growth.

New York, USA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published report by Research states that the global connected motorcycle market is anticipated to witness a rise in revenue from $20.4 million in 2019 to over $543.5 million by 2026 at a steady CAGR of 46.4% from 2019-2026.

Access to Exclusive Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/84

Market Dynamics

Growth: The alliances between multiple industry experts ensured the rapid growth of the global connected motorcycles market. One among them was the partnership between motorcycle pioneers Honda, BMW Motorrad and Kawasaki which resulted in the Connected Motorcycles Consortium (CMC). This platforms ensures the safety of riders in traffic using Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C – ITS) while also working on implementing other technological advancements. The above mentioned factors have contributed to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Restraints: On the contrary, connected devices aren’t found extensively in most of the developing nations. Also, the unavailability of IoT based devices has also led to a hindrance in the growth of the market.

Opportunities: But, due to the efforts of several renowned organizations, the connected motorcycles market is expected to grow further. Also, governments in various countries have been encouraging the use of connected motorcycles for their ability to prevent the occurrence of accidents. To add further, improvement of infrastructure in terms of laying better roadways has made movement of vehicles easier. These factors are set to provide an opportunity of growth for the market.

Segmental Analysis

The report has categorized the market into multiple segments based on service, hardware, and end user.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Connected Motorcycle Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/84

Driver Assistance Sub-Segment Predicted to Dominate the Market

By service, the global driver service assistance sub-segment is predicted to witness an increase in revenue from $3.7 million in 2018 to over $105.5 million by 2026. The World Health Organization recently stated that most of the accidents occur on land causing harm to pedestrians, motorcyclists and pedestrians. This rate of mishaps has been one of the primary factors leading to the growth of the segment in the forecast period.

Tethered Sub-Segment to Hold the Highest Market Share

By hardware, the tethered sub-segment is expected to grow immensely and is predicted to garner revenue of $183.5 million in the forecast period. This growth is due to the presence of advanced software algorithms that along with the right hardware have been making the vehicles safer to ride. Also, the tethered safety system works with precision which has further led to the growth of the segment in the analysis period.

Commercial Sub-Segment Anticipated to Garner the Highest Revenue

By end user, the commercial sub-segment is predicted to garner the highest revenue of $271.7 million by 2026. The integrated system is comprised of a feature that frequently updates the rider if the motorcycle is due for maintenance which helps in reducing the chances of the vehicle breaking down. This has led to consumers opting for connected motorcycle mainly for commercial purposes. Additionally, the market has also been witnessing collaborations between governments, policy makers, industry experts as well as technology companies to work on further enhancing the technology in two wheelers. These factors have led to the rapid growth of the segment in the estimated timeframe.

Regional Analysis

In 2018, the Asia-pacific region gained revenue $6.7 million and is anticipated to witness exceptional growth of the market in the analysis period. The region has been observing a general increase in the disposable income of people which has led to a hike in the sales of bikes. Also, countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and India have also noticed changes in the technology being used to build vehicles that have all the features required. To add further, the lower rate of accidents upon use of connected motorcycles has also ensured the rapid growth of the market in the region.

Request for Connected Motorcycle Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/84

Key Market Players

The report contains a list of notable market players of the global sulfamic acid market who have been ensuring the constant growth of the market. They are as listed below:

  1. BMW AG

  2. KPIT

  3. Robert Bosch GmbH

  4. Starcom Systems, Ltd

  5. TE Connectivity

  6. Autotalks Ltd

  7. Panasonic Corporation

  8. Vodafone Idea Limited

  9. Continental AG

  10. DXC Technology Company

These players are currently focusing on R&D activities, mergers &acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain and attain a leading position in the market.

The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

Top Trending Reports:

IGBT-Based Power Semiconductor Market - https://www.researchdive.com/151/igbt-based-power-semiconductor-market

Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market - https://www.researchdive.com/146/automotive-lidar-sensor-market

EV Charging Cable Market - https://www.researchdive.com/94/ev-charging-cable-market

CONTACT: Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521


Recommended Stories

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • DraftKings In Rally Mode After Gartley Buy Signal

    The correction may have come to an end, setting the stage for a rally that could easily exceed the first quarter peak.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Crash on Long Liquidation

    Yields continue to rise

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    "There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Higher Revenues Lift BNSF's Q2 Profits

    A 26% gain in revenues helped boost BNSF's net profits in the second quarter of 2021. BNSF's revenues in the second quarter were $5.8 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, BNSF said Monday. Net income was $1.5 billion in the second quarter, a 34% increase from $1.1 billion a year ago. A 24% increase in rail volumes helped to fuel higher revenues, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic slowdown that adversely affected volumes in 2020, said BNSF's

  • Panera has seen ‘tremendous recovery’ across all three brands this year: CEO

    Panera CEO, Niren Chaudhary, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why Panera has decided to merge with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee to form Panera Brands and what this merger could mean for the company moving forward in terms of growth and competition.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Driver constraints continue to plague the trucking industry: U.S. Xpress CEO

    Eric Fuller, U.S. Xpress CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Q3 trucking industry forecast. driver scarcity impacts on truckload capacity, and pay raises.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.