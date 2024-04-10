Global competition to kickoff in Miami Valley tomorrow

The WGI Sport of the Arts World Championship is back this week, and it’s the largest convention the Miami Valley can look forward to each year.

The competition kicks off tomorrow at UD Arena, and competitors will be facing off in three Categories: Color Guard, Percussion, and Winds.

Competitors from as far as Japan are expected to come to the Miami Valley.

About 60,000 people are expected to be coming to the Miami Valley for the event, and that proves to be very good for the economy, according to Jacqueline Powell, the president and CEO of the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau.

>> Threat posted to social media prompts police response to Kettering middle school

Between the First Four, the once-in-a-lifetime Eclipse, and the WGI Sport of the Arts World Championship, the Miami Valley has been a hotspot for tourists.

Powell said the economy is doing well, and that she hopes the flow of money will continue since last year tens of thousands of people came to WGI, and the economic impact was close to $18 Million.

“This event brings so much business into our community. These people are staying in our hotels, they’re dining in our restaurants. They’re spending money at our retail outlets, are purchasing gasoline. Some of them are flying in, some are coming via motorcoach, but you will definitely see a number of people in the greater Dayton area this week,” Powell said.

The competition is two weekends long and will last until Sunday, April 21. People will likely notice more traffic in the area until then.











